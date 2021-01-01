IgorSPb/iStock via Getty Images

Storage Outlook

Hurricane Ida definitely threw a wrench into our storage estimates with us revising lower 9/10 week to +50 Bcf. The production loss in Gulf of Mexico continues and production remains ~2 Bcf/d lower. This combined with higher CDDs in the next 15 days pushed lower storage builds.

EOS is now expected to be 3.465 Tcf or nearly ~300 Bcf below the 5-year average.

On an implied supply/demand basis, we have the market in a deficit of ~1 Bcf/d for now. Most of the deficit is weighted over the next 2-weeks with the market returning to a more balanced state by the end of September.

Weather Outlook

This weekend saw us gain cooling degree days pushing cooling demand to be above the norm.

Source: HFIRweather.com

In the 1-5 day outlook, the heat is concentrated in the West with cooler than normal weather expected in the East.

Following that, the 6-15 day outlook shows warmer than normal weather potential across Lower 48.

The trend at the moment also suggests that the warmer than normal weather pattern will continue after mid-September and into month-end.

Remember that by the early part of October, warmer than normal weather will no longer be bullish. The bulls will want to see a cooler than normal weather takeover.

Production Remains Offline

Lower 48 gas production remains down by about ~2 Bcf/d. Normalizing for GOM production, Lower 48 production would be around ~93 Bcf/d.

The lower production has pushed our storage estimates lower. With EOS now expected to be 3.465 Tcf by November, we could be putting ourselves in a rather dangerous position if winter proves to be colder than normal.

Canadian gas net imports won't be much help come this winter as Canada faces their own potential storage shortage.

On the demand side, LNG exports remain steady averaging ~11 Bcf/d. Total gas demand has dipped recently due to the drop in both power burn demand and industrial demand.

Mexico gas exports have also fallen y-o-y recently.

Price Implications

The natural gas market is starting to price in tail risks of a colder than normal winter with volatility on $10 strikes gaining traction as of late. As we wrote in the previous NGF, if winter proves to be materially colder than normal, then the US gas market could reach a level where it starts to price in LNG export shut-in risks. The issue, however, is that LNG exports are bought on a forward basis.

For example, if you are buying LNG exports for December, you are really buying them in October. So by the time winter comes, December is really selling February cargoes. This lag will create some chaos in the market because it will result in LNG exports still flowing freely just as winter heating demand picks up. In our view, we don't see LNG exports meaningfully impacted even if winter remains colder than normal.

Instead, what's going to happen is that the US gas market will start to price in LNG export shut-ins post-March 2022. This means that the prices after winter could move materially higher to prevent further demand/supply imbalances.

And judging by where JKM pricing is today, we are still far and away from the level needed to shut in US LNG exports.

Looks like time is ticking here and if mother nature helps this time around, look out.