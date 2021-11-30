buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

The Buy Thesis

City Office (NYSE:CIO) has been executing well with two home runs despite a broadly challenging office landscape. While most other office REITs are struggling to maintain occupancy, CIO is actively rolling up lease rates and growing cashflows.

Despite a recent 20% jump in market price, the Dallas headquartered REIT is undervalued once one factors in the accretion from the reinvestment of the proceeds from the Sorrento Mesa portfolio sale. The net operating income (NOI) of the assets sold is a mere fraction of the NOI that will be gained upon reinvestment and I don’t think the growth is fully priced in.

A case study of City Office’s Sorrento Mesa home run

Real estate is usually a slow and steady sort of play where the owner gets cashflows from rent and appreciation that comes from a combination of rental rate growth and inflation. Occasionally, however, one comes across a property that happens to be just the right type of property in just the right location and the gains can be far more dramatic.

CIO’s recent $576 million Sorrento Mesa portfolio sale can serve as a case study for future real estate students on how location and zoning can generate extraordinary real estate returns. On the day the sale was announced, CIO’s price shot up.

A 20% price reaction for the sale of a small portion of CIO’s portfolio might seem like an over-reaction, but I posit that it actually should have jumped significantly more.

I dug up the origins of how these properties got into CIO’s portfolio so as to calculate the returns CIO achieved on this sale and the gains are remarkable.

The sale consisted of seven assets and a vacant land parcel in two tranches designated as the North disposition and the South disposition. The properties marked in blue below were part of a $174.5 million seven-property portfolio purchase in 2017 and those in Yellow were acquired together in 2021 for $43.256 million.

About half of that $174.5 million dollar purchase was the Mission City San Diego properties that CIO still owns so really the purchase price of the assets in blue was closer to $90 million making the aggregate cost basis somewhere around $133 million. The GAAP cost basis was $116 million, but that is depleted by depreciation so the $133M is a better number for calculating true gain on sale.

How did CIO manage to sell assets they bought for $133 million just a few years earlier for a whopping $576 million?

Well, it comes down to land scarcity, zoning and cap rate compression. The 2017 purchase is detailed below.

Source: SNL Financial

There were two main groups of assets in this purchase, the Class B life sciences properties sold in the aforementioned transaction and some Class A offices in Mission City. With a going in cap rate of 7.4%, the non-cash generating land parcel was essentially tacked on for free.

CIO turned this into a bit of a research lab campus by getting the land zoned for life science development and adding on the 2021 purchases that were physically adjacent.

Source: CIO

As land became scarce in Sorrento Mesa and it became a life sciences hub, that land plot which was just a tack on in their acquisition suddenly had a value approaching $200 per developable square foot.

Cap rates also compressed significantly with life science assets in major hubs now going for cap rates in the 4s.

The Sorrento Mesa portfolio had in-place NOI of $9.7 million, so the $576 sale represents a cap rate of 1.7%. This suggests to me that the operating properties were valued at about $242 million (4% cap rate) with the rest of the acquisition price going to the parking lot and zoned land parcel.

So in summary of the deal, the net effects to CIO are the following:

Loss of $9.7 million in NOI

Gain of $546 million in cash proceeds (over the next couple years as it closes).

It is going to be extraordinarily easy for CIO to turn that cash into far more than $9.7 million of NOI.

Upcoming accretion as the capital gets reinvested

There are a wide range of acquisitions available to CIO at various cap rates, but for the sake of calculation, let us assume the acquisitions will be quality neutral. In other words, the acquisitions would be of similar quality and cap rates to the existing portfolio.

Of course, there is a range of opinions on the cap rate at which to value any given portfolio. Ultimately, the market clearing cap rate for office assets of this caliber will come down to how well the sector fares in the battle of work from home versus return to office. If people largely return to office and occupancies bounce back up broadly across the sector, cap rates will be closer to 6%. In contrast, if work from home persists in a major way, office will be oversupplied and less desirable as real estate causing cap rates on existing leases to sit closer to 8%.

Regardless of how you slice it, CIO looks very cheap relative to the combination of its NAV and its FFO accretion from reinvesting this $546 million.

In the positive scenario where office fares well, CIO’s existing assets are extremely valuable. CIO did its own NAV calculation post-sale using various cap rates and the math looks fairly clean to me.

Source: CIO.

At a 6.6% cap rate CIO has an NAV of $26 and at a 7.6% cap rate the NAV is closer to $22.

Either number looks nice relative to the ~$16 at which CIO is trading today, but the interesting thing here is how the incoming cash counterbalances the portfolio.

