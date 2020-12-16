Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating for ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH). This represents an update of my initiation article for WISH published more than two months ago on June 29, 2021.

In my opinion, WISH stock remains fairly valued despite the substantial share price correction in the past few months (an estimated -50% in two months). ContextLogic is expected to continue being loss-making, while market consensus estimates that its top line will contract by more than -10% for full-year FY 2021.

ContextLogic's future revenue growth outlook is dependent on the company's ability to deal with product quality issues that have hurt its user retention metrics, and also diversify beyond its core user acquisition channel focused on digital advertising. I think WISH could find it hard to deal with these two key challenges, which suggests that ContextLogic's shares are not undervalued now.

If WISH manages to resolve product quality and user acquisition issues in the future and reignite its revenue growth in the future, it could potentially change my assessment of the stock's valuation. But as it stands now, I continue to rate WISH stock as Neutral or a Hold.

Is WISH Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

WISH's stock price has halved from $14.40 as of June 28, 2021 to $7.24 as of September 3, 2021, since I published my prior article on the company. Year-to-date in 2021, ContextLogic's shares are down by -60%. Furthermore, WISH's stock price has decreased by -70% since its listing on the Nasdaq on December 16, 2020, where its IPO price was set at $24.

Considering ContextLogic's significant share price correction in the past couple of months, it is natural to lean towards the view that WISH's stock is undervalued, which might not necessarily be true. Instead of just looking at the company's stock price movements, I compare ContextLogic's valuations and financial metrics with that of the company's peers to make an assessment of its degree of undervaluation (or overvaluation).

WISH's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Current Fiscal Year Gross Profit-to-Total Assets Ratio Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Gross Profit-to-Total Assets Ratio Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth ContextLogic 1.5 1.4 75.0% 79.6% -10.6% +4.6% JD.com, Inc. (JD) 0.7 0.6 28.0% 35.4% +28.3% +22.2% Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) 2.7 2.2 21.1% 26.0% +28.7% +20.9% Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 3.6 3.0 54.8% 65.8% +23.3% +18.1% Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) 6.7 4.5 39.5% 57.3% +81.3% +40.5%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

It is clear from the peer valuation comparison table above that ContextLogic's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples are significantly lower as compared to the majority of its peers.

But this appears to be fair, as WISH has the weakest revenue growth outlook in the peer group. While almost all of the company's peers are forecasted to achieve YoY top line expansion in excess of +20% in the next two years, Wall Street analysts estimate that WISH's sales will decline by -10.6% in the current fiscal year, prior to recovering by +4.6% in the next fiscal year.

In my June 29, 2021 initiation article on the company, I noted that WISH's "revenue growth is expected to lag that of its peers this year and next year, as the purchasing power of its lower-income users is negatively affected by weak economic growth and high unemployment." In late-June 2021, market consensus was still expecting ContextLogic to expand its FY 2021 and FY 2022 top line by +26% and +18%, respectively. After WISH's Q2 2021 revenue declined by -6% YoY and came in -9% below market expectations, the sell-side analysts covering the stock have significantly reduced their sales forecasts for the company.

Also, it is noteworthy that ContextLogic is the only company in the peer group presented above to be currently loss-making and expected to remain in the red for the subsequent two fiscal years. As a result, I have to use the Gross Profit-to-Total Assets metric as a proxy for WISH's profitability and as a basis for comparison with its peers. Although ContextLogic boasts relatively higher Gross Profit-to-Total Assets ratios, the fact is that WISH deserves a valuation discount for failing to realize profitability unlike the company's peers.

To sum things up, I view WISH stock as fairly valued, as its low forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuations on an absolute and relative basis are aligned with the company's lackluster revenue growth outlook and its continued losses.

Is WISH A Long-Term Investment?

Even if investors choose to look beyond ContextLogic's current woes (i.e. poor revenue outlook due to its focus on the lower-income segment whose purchasing power has been affected by COVID-19), WISH is not that attractive as a long-term investment taking into account two key factors.

The first key factor is that ContextLogic's product quality is a major concern. In the company's FY 2020 10-K, WISH highlighted that its platform largely focuses on "unbranded products that can be deeply discounted as compared to branded alternatives across a number of categories." This has led to product quality issues which left users dissatisfied as evidenced by WISH's deteriorating retention metrics highlighted below.

At the company's recent Q2 2021 results briefing last month, WISH acknowledged that "retention has continued to decline, indicating that we really need to improve other areas of our business, starting with product quality." Notably, the time users spend on ContextLogic's platform and the number of app installations declined by -15% and -13% QoQ in the most recent quarter.

In an attempt to tackle the problems associated with product quality, ContextLogic revealed that it will have "more branded products or even more high-quality products" for its platform. However, I see WISH being caught in a Catch-22 situation. A continued focus on cheap, unbranded goods hurts the WISH platform's branding due to a relatively high proportion of counterfeit products, and also discourages higher-income consumers from becoming users of its platform. On the other hand, a meaningful shift towards higher quality branded products could alienate ContextLogic's core low-income and value-focused consumers, who might find an increasing percentage of the products sold on the WISH platform becoming unaffordable (especially in this current challenging economic environment during the pandemic).

The second key factor is that ContextLogic's user acquisition approach has traditionally been too reliant on purchasing digital advertisements on the leading internet and social media platforms like Facebook (FB).

In the company's Q2 2021 shareholder letter, ContextLogic disclosed that "the recent privacy changes for iOS have caused more advertisers to shift spend to Android devices", which "drove up competition for advertising bids, restrained our ability to reach more users." This negative impact of increased advertising costs could have been mitigated by a large extent, if WISH had a more diversified user acquisition strategy.

Using one of WISH's key peers Pinduoduo as an illustration, PDD is not heavily dependent on any single user acquisition channel. One of Pinduoduo's user acquisition strategies is to offer direct subsidies to its platform's users, which increases users' loyalty and stickiness (as compared to just buying digital ads). Another approach that Pinduoduo takes is to sponsor major off-line events like television shows to raise its brand's profile in the eyes of consumers.

ContextLogic does not seem to have the intention to diversify its user acquisition channels in a significant manner anytime soon. Instead, the company mentioned at its quarterly earnings call that WISH aims to "slowly ramp up our growth advertising investments to reignite our new user acquisition engine", if and when it observes "improved user engagement trends."

Is WISH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

WISH Stock remains as a Hold according to my analysis.

ContextLogic's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuations appear to be undemanding, but the company is still in the red and its sales growth outlook is very weak. In comparison, WISH's peers are already profitable and delivering much higher revenue growth rates. Moreover, ContextLogic is currently struggling to handle issues like poor user retention relating to product quality, and higher user acquisition costs as a result of its reliance on the leading social media platforms for advertising.

In other words, WISH's low Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples have factored in many of the company's negatives and headwinds. This implies that a Neutral rating for WISH stock is appropriate.