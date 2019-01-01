Nathan Howard/Getty Images News

It’s been about 5 ½ months since I wrote my cautious piece about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN), and in that time the shares have returned about -1.23% against a gain of ~13.7% for the S&P 500. Much has happened since then, obviously, so I thought I’d check in on the name again to see if it’s now worth buying or not. I’ll make that determination by looking at the recent financial performance. I’ll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business, because, as we all know, a great company can be a terrible investment if you overpay.

I imagine and hope that you’ve got much better things to do than read through yet another of my screeds, dear reader, so I’ll try to save you the trouble of reading this piece by coming right to the point. Trinity’s financial performance is troubling in a number of ways. The company is highly indebted at a time when the business itself is slowing fairly dramatically. At least as importantly, investors have bid the shares up to near twice their recent valuations. This is a toxic combination, in my view, and I think investors would be wise to avoid these shares until they get back to the low $20s or high teens. I will expand on these ideas further for those brave souls with the fortitude necessary to read an entire article by yours truly.

Financial Snapshot

On first blush, it looks like the first 6 months of 2021 have been reasonably good relative to the same period in 2020. For instance, in spite of the fact that revenue was down about $354 million (or 31.5%), net income was actually about $61.2 million higher than that posted during the same period a year ago. We should remember, though, that in 2020, the company recorded an impairment loss of ~$396.4 million (93% of which related to small cube covered hopper railcars). The result is that comparisons to 2020 look artificially rosy in my view. Fear not, though, dear reader, because it’s possible to compare the first six months of 2021 to more “typical” periods like the first six months of 2019 and 2018.

So when we view the first six months of 2021 in a more broad historical context, we see that revenue in the first half of 2021 was $570.5 million lower than the same period in 2019 and fully $396.9 million lower than the same period in 2018. A reasonable case could be made to suggest that we should not price this business as a “growth” company.

There are a few things that have grown at Trinity recently, though. For instance, long-term debt is about $1.26 billion higher now than it was in 2018. The predictable result of this is that interest expenses are now about $12.2 million higher than they were in 2018. I found the fact that fully $102.3 million of the $127.6 million of operating income went to pay interest on debt. In my view, the company needs to deleverage. If your view is that inflation will drive interest rates higher over the next few years, levered companies such as Trinity may not be ideal investment candidates.

Investor capital spent on stock buybacks has also ballooned. For the first half of 2021, it was $294.4 million, $59 million, and $102 million higher than 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

All of this leads me to suggest that Trinity remains a financially troubled enterprise. Management is borrowing money it doesn’t have in order to prop up buybacks and dividend payments. This game can last only so long before something has to give, and in my view, when that thing “gives”, investors will suffer.

Source: Company filings, author calculations

The Stock

Just because I consider the financials to be troubled, doesn’t necessarily disqualify the business from consideration in my view. Some of my most successful investments have involved buying companies that have significant problems, but far fewer problems than the market assumed. For that reason, I’m willing to buy back into Trinity, as long as I’m compensated for the financial risks I see here, some of which I wrote about above.

Also, management spent ~$330 million of shareholder capital buying stock over the past six months, and I want to spend a bit of time trying to decide whether that was a good use of shareholder funds or not. I’ll do that by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

My regular reader-victims know that when I look at a stock, I like to look at the ratio of the price to $1 of economic benefit. The greater the ratio, the more risky the investment in my view. Ideally, I want to find a stock that’s trading at a discount relative to both its own past and the overall market. I usually look at price to earnings or price to free cash flow, as earnings are the source of sustainable dividends. The problem in this case is that both PE and PFCFPS are too volatile to chart, so I need to look at the relationship between price and sales.

We see from the following that investors are paying nearly twice as much for $1 of sales than they did over the past three years. You may remember, dear reader, that sales have been declining for years, and as a result the idea of paying nearly double for this history makes little sense to me.

Data by YCharts

I think it’s also helpful to review management’s share buybacks. In the first six months of 2021, they took about 11.6 million shares out of circulation for $329.4 million. This works out to ~$28.40 per share. Given that ~550,000 shares trade hands on a given day, this buyback program is largely responsible for maintaining the stock price in my view.

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and sales, I want to try to understand what the market is currently forecasting about a given company's long-term future. You may remember, dear readers, that I try to work out what the market is "thinking" by employing the work of Professor Stephen Penman as described in his book "Accounting for Value." In this work, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be imputing about a given company’s long-term growth rate. Applying this approach to Trinity at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a long-term growth rate of ~9.8% for the company. In my view, this is way too optimistic a forecast, especially given the half year they’ve just had. Based on the above, I need to continue to advocate avoiding the shares.

Conclusion

I’ve made reasonably decent money by trading in Trinity shares in the past. I think the success has been a function of the fact that I’m very, very patient. My patience is so extreme that it’s one of the many things that makes me “boring” in the eyes of many, many people. My personal demons aside, I think now would be a terrible time to invest in Trinity for a host of reasons. The capital structure is deteriorating at a time when sales are slowing dramatically. At the same time, investors are paying nearly twice as much for $1 of sales than they were at any time over the past few years. This combination of slowing business and elevated stock price is a very dangerous one in my estimation, and should be avoided.