marekuliasz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The other day we received an alert in our investment account that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), a stock on our watchlist, had just dropped through the $120 level and was now trading 20% off of its 52 week high. We conducted further due diligence and were impressed with the reported growth of their business units in the latest quarter. However, with the price so far off its recent high, we wanted to dig deeper into what might be causing this disconnect and if now is a good time to pick up shares in Polaris.

Polaris has a well diversified product portfolio, is currently experiencing high levels of demand, and trades at an attractive valuation. However, there are too many external factors putting pressure on the stock, and we are not confident that these factors can be mitigated in the near future. In order to ensure a better margin of safety, we are waiting for a more attractive entry point before initiating a position in Polaris.

Polaris at a Glance

Many investors may already be familiar with Polaris, however, other investors might just be coming across this name for the first time. As a brief introduction, Polaris operates as a powersports company through its offering of off-road vehicles (ORV), snowmobiles, motorcycles, boats, and aftermarket products. Off-road vehicles and snowmobiles contributed the most revenue (64%) to the company in 2020. The company also makes a majority (82%) of its sales in the U.S.

Source: Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

The outdoor leisure sector of the economy gained a lot of attention last year when consumers forwent traditional travel plans in lieu of outdoor related experiences. Polaris, along with companies like Winnebago (WGO), Thor Industries (THO), YETI (YETI), Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), and Brunswick (BC), all saw increased demand for their products as people bought ATVs, RVs, camping equipment, and related outdoor products and accessories.

We do like Polaris for its product diversification. For most of their history, they've been known for their ORVs and snowmobiles. This changed in 2011 when the CEO at the time, Scott Wine, orchestrated the acquisition of Indian Motorcycles. Polaris also debuted a three-wheeled motorcycle in 2014, named the Slingshot, which created a sub-category for the market. Then, in May 2018, Polaris acquired Boat Holdings to enter into the boating market. This proved to be a timely acquisition since the boating unit, while still a relatively small segment of the company, contributed decent growth in 2020 and so far this year in 2021. Winnebago, known primarily for their RVs, gave credence to this transaction with their purchase of Chris-Craft boats in June 2018 as well as earlier this year with the acquisition of Barletta Boats.

Q2 Results

Polaris reported their 2nd quarter results a little over a month ago at the end of July. We read through the earnings call transcript and came away impressed with the growth that many of their products saw from pre-pandemic levels. A handful of their business units actually saw a continuation of pronounced growth from 2020.

Overall sales for the quarter were down 28%, largely driven by the company's largest segment, ORV, which was down a little over 30% year over year. This is somewhat understandable given the unprecedented demand that Polaris saw the same period in 2020 (which at the time saw a year-over-year increase of 57%). That comparison period, coupled with supply chain constraints and dealer inventory at rock bottom levels, resulted in this sales decrease. However, the silver lining is that this unit was still up 14% compared to pre-pandemic levels in Q2 2019.

Other notable standouts from the earnings call were motorcycles, snowmobiles, and boats. These units all saw double-digit increases over last year. Additionally, Polaris reported a 64% jump in international sales in Q2 as they saw strength in economies outside of North America.

Source: Polaris Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

Supply Chain Constraints and Input Costs

Of course, the main focal point of the earnings call was the headwind that the company faces from supply chain issues and higher input costs. CEO Michael Speetzen stated:

Not surprisingly, production and delivery were and continue to be impacted by global supply chain and logistics challenges. As a result of this and continued strong consumer demand, our dealer inventories are at the lowest levels in decades. The unprecedented demand, coupled with the supply chain constraints, has created significant disruption in our shipping cadence.

Polaris, like many other manufacturers, is getting hit by supply chain issues we've been hearing for some time now. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a resolution for this anytime soon. Speetzen goes on to say:

I'd like to be able to say today that we see the light at the end of the tunnel. But given the ongoing heightened demand for our vehicles and supplier challenges, it appears we, along with the entire powersports industry will be in a period of tight vehicle supply for the remainder of the year.

