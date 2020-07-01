RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Long History With a New Idea

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is a mining company prepared for the future. MP Materials began life as a mining company in Mountain Pass, CA. Throughout the years, MP Materials has evolved from broad rare earth mining, to primarily cerium mining away from Mountain Pass. However, the new focus is NdPr rare earth mining at Mountain Pass. The company went public last year through Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The money raised from this SPAC offering will fuel further growth and investment.

Moving to NdPr mining is a wise move as it has a brighter future than cerium mining. Cerium is used in flat screen televisions and low energy light bulbs. These applications aren't nearly as profitable as potential NdPr use in electric vehicles.

MP Materials believes they have found a better way to manage their mining supply chain in an environmental, efficient, and profitable way. They are vertically integrating across all three stages of production. These are mining, manufacturing, and sales. The sooner MP Materials begins steady operations, the sooner they will reap the potential rewards of contracts with OEMs.

Growth is Getting Ready to Launch

MP Materials is projecting a strong growth rate that can realistically be achieved. These strong projections accurately reflect the trajectory of electric vehicles worldwide. Considering the company is the only producer of NdPr magnets for electric vehicles in the western hemisphere, this gives them a large advantage when it comes to dealing with American OEMs. For example, Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) have many auto plants in the US and will be requiring cost efficient electric vehicle materials, which MP Materials can provide.

The potential market opportunity for MP Materials is huge. NdPr is a critical part of manufacturing electric vehicle magnets. There is a long list of OEMs that need these magnets. Regardless of the other primary ingredients used in lithium ion batteries, NdPr is needed within the engine. Another interesting connection NdPr has is hydrogen technology. Nikola (NKLA) may not be the primary source as other OEMs have hydrogen technology that is already running, such as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF). Regardless the thesis remains and MP Materials can be the forefront supplier of this critical rare earth metal for these OEMs.

The geographical advantage MP Materials has will be a key part of their future success. Many of the suppliers of rare metals in China are private and/or are partly controlled by the CCP. This can lead to inefficient production and supply of these metals which impedes on deals with these large OEMs. MP Materials can provide this stability and more importantly the geographical advantage that can't be beat when dealing with North American car manufacturers.

The future financials of the company are promising. They accurately reflect the generational opportunity at hand within electric vehicle industry. Revenue growth will improve rapidly as operations expand. Earnings look strong and will continue. Once they have achieved reliable earnings growth a potential dividend could be announced to reward shareholders. This will improve as more contracts are generated with OEMs.

Margins are Steady and Growing

Naturally, as operations continue to be successful, margins will improve to grow. This is a natural process as the electric vehicle market has not yet matured and the company has a long way to go. MP Materials has a large moat and a strong need for its scarce resources. Margins aren't as important right now as the long-term growth thesis.

MP Materials is holding up its margins quite well. 2022 expected margins are larger than that of many other large mining and rare earth companies which vary between the 20-30% range. MP Materials has this beat as its 40% margins and almost 93% FCF rate by 2022. This is a rapid clip and will help support further expansion and funding of the company's operations. With margins that strong I wouldn't be surprised with a potential dividend announcement. I don't believe peers can keep up with the burgeoning NdPr magnet industry and MP Materials has a unique advantage moving forward.

Management Sees the Opportunity With EVs

Electric vehicles are the future and management knows it. They are positioning the company to have a unique place in the global electric vehicle ecosystem. By being the primary producer of NdPr, relationships with large companies will come naturally.

Global climate initiatives are going to be the catalyst toward electric vehicle proliferation around the world. These are also major consumers of electric vehicles such as The US, UK, and Canada. I view this change as all-consuming within the auto industry. I believe this transformation will occur within the next couple of years.

Other areas of business will also help further the revenue and earnings growth. By having a mix of business interests MP Materials' TAM will only increase. Countries around the world need wind turbines to help achieve their climate goals. Government infrastructure spending will surely help support the wind turbine industry. Considering NdPr magnets are needed to expand the total gigawatt wind capacity, the company will gain a considerable revenue source. Management is planning the future while executing on today's goals of production. The CEO, James Litinsky, had this to say about the company's progress.

"Our roaster also referred to as a calciner. It has officially arrived at Mountain Pass, and as of yesterday, has been placed on its foundation frame. This roughly 90-foot long rotary oven will evenly feet our concentrate without the need for any chemicals. The oxidation process will allow us to cost-effectively remove roughly 20,000 metric tons annually of lower value cerium concentrate from the process. While we're moving the majority of the cerium, the remaining processes to isolate the high-value NdPr will operate at much lower cost with a much improved environmental profile, while also allowing us to get higher levels of first pass on spec production of NdPr." - James Litinsky CEO of MP Materials

Mountain Pass is being refitted to accomplish this new rare earth metal vision. Management is adding cost-effective measure to save on costs and increase potential production run rates moving forward. James Litinsky is on the ball in terms of his view of the company and has plenty of time to fulfill the company's plans.

Valuation is Pricing in Success

The valuation of the company is the reason why I've decided to remain neutral on this stock. Much of the company's potential success has been priced into the stock. However, there is still plenty of room to grow as NdPr becomes needed on a large scale basis. I look at management's vision, the strong growth prospects, and the favorable macro environment to help the company succeed.

Valuation for MP Materials is quite expensive. Current P/E GAAP multiple of 55.5 and P/S ratio of 22. These numbers are far away from the industry average of 17. While on the outset this may seem daunting it barely puts in the picture the potential valuation. Just on the surface, the P/L is improving rapidly YoY as there is no cash burn and decent levels of operating income to boot. In addition, the $6.1 Billion dollar market cap is pricing in future growth quite heavily. The company projects roughly $500 Million in revenue in 2023 if NdPr hits $90 per kilogram. This would value the company at 12.2 P/S ratio and with projected earnings of $242 Million giving the company a 25.2 P/E ratio. These are quite high levels for a mining company however the growth story still stands NdPr will be a scarce and valuable resource. Something investors could potentially rely upon is the multiple applied to future cash flows. In addition, the potential for a future dividend would stimulate further investment in the company

Risks are Limited

I see very limited risks on the horizon for the company. There is no direct competitors to NdPr mining in the Western Hemisphere. As stated earlier this brings in a unique geographical advantage when dealing with OEMs. The strong cash position as well as operational excellence removes many traditional mining worries from the company. The company is also dealing with a rare earth metal that is about to soar in value due to limited supply and extremely high demand. This makes revenues very hard to pinpoint exactly where they will land and could easily be higher. Many other large conglomerates can't enter this industry without stiff competition from MP Materials because of how ahead they are in this very complex mining timeline. The three stages of production give MP Materials actionable goals that the company can execute on and show investors exactly what their plans are.

Discussion of the Company's Future

MP Materials is in a unique position to benefit from electric car proliferation. With nations expanding their climate goals and needs the company can supply a needed niche. With strong growth forecasted from NdPr mining and already strong margins the company operationally is looking strong moving forward. Valuation is not strong at current levels but provides investors with an indirect investment into electric vehicles. I give MP Materials a neutral rating on overvaluation but strong growth fundamentals.