NatanaelGinting/iStock via Getty Images

Since I first recommended The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in an article that I wrote in late February, that stock has essentially flatlined, down -1.38% from the publication price of $79.11, after dropping to a closing low of $48.96 on May 10.

Data by YCharts

Much of the reason that The Trade Desk has recently been lackluster is investor fear over growth slowing due to Apple's (AAPL) changing its rules for identifier for advertisers (IDFA) and news of Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) potentially banning third-party cookies. Investors believed both actions could impact ad spending to the point where it might hurt platform operators like The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk, however, has been preparing for IDFA changes and cookie deprecation for many years by developing UID 2.0, which is a new and improved version of cookies that uses a consumers’ anonymized email addresses which is gathered when a user logs into a website or app.

Between investors beginning to understand UID 2.0 because of people like The Trade Desk's CTO, Dave Pickles explaining to the marketing industry the reasons why they should not be worried in June and Google pushing back the elimination of cookies in Chrome to 2023, investors have become less worried about The Trade Desk's growth slowing.

Investors looking to buy The Trade Desk at current prices for a market beating investment, are looking at several long-term secular growth drivers to push the stock higher, which are:

Continued rapid growth in the Connected TV channel (CTV) as brands continue to shift TV ad budgets to the data precision of CTV. Strong international growth. Shopper Marketing initiatives.

Currently, The Trade Desk has all of the above factors moving in a positive direction.

Connected TV

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

While The Trade Desk is an omnichannel programmatic advertising service serving CTV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native channels, it is CTV that really drives the company's business. CTV as a percentage of the business continued to grow exponentially in Q2 and is by far The Trade Desk's fastest growing channel.

According to the fourth Future of TV survey, nearly half of American TV viewers are already cordless (47 percent), while 44 percent of Americans with cable TV anticipate pulling back or cutting service in the coming year.

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

Connected TV was originally driven by the growth of Netflix, which popularized Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) but Advertising video on demand (AVOD) is now growing faster and could catch up to and surpass SVOD in the near future.

In Q1, the number of homes using free streaming apps in their Smart TVs grew 9% to reach 58.5 million, while non-ad supported services had a more modest 5% gain to 62.3 million households. This trend bodes well for The Trade Desk's CTV ad business.

According to that same fourth Future of TV survey by The Trade Desk, more U.S. TV viewers report watching streaming content with ads (44 percent) than without ads (33 percent). Also, nearly two-thirds of U.S. TV viewers (64 percent) don’t want to spend more than $30 in total per month on streaming services. So, advertising is becoming very prominent on CTV and is also well along the way to becoming advertisers' preferred way to reach consumers.

Increasingly, more viewers are becoming inaccessible to advertisers that primarily use linear TV to advertise their products. CEO Jeff Green has claimed recently that more households are reached via CTV in the U.S. today than are reachable through linear TV.

Advertisers have already noticed this shift of viewers from linear TV to CTV and are following viewers to CTV. Brands have also observed that CTV ads are outperforming linear TV ads. A survey of 150 advertisers conducted with Advertiser Perceptions found that 92 percent of advertisers believe that CTV is as good as, or outperforms, linear TV advertising, compared to the eight percent who say it’s not as effective.

According to TTD CEO Jeff Green, MoffettNathanson recently reported that the ad supported video on-demand market is growing from $4.4 billion in 2020 to about $18 billion as early as 2025. So, CTV advertising is in the midst of a very rapid expansion period.

The shift from legacy Cable TV to connected TV became very obvious in this year's advertising upfronts, which finished in the second quarter. Among the reasons cited for the success of upfronts in 2021 was the emergence of ad supported streaming video and the strong popularity of premium live sports.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to predict who will watch, which show or which live sports event, which means linear viewership commitments are harder to make and stand by. Advertisers will then have a rethink and then seek out greater value in a data-driven spot market and a data-driven forward market for digital than the opacity and uncertainty of the legacy upfront market. Source: CEO Jeff Green - The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Besides the fact that advertisers are following TV viewers who are increasingly cutting the cord, advertisers are under increasing pressure to prove the ROI of every advertising dollar, therefore they need the ability to target consumers more precisely and have the ability to better measure the effectiveness of the ads, which is something The Trade Desk can provide with access to 87+ million households.