These constraints have resulted in extremely low dealer inventory. We're talking about a 57% decrease from a year ago, and a 77% decrease from 2019. It's clear that retail sales would have been significantly higher if not for these impacts. If there's a positive note to this, it's that the average selling price for all segments was up and Polaris also benefited from lower promotional expenses, due to the low inventory and high demand.

On top of the supply chain impact, Polaris has also had to deal with commodity cost pressures and higher input prices from materials such as steel, aluminum, resins, and semi-conductors. They've attempted to mitigate this to an extent through material substitutions and production adjustments, but this is still a serious headwind that they continue to deal with.

Market Reaction and Analyst Price Targets

Polaris dropped roughly 6% following the announcement of Q2 results, and has since fallen further. It's down 14% since it announced Q2 results, and down nearly 20% from its 52-week high of $148 set back in April.

It seems the market is focused on the narrative around higher commodity costs and ongoing supply chain issues, which would lead to a continued drag on sales and margin pressure.

It's important to note that Polaris actually stated an improvement in gross margin guidance for 2021. They were previously expecting an impact of 60-90 basis points and updated that to reflect an impact of 40-70 basis points.

Related to the higher commodity costs and supply chain constraints, management has explicitly stated that they don't anticipate this to abate anytime soon. However, we expect that they can mitigate this to an extent through careful price increases. They've demonstrated that with the higher demand and low inventories this year, they've been able to successfully execute price increases. However, this is always a balancing act given the highly discretionary nature of their products.

Even after their earnings call, the analyst community has remained optimistic and maintains an average price target of $150. This price target would take out the 52-week high and represents an upside of 25% from today's price.

Source: TipRanks

Outlook for 2022

It remains to be seen if interest (and consumer dollars) in the outdoor space and powersports market is sustainable. One major concern we have with Polaris is the fact that they've been somewhat of a beneficiary from the COVID pandemic. If the delta variant and the pandemic as a whole starts to improve (while an overall positive for the world), this could produce headwinds for companies like Polaris. Purchases would likely transition towards more travel-based and experiential transactions (flights, hotels, spas, cruises, amusement parks, etc.) instead of home and outdoor-related products.

If this were to take shape, Polaris (and similar companies) could be hit with a double whammy. Not only would demand diminish for new products, but customers that purchased Polaris' ORVs, boats, and other vehicles over the last couple of years might flood the market with aftermarket inventory. This would put pricing pressure on new products. The effort that Polaris is making this year to ramp up production could be all in vain if this comes to pass. Of course, this is somewhat speculative, but still a very real scenario depending on the course the pandemic takes.

Dividend History

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that Polaris may deserve a bit of a price premium due to its stellar dividend history. With 26 consecutive years of annual dividend increases, it's made the exclusive club of being considered a "Dividend Champion." However, its dividend growth rate has slowed in recent years, only increasing by roughly 2% annually since 2018. Still, an increase is an increase, and the company is due to raise their dividend again this upcoming January. With a payout ratio of only 26%, it does have room to increase the growth rate next year. However, given the environment of uncertainty they're facing, we anticipate another small annual increase to $2.56 from $2.52. With the current price of $120, this would bring the yield to about 2.13% which is still quite shy of their five-year average yield of 2.5%.

Valuation Metrics and Peer Comparison

With a P/E of 12 and a Price to Sales ratio (P/S) under 1, Polaris certainly looks like a good value on the surface. In fact, in his price analysis article a few months ago, Julian Foster stated that a price below $120 would represent a good entry point. Now that the stock price is at the $120 level, we'd like to compare how Polaris' current valuation metrics compare to their historical averages along with some of their peers in the outdoor leisure space.

