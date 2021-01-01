Hurricane Ida definitely threw a wrench into our storage estimates with us revising lower 9/10 week to +50 Bcf. The production loss in Gulf of Mexico continues and production remains ~2 Bcf/d lower. This combined with higher CDDs in the next 15 days pushed lower storage builds.
EOS is now expected to be 3.465 Tcf or nearly ~300 Bcf below the 5-year average.
On an implied supply/demand basis, we have the market in a deficit of ~1 Bcf/d for now. Most of the deficit is weighted over the next 2-weeks with the market returning to a more balanced state by the end of September.
This weekend saw us gain cooling degree days pushing cooling demand to be above the norm.
Source: HFIRweather.com
In the 1-5 day outlook, the heat is concentrated in the West with cooler than normal weather expected in the East.
Following that, the 6-15 day outlook shows warmer than normal weather potential across Lower 48.
The trend at the moment also suggests that the warmer than normal weather pattern will continue after mid-September and into month-end.
Remember that by the early part of October, warmer than normal weather will no longer be bullish. The bulls will want to see a cooler than normal weather takeover.
Lower 48 gas production remains down by about ~2 Bcf/d. Normalizing for GOM production, Lower 48 production would be around ~93 Bcf/d.
The lower production has pushed our storage estimates lower. With EOS now expected to be 3.465 Tcf by November, we could be putting ourselves in a rather dangerous position if winter proves to be colder than normal.
Canadian gas net imports won't be much help come this winter as Canada faces their own potential storage shortage.
On the demand side, LNG exports remain steady averaging ~11 Bcf/d. Total gas demand has dipped recently due to the drop in both power burn demand and industrial demand.
Mexico gas exports have also fallen y-o-y recently.
The natural gas market is starting to price in tail risks of a colder than normal winter with volatility on $10 strikes gaining traction as of late. As we wrote in the previous NGF, if winter proves to be materially colder than normal, then the US gas market could reach a level where it starts to price in LNG export shut-in risks. The issue, however, is that LNG exports are bought on a forward basis.
For example, if you are buying LNG exports for December, you are really buying them in October. So by the time winter comes, December is really selling February cargoes. This lag will create some chaos in the market because it will result in LNG exports still flowing freely just as winter heating demand picks up. In our view, we don't see LNG exports meaningfully impacted even if winter remains colder than normal.
Instead, what's going to happen is that the US gas market will start to price in LNG export shut-ins post-March 2022. This means that the prices after winter could move materially higher to prevent further demand/supply imbalances.
And judging by where JKM pricing is today, we are still far and away from the level needed to shut in US LNG exports.
Looks like time is ticking here and if mother nature helps this time around, look out.
With the supply drop and structural increase in natural gas exports, natural gas investors and traders may be staring at a potential multi-year bull market developing in the natural gas space. Now is the time to really start looking at some of the natural gas producers that will benefit greatly from a price uplift. At HFI Research Natural Gas, we are the #1 natural gas service and we can help you navigate through what's coming.
This article was written by
The #1 natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha.
----------
HFIR Natural Gas prides itself in offering variant perception investment research in macro natural gas analysis.
Due to high demand for HFI Research's natural gas premium only offering, we have decided to launch a cheaper premium service, HFI Research Natural Gas, for natural gas followers.
----------
HFI Natural Gas Premium will offer the current exclusive natural gas content HFI Research subscribers currently receive, they include:
- Daily Natural Gas Fundamentals
- Storage Projection Updates
- "What Are The Traders Saying?"
- A community of natural gas traders and investors to bounce ideas off of.
----------
HFI Research Natural Gas will not include the other benefits HFI Research subscribers currently receive, and for those interested in our full offering, you should visit our main page for information:
https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=hfir
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.