The lines between physical and digital retail, in a lot of cases, have been blurred. Since it became clear the direction of the future of commerce was digital several years ago, today’s winners began investing billions of dollars to ensure they had a seat at the table. One of those that unequivocally made the right investments – and is winning today as a result – is Target (NYSE:TGT).

The stock hit a new all-time (again) before its most recent earnings report, but has been steadily sold since the ATH. Is this a buying chance or an overdue selloff? In my view, it is a bit of both; permit to explain.

We’ll start with the daily chart to get a short-term perspective on what the stock is doing. The first thing we notice is the massive, unending rally that started last year after the initial COVID panic. Target was unbelievably successful in capturing retail share through its same-day services and it showed in constant revisions higher by analysts, and the rising stock chart you see above. However, all good things must come to an end, and the new ATH the stock made a few weeks ago produced a hard ceiling.

If we look at what has transpired since the ATH, there’s actually a fair amount to be concerned about. First, the volume during the selling has been quite elevated, so there is a high-stakes battle occurring, and the bears are winning. That shows up in the accumulation/distribution line, which has been sharply negative since early August, reflecting this high-volume showdown that the bears are owning at the moment.

In addition, momentum looks extremely weak, plummeting off of its recent highs. I’ve annotated the negative divergence the stock has shown since April, as the stock made new highs repeatedly without any sort of confirmation from momentum. This is usually an early warning sign that a rally is reaching its end, and reach its end it has. I would have liked to have seen a bounce at the centerline of the PPO, but the stock blew right through it and is still accelerating to the downside. That’s not a bullish development because we’re reaching oversold conditions, which stocks in strong uptrends don’t do.

Put together, I’m a little more concerned by this pullback being a trend shift – at least temporarily – rather than a simple pause that refreshes. This one doesn’t look like a pause; it looks like the rally ended for the time being.

Let’s quickly now look at the weekly chart for a longer perspective.

The accumulation/distribution line is still outstanding on a weekly basis, so the bulls have that in their cap. But we see the same momentum divergence we saw on the weekly chart, except that in this time frame, Target is still very overbought. That implies – in concert with the weakness in the daily chart – that this selling may have some legs to it. Often when this sort of massive rally coincides with no new highs in momentum, a centerline PPO test is needed. Target is nowhere close to that today as it is still massively overbought, so a centerline PPO test would imply either a lot of selling, or a long consolidation. I’m more in favor of the consolidation rather than a lot of selling, but it’s too early to know. What I am fairly sure of is that now is not the time to chase Target.

A perpetual winner

Target has been truly outstanding in recent years since it underwent a painful transformation several years ago. The brand had become stale, it had no digital strategy, and Walmart (WMT) was eating its proverbial lunch. Today, Target is a leading retail brand with busy stores and skyrocketing sales in its digital channels. Behold:

Source: TIKR.com

Comparable sales continue their impressive streak of growth with pre-pandemic comps coming in at +mid-single digits for several quarters, and an explosion of growth post-COVID. Target was in the right place at the right time with its same-day options (Pickup, Drive-Up, Shipt), but its stores have been producing strong comps as well. The company’s merchandising strategies have proven prescient, and in short, this is a new version of the decades-old company we all knew in the mid-2010s.

There’s almost certainly going to be a slight pause in comparable sales growth in the coming quarters simply due to the magnitude of the gains the company made in recent quarters. However, any such dip will be temporary and if the stock moves to the downside at all in reaction, buy all the shares you can.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see with revenue revisions that Target had been on an upward ascent long before COVID hit; this is simply accelerating the move to the upside. Target is winning with its digital strategies in particular, and analysts are struggling to keep up with its momentum. This is critical not only because higher revenue is great in and of itself, but because Target needs that higher revenue to boost profits.

Below, we have gross margins and operating margins for the past few years to illustrate this point.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins basically never move for Target, owed to its dual strategy of offering a massive assortment to drive traffic, but its desire to remain price competitive with its rivals. That doesn’t afford much pricing power, and high-single-digit operating margins are about all the company has been able to manage throughout its history as a result. However, we’ve seen a sizable move up in operating margins in recent quarters that has coincided with the gains in comparable sales. So as long as Target’s comparable sales trajectory remains higher, we should see operating margins follow suit. Of course, this operating leverage works both ways and we could see lower profitability if/when comparable sales decline.

Analysts continue to struggle to keep up with Target’s dominance, as evidenced by the nearly constant upgrades the company’s EPS estimates are receiving.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For instance, this year’s estimates are nearly double what they were pre-pandemic, which is an extraordinary achievement. The out years are showing high levels of growth as well, and until the company’s comparable sales slow down (or if), we should continue to see this behavior, which is quite bullish.

The company also has a new $15 billion share repurchase program, and it continues to innovate with its stores, including its successful Disney (DIS) store-within-a-store concept, which the company is scaling. Target has done what is necessary to innovate and win in today’s retail environment, including aborting things that didn’t work, like its move into Canada, or more recently, its own store-within-a-store concepts.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Perhaps that’s why all 26 of the company’s most recent EPS updates have been higher; where I come from, that’s considered pretty good. All of this optimism isn’t for nothing; Target is crushing it, taking advantage of highly favorable circumstances with its own excellent execution.

Let’s value this thing

Source: TIKR.com

Target’s five-year forward PE ratio data shows the inflection point where the stock market began to recognize its growth, which occurred just after the pandemic. This is when it became clear the pandemic was a boon for Target, rather than a detriment, and shares are at the very bottom of the new range at ~20x forward earnings.

This is part of the reason why I don’t think selling will be a bad thing for Target during this consolidation, because shares are already quite reasonably priced. But I do think we’re going to see more consolidation given the current selloff looks like it is in its early stages, rather than later ones.

Could I be wrong? Yep, it has happened before and will happen again. But in this case, Target’s recent selling has the look of the beginning of a consolidation period rather than a pause that refreshes. For that reason, I’m neutral at the moment, but if you wanted to own Target, use this consolidation period to build your position. I’m very confident the next big move we get will be higher, not lower.