Polaris P/E (Forward) P/S Dividend Yield Current 12.6 0.9 2.1% 5 Year Average 17.3 1.0 2.5%

Peers Market Cap Dividend Forward P/E P/S Gross Margin PII $7.3B 2.1% 12.6 0.9 26.5% WGO $2.4B 1.0% 9.0 0.7 17.6% THO $6.4B 1.4% 10.8 0.5 14.9% BC $7.6B 1.4% 12.1 1.3 30.1% YETI $8.8B 0% 40.5 6.3 59.0%

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the first chart, we see that Polaris is trading at a historical discount to its five-year average from a valuation perspective, yet it is sporting a lower dividend than usual. Over the last five years, COVID aside, its share price has ranged from the mid $70s to nearly $150, with most of the period under the $100 level. The rise in price to $120, coupled with slower dividend growth, is the likely cause of the relatively lower dividend than its historical average. At the same time, the valuation metrics appear to indicate somewhat of a coiled spring, showing that the stock could potentially trade at a higher multiple and P/S ratio.

When looking at a wider range of companies in this space, we see that these metrics are somewhat indicative of the sector. Apart from Yeti, which appears to be in a world of its own, most of Polaris' peers are also trading at extremely attractive valuations. Just look at Thor Industries, which is sporting a decent dividend, a P/E of just over 10, and a P/S ratio of only 0.5. Yet the stock is off its 52 week high by 25% - offering more of a discount than Polaris. Surely something is afoot in this sector. It's likely that a trifecta of factors is happening here. Those being (a) the aforementioned supply chain issues, (b) inflationary commodity pricing, and (c) a potentially optimistic outlook for a post-pandemic recovery. All of these factors seem to be putting pressure on this group of stocks. As an investor, an important question we need to ask is if too much pessimism is being baked into the price. In order to figure this out, let's take a look at some of the risks facing Polaris.

Risks

Foremost in investors' minds should be if the "unprecedented demand" is sustainable. Recall that during the latest earnings call, CEO Michael Speetzen noted that Polaris was unable to capitalize on this demand. These factors were pretty much all external and Polaris did what it could within its control. But what we need to figure out is this: once Polaris has their supply chain issues corrected, will the high level of consumer demand still be there? We think this is inherently at the heart of the bull and bear tug of war. We don't want to just say "stock looks cheap, time to buy" and be on our way. Rather, we need to really look at some of the macro factors that could impact Polaris. The powersports industry, and consumer discretionary stocks in general, are quite cyclical. We have to ask ourselves if we've just seen the top of the cycle or if we're still on our way to the top. With supply chain constraints not expected to abate any time soon, Polaris can only hope that the peak in demand is still a way out.

Another concern is if consumers will lose interest in the great outdoors. If the delta variant starts to wane going into 2022, we anticipate that consumers won't be considering the purchase of a boat, RV, or ORV. Instead, they'll be planning their next vacation to Walt Disney World (DIS) or taking their family on a cruise. Experiences will once again take priority over "things" and vehicles that need to be stored and maintained will likely lose their luster. Again, what happens with COVID is highly speculative, but any minor improvements in the overall situation could significantly alter consumer mindset and behavior. Polaris put up impressive numbers so far this year, however that puts all the more pressure on next year to show improved comparison numbers.

Inflation: It's entirely possible that inflation and corresponding input costs (material, logistical) are not transitory and manufacturers are put under further margin pressure. Management's guidance for improved gross margins could reverse quickly if this were to be the case. Any price increase passed on to consumers may do little to mitigate this impact.

Takeaways and Next Steps

While the valuation and dividend history of Polaris looks tempting, we've decided that we are not yet ready to initiate a position in the company. Polaris has tremendous brand value and we're confident that management can execute as best they can within their control. However, the issue we take with Polaris at the moment is that there are too many external factors influencing the company, and demand for their products is not within their control. No amount of advertising spend or margin improvement will do much to the bottom line if dealer inventory remains at rock bottom levels or if consumer demand dries up. Polaris sells discretionary, high-ticket items, and we think that upside is limited until we see further resolution in some of the material and supply chain pressures. We'd like a better margin of safety for this company and would re-evaluate a potential purchase around the $102 level. This would get us to a dividend yield of 2.5% which is their historical 5-year average. Additionally, this would put them at a P/E ratio that more closely aligns with their peers, Winnebago and Thor Industries.

Thanks for reading. We hoped you enjoyed this article!