If office is trading at higher cap rates, the new cash will be turned into more NOI, so even if one is bearish on office and thus using the 7.6% cap rate for CIO’s portfolio, then the cash, when deployed quality neutral to CIO’s existing portfolio will generate a ton of NOI.

Here’s the math below.

So either you have a $16 stock with a high $20s NAV and $0.52 of FFO accretion heading its way or it is a $16 stock with a low $20s NAV and $0.77 of accretion heading its way.

The analyst consensus estimates have CIO nicely growing FFO and AFFO through 2023.

Source: SNL Financial

However, these estimates were made before the portfolio sale and this portfolio sale unlocked an additional roughly $0.50 to $0.70 of accretion over the next few years as the proceeds get deployed.

Thus, I think AFFO and FFO are going to come in substantially above consensus estimates in the out years.

This lends itself to a rather attractive valuation on the cashflow side as well. CIO is trading at 10.4X the consensus 2023 FFO and the consensus FFO is likely too low.

However, office REITs should probably be valued on AFFO rather than FFO because the tenant improvement costs, leasing commissions and maintenance capex can be rather steep. As seen in the supplemental, TI and LC are substantial for CIO.

Source: Supplemental

Netting these out gets to the AFFO number which is how an office REIT should be valued.

CIO is currently trading at 15.4X 2023 consensus AFFO on a number that did not factor in the sale accretion.

That too strikes me as a good deal. In addition to it being cheaper than the REIT index and office REITs in general, I have been quite impressed by CIO’s management.

Smart moves and hardball

Knowing what we know now, the Sorrento Mesa acquisitions were undeniably fantastic purchases. Beyond buying the right properties at the right time, management had the foresight to get the land properly zoned and created significant synergy by assembling additional assets into that localized portfolio.

Even broken watches are right twice a day, so this isolated stroke of genius doesn’t prove much, but management knocked the cover off the ball again with its dark bank tenant, BB&T.

James Farrar, the CEO, discussed the interactions

“As I mentioned, one of the most significant transactions in the quarter involved backfilling dark space at our Park Tower property. BB&T Bank is a major tenant but they consolidated in the SunTrust location last year after the merger. This left us with 51,000 square feet of dark space leased through February of 2025. Despite paying rent, having space like this is a drag on property value as it creates a known future vacancy. During the second quarter, we secured a new tenant that will occupy the full 51,000 square feet, plus an additional 15,000 square feet. At the same time, we negotiated a lease termination with BB&T, with a termination fee of approximately $5.4 million. BB&T will continue to pay their rent obligations through November 30, 2021. The termination fee represents approximately 85% of the future base rent and estimated reimbursement obligation that BB&T would have otherwise paid through 2025. The new tenant is a fast-growing fintech company, and they executed an 8-year lease that starts in May of 2022. When factoring in signage rent, the new tenant will be paying approximately 5% higher rent per square foot than the departing tenant.”

So to sum up what happened here, BB&T vacated the space but was still on the hook for rent so CIO negotiated an early exit for BB&T which resulted in receipt of 85% of rent owed. This freed up that space to be re-leased to a new tenant that is paying 105% of the rent per foot that BB&T was paying and is leasing more square footage.

So rather than being stuck with a dark tenant and impending vacancy in 2025, CIO took the initiative to deal with it now and ended up getting 190% of former rent through 2025 and 105% of rent beyond that.

It takes serious negotiating chops to turn an impending vacancy into an outcome that beneficial.

CIO’s remaining office portfolio is a mix of Class A and Class B in high job growth areas.

Source: SNL Financial

This BB&T deal along with the generally well-located portfolio have allowed CIO to have rather strong same store NOI growth.

Source: SNL Financial

Particularly impressive are the positive numbers in 2020 and 2021 when most of the office sector has been struggling due to the pandemic.

Overall, I see CIO as an opportunistic investment with its discount to NAV, growth in FFO and AFFO as proceeds get deployed, and cheap cashflow multiple. As with any other investment it comes with risks.

Risks to CIO

City Office shares the risks of the office sector in general which are primarily oversupply in the face of potentially weakened demand from persistent work-from-home.

These risks might be a bit more pronounced in CIO than peers because of extensive near term lease expiry. Specifically, CIO has 5.7%, 14.5%, and 15.1% of its leases expiring in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Source: Supplemental

This is of course a two directional risk (upside and downside). If the environment is healthy, these could be rollups, but it does mean that CIO is directly and significantly exposed to office fundamentals over the next few years.

These heavy leasing years will also come with heavy TI and LC so make sure to be looking at AFFO, not just FFO or Core FFO.

My base-case outlook for office is a tepid recovery in which people slowly come back to the office for work averaging 3 to 4 days per week in-office. In such a scenario I see fair value for CIO in the low $20s.