Source: CEO Jeff Green - The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Walled Gardens Vs. Open Internet

Among the biggest reasons why many brands prefer advertising through open internet platforms like The Trade Desk versus advertising on walled gardens (platform providers) like Google and YouTube is that not only do advertisers fail to retain control of their first party data when using walled garden platforms but often they don't get back enough detailed data to measure the effectiveness of their ad campaigns.

Many advertisers are beginning to view walled gardens as almost enemies that are trying to disintermediate them from their first party relationships with the consumer which were sometimes developed long before walled gardens or even the internet existed. Advertisers are beginning to favor platforms like The Trade Desk because they help the advertisers maintain control of their first party relationship with their customers, while also increasing the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns.

Walled gardens are also very often media owners/content providers that are offering advertising spaces to advertisers on the walled garden's own media ad slots and because walled garden ad pricing can often be opaque, brands often have the perception that the walled gardens are somehow cheating them by playing on both sides of the equation.

Any data a brand puts into a walled garden is often usable by that platform too. As media owners, they [walled gardens] will put that data to work to their own benefit, as well as the advertisers. And the advertiser won't get the same grain of data back on their campaign performance. They'll get a report card saying that the campaign was successful, which is a bit like writing your own homework. But the results they get won't be the same kind of information that the brand can use to continue to refine their [ad] campaigns. Source: CEO Jeff Green - The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Call

On the opposite end, open internet companies offer brands better ad price discovery because they are not playing on both sides of the fence and can truly represent the interests of advertisers.

Brands will also retain greater control of their data with open internet companies like The Trade Desk, who offer simple integrations, while also allowing brands access to very relevant granular performance data, so that brands' ad campaigns can be adjusted to have a better chance of succeeding.

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

When it gets down to it, the whole issue between the walled gardens and the open internet for advertisers boils down to one of who is trusted with brands' first party data and who is able to provide brands with the best ad measurement services. Open internet companies are increasingly winning that debate.

One other issue with walled gardens is that they are not only getting on the bad side of advertisers but also are starting to create a lot of friction with other publishers/content owners because most walled gardens also own media that is increasingly competing with other content owners' media.

There are even some platforms that claim to be open like Roku (ROKU), which is beginning to push their own content, and as time goes along there is the potential that platforms that push their own content will increasingly begin losing favor with other content owners, which might only more strongly push content owners to independent supply-side platforms like Magnite (MGNI) and platforms like The Trade Desk for advertisers on the demand side.

The Trade Desk has also great relationships with content owners as a neutral platform that doesn't offer competing media content or favor any one content provider, as well as great relationships with the brands that The Trade desk represents.

International Growth

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

International growth in Q2, outpaced North America growth. Geographically, North America represented 87% of ad spend while international represented 13%. However, international's faster growth YoY resulted in exponential growth in share of spend.

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

As the programmatic industry races towards $1 trillion TAM, eventually it is estimated that about two-thirds of the spend will be outside the United States. This is why, increasingly, The Trade Desk has been investing in international growth to serve a global advertiser customer base.

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

The Trade Desk started building up investments in CTV in Europe several years ago and is just now seeing the beginnings of the flowers blooming on those investments. CTV in Europe is still relatively early in its lifecycle but with the exponential revenue growth, it won't be a small sized business for very long.

In Europe, there is a significant consumer shift moving on to different streaming platforms, even for content like live sports. European broadcasters are driving the ad space inventory scale by developing their own streaming platforms with original content.

An example of the above is The Trade Desk collaborating with Sky Group, Europe's largest media company, to make their content available over the internet. Sky has a huge presence in the UK, but they also have strong market share across Europe. Sky is currently investing heavily in original content to attract new viewers, similar to most broadcasters in the USA. The Trade Desk has expanded the partnership with Sky significantly this year, which is important since Sky holds significant clout with both brands and ad agencies in Europe.

