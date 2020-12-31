asbe/E+ via Getty Images

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) has delivered outstanding returns to its shareholders since its April 2017 IPO. As a matter of fact, a USD 10,000 investment into the business in April 2017 would now be worth over USD 38,800, while the same investment into the S&P 500 would turn out to be worth approximately USD 19'000. The company has many characteristics of a multi-bagger: a high organic growth rate, a management with a proven track record in scaling up the business, and a consumer-centric business strategy to name a few. Despite being ready to pay a premium for a fast-growing business, FND's current valuation exceeds by far the company's growth prospects. With a forward P/S of nearly 4x for a retailer and a market capitalization representing almost half of the estimated 2021 revenue generated in the American floor coverings industry, one should be cautious before purchasing the stock now. Let's dive into the business and valuation details to get a clear picture of the risks and rewards.

Company Details

Floor & Decor is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories that was founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta. The company offers an assortment of tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring along with decorative and installation accessories, at competitive prices. According to Statista, the floor coverings industry in the US is expected to generate USD 25.7 billion in revenue in 2021 while growing at an average CAGR of 2.03% from 2021 until 2025. The company estimates that they have a market share of approximately 9%, which is in line with their FY2020 revenues (USD 2.4 billion/USD 25.7 billion). It is one of Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies with 147 warehouse-format stores across 33 states as of the end of Q2 FY2021. In addition to the above, the company heads the list of "Top 50 retailers" on Floor Covering Weekly for 2021 and has been in the top 10 for 5 years in a row.

Business Strategy

Floor & Decor uses a corporate strategy consisting of 5 pillars centered around growth:

Opening stores in new and existing markets: expanding store base to a target of 400 stores in 8-10 years.

Increasing comparable store sales: offering customers various choices of high-qualified surface flooring by introducing innovative products into their assortment.

Expanding the "Connected Customer" experience: using online experience to let customers explore product selection with regular updating of the website.

Investing in gaining and retaining Pro customers using new CRM software, by better recruiting, and using the loyalty program.

Investing in design: hiring design experts to satisfy clients' needs and improve customer satisfaction.

These 5 pillars have produced great operational results over the past years. We get an idea of the company's success by looking at the numbers:

23.3% CAGR in revenue in the period 2016-2020

17.8% CAGR in stores openings in the period 2016-2020

The management has been successfully scaling up the business. Tom Taylor has joined the business as CEO in 2012 after spending 23 years at The Home Depot, where he served as Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing with responsibility for all stores in the United States and Mexico. Over the course of his career at The Home Depot, Tom Taylor helped expand the store base from fewer than 15 stores to over 2,000 stores. Although management showed operational consistency in their execution over the years, comparable store sales growth started to significantly slow down before the pandemic started, from 19.4% in 2016 to 4% in 2019. The 5.5% figure for 2020 is however encouraging given the challenges brought by the pandemic and in line with management's expectations of a long-term target of mid-to-high single-digit comparable-store sales growth. The lockdown created by the COVID-19 pandemic added another layer of complexity when the company had to restrict customers' access to their stores.

Yet despite a decline of 20.8% in Q2 FY2020 versus Q2 FY2019 in comparable-store sales, the company has since then rebounded. FND has now achieved a 68.4% growth in Q2 FY2021 vs Q2 FY2020 and is on track for its 13 consecutive years of positive comparable store sales growth. During the Q2 FY2021 earnings call, management emphasized the strengths of the abovementioned 5 pillars:

Opening stores in new and existing markets: the company opened 7 new stores in Q2 FY2021 versus 2 new stores in Q2 FY2020. The number of new warehouse stores YTD is 14, which represents 52% of the target for FY2021.

Increasing comparable store sales: six of seven departments' comparable-store sales growing over 50% during the quarter versus last year's quarter.

Expanding the "Connected Customer" experience: a decline of 1% from last year as they are comparing against unusual 192% growth last year from customers shifting to online purchases as the internal portion of their stores were closed to the public.

Investing in gaining and retaining Pro customers: strong double-digit comparable store sales growth from Pro customers. Successfully growing the number of customers enrolled in the award-winning PRO Premier Rewards (PPR). Enrollment in the PPR program jumped 120% from the same period last year and the company now has over 230,000 PPR members.

Investing in Design: FND recently added three new divisional design service directors across the United States.

The consistent growth of the business is definitely in my opinion the main catalyst that will add value. Management has demonstrated its capacity to scale the business and deliver consistent results.

Company Valuation

Turning to valuation, I have decided to use a discounted cash flow (DCF) model to value the business. Since management did not provide any specific guidance for FY2021, we are going to make the following assumptions:

A growth rate in FCF of 20% per year for the period FY2021-FY2025.

A terminal growth rate of 4.5%.

A discount rate of 10%.

Based on our DCF model and 104.5 million shares outstanding, the intrinsic value of the stock should be in the range of USD 62-68 per share. Based on analysts' earnings estimates for FY2021 of USD 2.46 per share, our intrinsic value implies an average forward P/E ratio of 27x. The stock is currently trading at USD 125.8 per share, which means that the market prices FND at approximately 50x forward earnings. In my opinion, the current market price does not justify the growth prospects of the company. Even if we assume that management executes its growth plans flawlessly and use a high terminal growth rate, the current stock price is still meaningfully overvalued compared to our intrinsic value.

Key Takeaways

Floor & Decor is above all a growth story. I think that management has done a great job growing the company and I assume that the trend will persist into the future. However, the market is fully pricing in the quality of the business. In my opinion, the main risk factor here for an investor is not necessarily related to the company itself but to the price of its stock. I would pass on this one for the time being, and I will hopefully be able to buy in at a lower price in the future.