Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

For a commodity that seems to be in the long-term cross-hairs of so many, global oil production has certainly managed to be healthier in 2021 than it was for part of 2020, as production has followed the rise in demand. The COVID-19 story is quite clearly not over yet, but I do not see anyone currently suggesting the possibility of oil hitting a negative price again, repeating the experience of mid-April of 2020. Demand and supply may ebb and flow, as is natural, even if media has reported that some models could indicate the world has already passed "peak oil." I am not smart or prescient enough to know if the world has already peaked on oil or not, but am pretty confident that oil will be a part of the world's energy equation for a long time to come, even if a declining proportion of the total. The funny thing is, as total energy usage rises around the world, even if oil and natural gas represent a smaller proportion of the total, the amount of oil being pumped will not necessarily decline dramatically - a smaller slice of a growing pie might be just as big as the existing slice of a smaller pie, so to speak.

That being said, I am turning back to look at the thesis for investing in the American mineral rights owners, specifically Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL), in comparison to its primary peers like Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), Black Stone Minerals (BSM), and Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN), among others. These companies typically own the rights to oil and gas development on acreage across the Permian and Delaware basins, Bakken Formation, and other American oil production centers. Rather than develop these sites themselves, they create a return on those rights by leasing them out to developers who pay a royalty tied to production volume. As the rights owners but not the developers, these sorts of companies are exposed to the swings in the oil markets, but do not bear the capital costs of paying to explore and drill. With a relatively low cost structure, they tend to offer high dividends, and many, though not all, manage to operate with very low debt.

First Half 2021 In the Review Mirror

Through the first eight months of 2021, investors in Brigham Minerals and its peers have been the beneficiary of strong improvements in WTI.

Data by YCharts

On the strength of improving realized pricing, Brigham has improved on virtually every metric - revenue, EBITDA, and EBITDA margins, just to sample a handful, with gross margins down from the first half of 2020 but up relative to the back half of 2020.

(image source: Author's spreadsheet; data compiled from Seeking Alpha)

The recovery in oil prices are clearly favorable for Brigham Minerals and its operations. With West Texas Intermediate priced between $65 and $70 per barrel, producers have some incentive to drill. According to the Dallas Fed's most recent August 2021 survey, prices would need to drop some $20 per barrel before new wells couldn't be justified, and would need to drop $30 or more to under $35 per barrel for existing wells to become unable to cover the operating expenses. Where things stand now, the logical expectation is for moderate new drilling and steady production extracted from those wells already in operation.

Growth in assets & debt

In my most recent write-up on Brigham back in March, I was especially focused on the company's strategy, the opportunistic buying of additional rights by accessing cheap debt without getting deeply levered. This has been exactly what management has done, with an expansion of the gross book value of its long-term assets over the first six months of 2021 by $40 million, from $819 million to $859 million, while increasing debt by $23 million over the same period (accounting for the depreciation over the same period, the net value of the assets increased by only $21.4 million, or slightly less than the debt incurred).

The economic value of the assets is tied to the market value of oil, of course, and expected production from the acreage acquired. Reuters reported in June that deal-making is heating up this year, with up to $12 billion worth of acreage expected to trade hands. The increase in oil prices is making it an attractive time for some major energy players looking to sell off assets, while some buyers are expanding their bets.

This trend has impacted Brigham's 2021 plans for expansion. Rob Roosa, CEO of Brigham, had initially guided for ~$100 million in 2021 minerals rights acquisitions, but updated the plan during the second quarter earning call:

Associated with higher seller reservation prices and increased competition, we are moving the midpoint of mineral acquisition capital for Q3 and Q4 from $25 million per quarter to $15 million per quarter. Therefore, the midpoint of mineral acquisition capital anticipated to be deployed over the entirety of 2021 is $65 million, which reflects first half acquisitions of $35 million plus the remaining 2 quarters of 2021 at $15 million per quarter.

Obviously, this is a 35% reduction in what they expected, but represents their overall discipline in terms of spending. Brigham is not only acquiring rights, but is letting some go as well, as would be expected in this sort of market. Specifically, after the close of the second quarter, the company did complete the sale of some $3.3 million in rights in Oklahoma (as reported on the analyst call).

Interestingly, the type of rights Brigham is looking into is diversifying. While still predominately rooted in the oil patch, they are sticking their toe into water rights, starting with 3% of their surface acre rights in the Delaware basin contracted. They anticipate to generate $0.5 to $1.0 million in royalties from just that 3%, and likely more to come.

