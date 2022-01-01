chengwaidefeng/iStock via Getty Images

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) still appears to have some potential upside despite its stock hitting a 52-week high recently. Comstock's financial situation has significantly improved by its recent refinancing of its unsecured notes at lower interest rates and that refinancing also pushed its note maturities out. Around 90% of Comstock's note maturities are in 2029 and 2030 now.

Comstock also appears capable of generating nearly $700 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices, while growing production in the high-single digits from 2021 levels.

I believe that Comstock could be worth $8.90 per share in a long-term $2.75 natural gas environment, rising to $10.80 per share in a long-term $3.00 natural gas environment.

Comstock's common shares also look undervalued based on its bonds, which are trading at levels that would be more commensurate with a $9 to $10 stock price.

New Notes

Comstock recently announced that it was issuing $965 million in new 5.875% unsecured notes due 2030. The $949.5 million in estimated net proceeds from this offering essentially covered the redemption of its 9.75% unsecured notes due 2026.

There was $873 million in outstanding 9.75% unsecured notes due 2026, but the make-whole redemption added around $74 million in costs and there was also around $32 million in accrued interest that needed to be paid.

The lower interest rates on its new notes will help reduce Comstock's interest costs by around $28 million per year going forward.

Debt Situation

Comstock is now projected to end 2021 with approximately $2.6 billion in net debt. It benefits from strong natural gas prices (with NYMEX strip approaching around $4.50 for the second half of 2021 now), although this benefit is reduced by its hedges. Comstock has around 70% of its projected 2021 natural gas production hedged.

Comstock may end 2021 with around $140 million in credit facility debt (a reduction of over $300 million from the end of Q2 2021), while most of its debt doesn't mature until 2029 and 2030 now.

Projected Year-End 2021 Debt $ Million Credit Facility $140 7.50% Notes Due 2025 $244 6.75% Notes Due 2029 $1,250 5.875% Notes Due 2030 $965 Total Debt $2,599

Source: Author's Work

2022 Outlook

Comstock may be able to average around 1,500 Mcfe per day in production during 2022 with a $600 million capex and leasing budget (allowing for a modest amount of cost inflation compared to 2021). This would represent a 9% increase from its expected 2021 production.

At current 2022 strip prices (including approximately $3.85 NYMEX natural gas) it may be able to generate $1.828 billion in revenues after hedges. Comstock's hedges shouldn't limit it too much in 2022 as it has around 44% of its estimated natural gas production hedged, and close to half of those hedges are collars with a relatively high ceiling of $3.53. The hedges do have around negative $189 million in value at current strip, but that would still allow Comstock to generate close to $700 million in positive cash flow. Source: Comstock

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 1,186,250 $61.00 $72 Natural Gas [MCF] 540,382,500 $3.60 $1,945 Hedge Value -$189 Total $1,828

Source: Author's Work

Comstock's 2022 cash interest costs may end up at $163 million after its refinancing with lower interest rate notes. This results in a projection that Comstock could generate around $697 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2022.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $120 Production and Other Taxes $64 Gathering and Transportation $136 Cash G&A $30 Interest $163 Series B Preferred Dividends $18 CapEx and Leasing $600 Total Expenses $1,131

Source: Author's Work

Notes On Valuation

Comstock's estimated value has been bumped up to $8.90 per share now. This is based on long-term $2.75 NYMEX natural gas prices (along with $65 WTI oil), and a 4.0x unhedged EBITDAX multiple based on projected 2022 production levels and its projected year-end 2022 net debt. An increase to $3.00 long-term NYMEX gas would result in it being worth around $10.80 per share instead.

This also assumes that Comstock's Series B preferred shares are converted by Jerry Jones into common stock (at a $4.00 effective exchange rate).

Comstock's bond prices also point to its stock being relatively undervalued. Comstock's 2029 and 2030 bonds are trading above par and yielding around 5% to 5.5% to maturity. These bond yields point to the stock being worth at least $9 to $10, based on what the bonds of other E&P companies are yielding and their market capitalization to total enterprise value ratios.

Conclusion

Comstock has refinanced its debt at significantly lower interest rates and also pushed 90% of its note maturities to 2029 and 2030. It also appears capable of generating nearly $700 million in positive cash flow in 2022 while also growing production by nearly 10%.

Due to the strong near-term outlook for production growth and cash flow, I believe Comstock could be worth $8.90 per share even if natural gas prices end up more around $2.75 in the long-run, and $10.80 per share at $3.00 natural gas. Comstock's bonds are also trading at levels that indicate its shares could be worth around $9 to $10.