Another example is The Trade Desk having a strong existing partnership with Channel 4, which is a British free-to-air public-service television network that is widely available in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland. In addition, The Trade Desk has partnerships with premium content providers in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy but the relationship with Sky gives The Trade Desk access to the vast majority of CTV ad impressions across the continent at this stage.

In The Trade Desk's Q2 earnings call, it was emphasized that among the reasons why content providers in Europe were comfortable working with The Trade Desk is that The Trade Desk doesn't own any content and won't be competing with content providers like Sky or have any conflicted interests.

Currently, Europe is The Trade Desk's fastest growing area. Europe was growing well over 100% YoY in Q2 with CTV more than doubling its relative share of spend in Europe. The Trade Desk currently has offices in London, Hamburg, Paris, and Madrid, which all showed very strong growth in Q2, according to The Trade desk.

One other area of the world that The Trade Desk has been focusing on is Asia Pacific (APAC). One new market in APAC that the company is specifically focusing on currently is India. The Trade Desk only recently opened an office in India this past June.

India has absolutely huge potential. In The Trade Desk's most recent earnings call, management mentioned that the digital advertising market in India is expected to exceed $7 billion by 2024, up more than ten-fold since 2015.

The Trade Desk entered India by establishing important ad inventory partnerships in CTV with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to access 50 million viewers on Samsung Smart TV devices, as well as developing a partnership with Xiaomi, the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. The Trade Desk now also has access to 10 billion Xiaomi ad impressions per day on Xiaomi devices in India.

The Trade Desk has also established relationships with leading content providers, such as Disney+ Hotstar, the leading OTT streaming service in India. It is still early in India, as The Trade Desk is starting from a very low base but these investments in India should pay off several years down the road.

The India investment is taking place a little over two years after The Trade Desk's foray into China. If the India investment does as well as the China investment then The Trade Desk will be set up for many, many years of growth in APAC. Currently, China is producing very strong growth as it was noted on the conference call that Shanghai and Hong Kong's spend growth were both "very strong" in Q2.

The Trade Desk didn't say much about other areas of the world during their recent earnings, except to say that in "Asia Middle East Africa" (AMEA) CTV drove growth with over a ten-fold YoY increase, as well as CTV driving strong growth in Australia, so CTV seems to be the driving force in most of The Trade Desk's growth, no matter which area of the world is being talked about.

Shopper Marketing

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

CEO Jeff Green mentioned during the Q2 earnings call that the company will be focusing the second half of the year on the retail opportunity, which is currently in its very early stages.

In late January, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced that they will be renaming Walmart Media Group as “Walmart Connect”, which will be a new Demand Side Platform (DSP) formed from a partnership between The Trade Desk and Walmart. The Trade Desk considers the Walmart partnership an example of how the company is working with advertising customers to help unlock the value of retail data, estimated at a $100 billion to $200 billion market.

The Trade Desk is already working with other retailers with a variety of different approaches that are unlike the Walmart approach. Even though different retailers are partnering with The Trade Desk in different ways, the one common position that they all share is that these brands are convinced that the value of their data is best realized through open internet companies like The Trade Desk and not on walled garden platforms.

The lack of trust of the walled gardens combined with the better data utilization of open internet platforms gives The Trade Desk an edge when competing against the likes of Google and Facebook in advertising.

Shopper Marketing is a significant potential growth area that investors should monitor. Investors should observe the progress of the Walmart deal and watch to see if The Trade Desk can form other collaborations/partnerships with other retailers.

Solimar

Source: The Trade Desk

CEO Jeff Green introduced Solimar at a live event in New York City in July of this year. Solimar is essentially The Trade Desk re-imagining their platform to empower advertisers by giving them even better data-driven and ad measurement tools.

