DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

As we close another week of higher highs in the stock market, many investors rightfully ask themselves if a correction is around the corner. In this article, we present a number of fundamental portfolio construction rules to help a savvy investor successfully navigate a shallow correction in the risk markets.

1. Do not buy puts, increase your cash allocation

From my experience, retail investors are extremely poor at market timing. Thinking that you know the month when a market crash will happen is not only a fallacy but will also cost you dearly. I know this from my personal experience from earlier days when I thought I was being very smart by engaging in downside protection via puts for high beta companies. In my mind, I was already seeing myself making money not only on the way up, but also on the way down. It did not work. The puts expired worthless and my timing was not spot-on. The better strategy in this low rate environment is to just hold a very high cash allocation - think along 10% to 20% of your portfolio type of allocation. In a normalized interest rate environment, a savvy investor would be able to buy long Treasuries funds such as SHY, IEF and TLT, but in today's environment these funds offer very little upside if any.

2. Eliminate short volatility trades (short Vega positions)

As a means of making extra cash or for positioning purposes, investors either write cash covered puts, covered calls or even naked calls. All these positions can blow up in a market sell-off.

What do I mean by that? Well, let's look closely at each of the above trades and outline the mechanics.

Cash covered puts - this one is pretty straightforward and intuitive because you have sold protection on a downward move in stocks so you have both delta and vega here. In a scenario where the stock market moves lower, you lose from both increase in volatility (i.e., the same put written now would be worth more because volatility is higher) as well as the decrease in market prices (delta).

Covered calls - this one is a bit trickier. For very liquid robustly marked calls (especially 6 months and in as tenor) the delta effect is going to be higher, hence you are going to be making money on these positions as the market moves down. However, for more illiquid options (think large bid-ask spreads) and out the tenor curve (1 year and over) the moves in vega tend to trump the delta move, so you might be surprised to see negatives coming from what you would think are short positions via options !

Naked calls - here I am addressing expressing a shot position via naked calls. Similarly to the above analysis for covered calls, options in this bucket will work as designed only if very liquid and shorter tenor. I have had the very unpleasant experience during the Covid crisis to be short the AMLP energy ETF via naked calls and to my surprise, from a mark-to-market perspective they lost money during the sell-off! This was due to their long tenor (above 1-year) and illiquid marking by the dealers - 3 points bid/ask in certain instances.

3. Keep positions with shallow drawdown profiles

Always remaining invested is a cornerstone of a successful capital markets track record. However, if you find yourself very much in the camp of thought that is predicting a market sell-off, then focusing on those positions which have proven shallow drawdowns is the correct approach. By looking at historical drawdowns and identifying the positions which have lower betas and fast recovery profiles ensure you are not going to lose sleep if the said sell-off materializes and you continue to stay invested if you end up being wrong. One of the most frustrating aspects of investing is when you predict a correction, move all into cash, and the sell-off never materializes. You wait and wait and as the market keeps moving up you finally start deploying cash at much higher levels. Not the best outcome. Keeping yourself invested but in "safer" positions from a downside perspective allows you to capture any upside in a scenario where you are not correct with your pessimistic market view.

Conclusion

Given the robust run-up in the stock market, many participants are concerned with an imminent correction. For a savvy proactive investor, this article outlines portfolio strategy steps which can be taken to prepare oneself for a correction while at the same time still participating in any upside if a sell-off fails to materialize.