Change in dividend approach

One of the most significant changes to emerge for Brigham investors was a change in the dividend policy, also announced with its second quarter results. Across the spectrum of the mineral rights industry, the income and its sustainability is a major factor to consider given the booms and busts in oil. The yields offered are all on the relatively high end, ranging from 7% to 13.5%, if just converting each company's most recent declared dividend to an annual rate. However, the quarterly distributions in reality tend to fluctuate based on conditions.

What Brigham has moved to is a paradigm of a quarterly base plus a variable dividend. The base dividend is starting at $0.56 per year, putting the base rate at a yield of just over 3% currently. For the moment, it is one of the few I could find operating on this model, although it was a trend that analysts brought up with management for Falcon Minerals on that company's most recent earnings call.

(image source: Author's spreadsheet; data sourced from Seeking Alpha)

Black Stone Minerals has also set a base dividend of $0.20 per quarter and added a $0.05 variable dividend in its most recent distribution announcement. The pros and cons of the "base plus variable" are not hard to see: on the one hand, a market expectation that the base level is highly secure can draw income seeking investors, while giving flexibility to capital allocation from quarter to quarter over time. On the other hand, with the expectation in place of a highly secure base payment, any failure to be able to meet this minimum standard would clearly signal major distress.

I believe the base dividend is perfectly secure for the time being. Brigham has minimal debt, and the base distribution was calculated from Brigham's ability to pay the same amount during last year's worst-case scenario.

(source)

Anything is possible, of course, but I don't believe any of the parties that contributed to last's years brief collapse are interested in repeating the past, which would the sort of scenario to put the base rate in jeopardy. Rather, OPEC seems committed for the moment to keep production steady. For Brigham, the annual cash outlay for the base dividend is approximately $32 million. With EBITDA of $53 million in just the first half of the year and holding steady or growing as more of Brigham's acres start producing royalties, I do think investors should be able sleep well at night about the base dividend.

On the whole, I think the dividend move is a good one, and would not be surprised if more peers follow suit in time. That being said, Brigham's base is low - better safe than sorry when setting a base I suppose, but at 3.1% the base yield is less than half that of Black Stone's base. What it means in reality is that Brigham's actual distribution will remain highly variable from quarter to quarter, and not ideal for those looking for a stable income stream - in other words, not that different from the others without a base dividend.

Conclusion

Given the assortment of options in royalty income payers, all operating on a fundamentally similar model - that is, 1) acquire rights, 2)lease those rights in exchange for royalties, and 3) return a lot of cash to shareholders - the question becomes if there is any specific point of differentiation suggesting Brigham Minerals would outperform its peers or the broader markets substantially.

On a total return sort of basis over a long-term, I am not certain that there is, although management is to be commended for solid execution, discipline and strategy. The low debt and prudent capital allocation are signals that the company is in good hands, in my view. Even with a plan not to get into a leverage ratio greater a 1.5X EBITDA, though, the debt is likely to continue creeping up while EBITDA will fluctuate according to the relationship between the level of production Brigham's counter parties set and the price of WTI at any future point in time. These unknowns point to the central risk across this sort of sub-sector of firms - stated simply, they have less control over their own destinies. They can innovate all they want, but ultimately their fortunes are linked hand-in-hand with the value of a commodity whose fortunes may or may not have peaked. The water rights agreement Brigham initiated is a promising step towards being slightly less dependent on one commodity's value, and I hope to see more arrangements like it.

The risk outlined above is not necessarily a reason to avoid these names. Depending on any given investor's timeline, preference for reliable minimum income, and interest in exposure to oil and gas, Brigham or any of its peers could play a role. After the improvements in the American oil patch from a stabilization in oil pricing, I think valuations across the sector are fair. Those names like Viper who have been paying down debt may be poised to reap the largest reward in terms of share price appreciation, but overall, it is good to see the debt to EBITDA ratios in a much tighter range now on the lower end of the spectrum, indicating much of the over-leverage has been worked out of the sector.

Since I don't see anything indicating a significant catalyst to moving the shares a great deal higher from here, I am returning to a neutral stance on Brigham Minerals, with the caveat that at a safe 3.1% yield plus a variable quarterly distribution, it remains attractive for income.