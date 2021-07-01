simon2579/E+ via Getty Images

Investors exposed to the radical regulatory transformation in China are watching Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) closely. Last week, Alibaba pledged $15.5 billion over five years to Beijing’s ‘common prosperity’ initiative. Tencent may face a slowdown in its gaming segments as China limits video gaming time to three hours a week for kids.

Investors tired of the regulatory risks in China could buy KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB). Conversely, the online brokerage and wealth management platform is a thriving market. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is a viable alternative.

Impressive Q2/2021 Results Fuel FUTU Stock

Futu operates as a holding company in digitized brokerage and wealth management. Its platform runs in China, Hong Kong, and the United States. Tencent is the largest investor of Futu. In the second quarter, Futu more than doubled its total paying client count to 1,000,795, up 230.2% from last year. Total client assets also more than doubled, up 253.5% Y/Y to HKD 503.2 billion (USD 64.7 billion).

Despite a 105.4% Y/Y increase in Daily average revenue trades or DARTs to 540.988 and total trading volume up 104.3% Y/Y to HK$1.3 trillion (USD 167,206), FUTU stock did not rally much. The stock is facing resistance at the 200-day moving average at around $115. Investors may overlook the technical chart and forecast the asset management growth.

Market fluctuations will hurt the average client asset size. Assume a downside scenario where the client asset size drops by around 10% to 20%. Offsetting that decline are asset inflows. Also, as markets return to normal, assets will increase in the next few quarters.

Overstated Risks

Analysts asked Futu management about the risk of Chinese ADR de-risking. CEO Arthur Chen said that ADRs only account for a small part of trading. Chief of Staff Daniel Yuan said that “the return of China ADR's back to Hong Kong could be a structural trend.” Since Hong Kong IPOs usually have very high monetization potential, he is not concerned about a listing move. Furthermore, Yuan said, “we don't believe that a number of Chinese companies converting from secondary listing to primary listing will change our competitive edge in this market.”

Opportunity

Futu may monetize the Singapore stock trading market as it takes advantage of the client profile in the region. The average age of investors in Singapore is 30 years old, similar to the Hong Kong markets. Still, the average client asset size is SGD6000 (USD 4,457). Futu’s average client asset size is similar to that of the average Robinhood account of around $4,400.

HOOD stock trades at a market capitalization that is more than double that of Futu stock. This suggests that investors could consider investing in Futu instead of Robinhood.

Average client size is not the only metric investors should use to gauge a company’s worth. Futu will offer more services and products. For example, it will provide Singapore clients with a chance to participate in the Hong Kong IPO retail tranche. Furthermore, Futu will expand its wealth management product offerings.

Protecting its market leadership position in Hong Kong is critical to Futu’s continued growth. CEO Leaf Hua Li said, “we are committed to defending our leading position in Hong Kong, leveraging word-of-mouth referral and marketing to grab market share in Singapore, and accelerating self-clearing for U.S stock trading to improve profitability and operational flexibility.” Now that the slumping trading volumes in equity markets ended along with the summer slowdown, Futu is in a position to grow from here.

Futu scores an A+ on growth and a B+ on profitability:

Data from SA Premium

The forward P/E of 40 times is still unfavorable. Short interest is elevated at 7.18%, as bears bet the stock will correct to better value. Short sellers will need increasing volatility and lower trading activity before FUTU stock falls. Neither scenario is likely. The stock market is benefitting from meme trading (stock pitches using images and a few words), very low interest rates, and positive market sentiment.

Risks

Markets reacted negatively to new regulations targeting data privacy in mid-August. Many Fintech stocks fell but subsequently recovered. With the bad news priced in, chances of another drop driven by regulatory concerns are unlikely.

Your Takeaway

Futu previously benefited from buying euphoria that is lifting brokerage trading stocks and Fintech firms. The stock tried but failed, to trade above $180 in 2021. The stock is in a downtrend. Despite that, the buyer could manage to squeeze the short sellers if they build positive buying momentum. A breakout above the moving averages would set the stock up for a rally back to the $120 - $150 range. This is the trading range from before the mid-July sell-off.