Jeff Green called Solimar a “reinvention of goals-based buying”, which is essentially when an advertiser first optimizes an ad campaign to achieve an ultimate goal and then works backward, by creating a strategy and key performance indicators (KPIs) to be achieved and to act as a measuring stick to determine whether the goal is being reached.

People that want to dive deeper into Solimar should watch the company's presentation of Solimar on YouTube:

In The Trade Desk's Q2 2021 Earnings call, CEO Jeff Green highlights the key advantage of Solimar over what walled gardens can provide:

Not only can advertisers measure against traditional campaign performance metrics, but they can now integrate offsite measurement performance in a way that's only possible on the open internet. That means they can finally reach that holy grail of connecting their ad spend to actual business goals, whether it's in-store sales or foot traffic into a dealership or demand for tickets. Source: CEO Jeff Green - The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Call

With advertisers under pressure to improve their ROI, they are increasingly turning to solutions like The Trade Desk and if Solimar truly works as "advertised", it will provide The Trade Desk with a significant advantage in competing with not only the walled gardens but other competing DSPs.

The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings

The Trade Desk continued their robust revenue growth by more than doubling year-over-year to $280 million in the second quarter, beating analyst estimates by $17.18M. The year-over-year revenue growth rate benefited from lapping slower growth related to the pandemic during the second quarter of 2020. So, The Trade Desk is benefiting from many of the tailwinds coming from the recovering ad market that is currently helping to propel the results of Google.

Data by YCharts

Source: The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Release

The Trade Desk platform Q2 operations costs were $50.81 million. Gross Profit came in at $229.16 million and gross margins of 81.85%.

Data by YCharts

The Trade Desk Q2 S&M expenses were $61.76 million, R&D expenses of $53.54 million and SG&A was $51.92 million for total operating expenses of $218.02 million.

Operating Income was $61.95 million and Operating margin 22.13%.

Data by YCharts

The Trade Desk Q2 GAAP net income came in at $47.70 million. GAAP EPS of $0.10 beat projections by $0.05.

The Trade Desk Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats projections by $0.05.

The Trade Desk continues to generate high EBITDA rates, even with making many different investments in company priorities such as international, shopper marketing initiatives and Solimar. The Trade Desk EBITDA rates consistently come in much higher than nearly all of the company's high growth software peers. In Q2, Adjusted EBITDA came in at $117.94M which beat the company's own previous guidance of at least $84M.

Source: CEO Jeff Green - The Trade Desk Q2 2021 Earnings Call

The Trade Desk gave Third Quarter 2021 guidance of:

Revenue at least $282 million

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $100 million

Balance Sheet

Data by YCharts

The Trade Desk ended Q2FY21 with $705 Million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

The Trade Desk ended Q2FY21 with $1.33B in current liabilities and $262M in long-term debt.

The Trade Desk had a quick ratio of 1.68. A company with a quick ratio of 1.0 and above can easily pay current liabilities.

Lam Research had a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24 which is a measure of the ability to pay long-term liabilities. Companies with a Debt-to-Equity ratio of less than 1.0 means a company tends to use more equity than debt to finance operations which is generally less risky than firms whose Debt-to-Equity ratio is greater than 1.0.

The Trade desk has a good balance sheet.

Valuation

Source: Yahoo Finance

The above is based on 18 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for The Trade Desk in the last 3 months. The average price target is $86.44 with a high forecast of $115.00 and a low forecast of $26.90. The average price target represents a 10.5% increase from the last price of $78.20.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

No matter which way an investor looks at it, The Trade Desk is selling at a very high valuation. However, The Trade Desk has significant short- and long-term tailwinds behind it.

In the short term, the recovery from the pandemic should be favorable to the advertising industry as a whole. The Trade desk should be a big beneficiary of this tailwind moving into the holidays, as brands begin to advertise their products more for the gift giving season.

In the long term, the exponential growth of CTV, explosive international growth, shopper marketing initiatives and the re-imagining of The Trade Desk platform into Solimar should allow The Trade desk to grow into its valuation and beat the returns of the overall market.

The Trade Desk is a buy for aggressive growth investors at current prices.