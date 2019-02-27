J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sticking with my newfound trend of penning articles about the super-regional banks, I feel like it is time to provide some updated thoughts on Birmingham, Alabama, based Regions Financial (NYSE:RF). While it is one of the smaller regional banks and has one of the smallest average assets per branch, I believe the bank’s stock looks to continue it sizable run.

When looking back at my last article from about one year ago, the stock has dramatically outperformed the S&P 500 by about 40%. While my previous investment thesis partially was predicated on the possible successes of RF’s internal initiatives (“Simplify and Grow”), it was more so dependent on the very cheap valuation. From an operational perspective, when looking back my original investment thesis was:

In my mind, it is very clear that management is placing a stronger focus on improving its profitability via its "Simplify and Grow" initiative which should help drive noteworthy improvement once the economy starts to have some positive consistency.

Today, I continue to remain bullish on the shares, but for a slightly different reason. When I look across the banking landscape, it becomes clear to me that only a couple super regional banks are poised to grow loans, with Regions being one of them. Outside of loan growth, I believe the margin is likely to expand a little off current levels. Finally, the well-managed expense base should allow for additional profitability improvement as the newly found positive revenue trends are likely to fall to the bottom line.

While its operational backdrop provides a solid outlook, when one compares the stock against its historical valuation levels it becomes clear that there is a modest disconnect. While the valuation is slightly under its historical average, I believe the improving operational structure allows for better than its historical average profitability metrics. Put more plainly, the bank is a little cheaper than its long-term average while its future profitability looks to be better than what it has been.

Even though the stock has performed very well since my last article, I continue to recommend shares here at current levels.

Building Momentum For Improved Results

While the southeast has seen solid economic growth off the COVID lows, the banking competition has also increased. Super regional banks, along with the money-center global banks, continue to either build out their franchises or merge with existing bank all across the southeast United States. The south has also seen a substantial amount of in-migration of people moving from the West Coast and Northeast. Throughout most of RF’s footprint there are improving economy trends that are further turbocharged by business relocations and modest population booms.

From an economic standpoint, while should provide fodder for multiple years of above trend loan growth, current trends play an important factor. When digging into the second quarter results, one can see that the current loan growth trends look poised to improve due to the substantial build in loan production pipelines.

While reported balances are likely to be flat because of PPP loan forgiveness, I am expecting mid-single-digit loan growth in the coming quarters. RF started the year with about 5% of its loan balances in PPP loans and it could be some time before those are worked down and reported balances increase.

Source: Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

On top of the improved loan growth trends, the bigger financial impact is driven by modest margin expansion. While most banks across the United States have been beholden to their excess liquidity driving modest margin compression, RF looks likely to deploy cash more constructively. While I am not expecting significant improvement, I do believe the near-term margin should expand a few basis points as interest rate hedges help protect from further slippage.

While improved core loan growth trends (to high-single-digits) would greatly improve the margin outlook, I believe being a little conservative in my views is more prudent to a sustainable investment. With that being said, I continue to remain confident that the margin is likely to, at a minimum, hold steady while better loan growth trends add a small amount of margin upside potential. From a modeling standpoint, I believe the 2.81% margin in the second quarter will improve to 2.90% by the beginning of 2022 and has the potential to reach 3.00% by the end of 2022.

Source: Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

Finally, while improved revenue trends are clearly a positive, if they are matched with higher expenses the bottom line result is rather muted. For RF, there has been a significant improvement in core operating leverage, driven by the "Simplify and Grow" initiatives. While past expense results have been reduced to under $900 million per quarter, I believe that there could be a slightly uptick with higher revenue trends. In fact, it's nearly impossible for banks to see higher revenue without higher expense simply due to the bonus compensation structure of revenue producing employees.

When I think about the core revenue lines (both net-interest income and noninterest income) improving, I believe core expenses are likely to follow suite to some extent. In the second quarter, the core expense base was $895 million. When think about early 2022, I believe the core expense base increases to $910 million. However, from an efficiency ratio perspective (which is revenue over expense) I believe RF will go from 56.9% (in 2Q21) to 56.0% by the middle of next year. For reference, the best pre-COVID quarter was 3Q19 at 57.4%, which would in turn implies there is a significant improvement in the core franchise.

Concluding Thoughts

While many people might discredit RF for having a rather unappealing credit history (namely 2008-09), I believe the strong credit performance displayed throughout the COVID pandemic should put most of those concerns to rest. Sure, most banks did significantly better than original expectations because of government stimulus, but RF has proven itself in not only strong credit adherence but also the ability to grow post-recession.

When I think about the shares today, I would recommend buying them for long-term focused investors. While my previous article focused on the deeply discounted valuation, I believe today’s set up is more so predicated on improving trends. While most banks across the industry are treading water, RF looks primed to improve. When you get to the bottom line of my updated investment thesis, I believe the shares today are slightly undervalued and its operational outlook is better than it has been in multiple years.