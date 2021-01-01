Bruno Vincent/Getty Images News

It is hard to think of too many blue chip stocks that have performed quite as badly as BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) in recent years. An investment in the UK telecom giant has produced a circa 50% loss over the past five years, with that figure including reinvested dividend cash too.

Unlike with certain other poor performers, COVID isn't really to blame here. Yes, there is some weakness in recent financials due to the pandemic – lower advertising and subscription revenue at BT Sport, lower mobile roaming fees impacting wireless revenue and so on – but for the most part BT's top line is very resilient, which is what you would expect from a quasi utility stock.

A bigger issue here is the dwindling free cash flow – mostly a result of elevated levels of capital expenditure, exacerbated by substantial pension deficit payments. That ultimately saw the dividend eliminated last year, which was the first year without a distribution since privatization in the mid-1980s.

Although the above doesn't paint a very pretty picture, I do think that a lot of negativity is still priced in here, and with the shares trading on a single-digit PE ratio I think that BT can do quite well for investors.

CapEx Ramps Up, Squeezing Free Cash Flow

In the better part of the 2010s BT was posting healthy dividend hikes covered by free cash flow. Unfortunately, that trend was also a reflection of the state of the UK's telecom infrastructure, and upgrading wireless networks to 5G and rolling out ultra-fast broadband to millions of homes doesn't come cheap. BT plans to introduce 'fibre to the premises', or FTTP, to 25 million premises over the next five years, up from an earlier pledge of 20 million. The company had passed just over 5 million premises during its most recent quarter, with just over 1 million connected. It is also targeting a 5G network that covers almost all of the UK's landmass by 2028.

As a result of the above, capital expenditure has ballooned recently, with peak spending expected to be in the £5bn per annum region over the next several years versus around £2.5-£3bn five years ago. Needless to say, that has put substantial downward pressure on normalized free cash flow, which fell to around £1.5bn last year versus just over £3bn five years ago.

Pension Deficit And Financial Debt Exacerbating Cash Strain

Close readers will note the use of the word 'normalized' above in relation to free cash flow. This definition excludes pension deficit payments, which are significant here. BT's pension fund's liabilities total over £60bn, with the latest triennial review putting the deficit at around £8bn. Just to put those figures into some context, the company's current market capitalization is around £16.5bn.

Although the repair plan is a bit convoluted, the upshot is that BT will carry on diverting hundreds of millions of pounds each year toward plugging the pension deficit – cash which otherwise could be spent on more productive endeavors.

At the same time, the company has its fair share of regular debt too. Net financial debt stood at £12.5bn at the end of Q1 2021/22, up from £11.7bn at the end of the prior quarter, with total interest payments running at around £770m last year. On the plus side, the vast majority of its debt isn't due until after 2026.

As you can see, cash left over for shareholders has been getting increasingly thin here, which contributed to the dividend elimination last year. That further eroded sentiment for the stock – with the EV/EBITDA multiple declining from ~7x five years ago to circa 4.5x currently.

Results Still A Bit Soft, EBITDA Grows

As I said in the introduction, BT was far from the worst business to be affected by the pandemic. Still, sections of its operations were disrupted, and that ultimately led to a 6% fall in revenue and a slightly larger fall in EBITDA last year.

Revenue in Q1 2021/22 was still weak, falling circa 3% to £5,071m. That was largely on the back of a 21% year-on-year fall in Global segment revenues (to £785m), only part of which was down to subdued business activity. Revenue there fell 12% after excluding the impact of divestments and negative foreign exchange fluctuations.

Elsewhere, the Consumer division returned to weak growth, with revenue up 1% year-on-year to £2,382m. Q1 still contained lockdown measures, easing as the quarter progressed, and that helped revenue at BT Sport as well as the physical retail stores. Openreach revenue increased 5%, though Enterprise fell by the same amount.

On the plus side, group adjusted EBITDA increased by 3% to £1,866m. That was partly thanks to the company's ongoing cost savings program, which ultimately targets £1bn in annual cost savings by 2023 and £2bn by the middle of the decade.

Shares Still Reasonably Valued

Although the cash drain outlined above may weigh here, I think it would be hard to argue that BT's issues aren't reflected in the current share price. Granted, the stock is up over 65% from its COVID lows, but that is more a reflection of how low it sunk, with the shares trading on EV/EBITDA and PE multiples of ~3.7x and ~6x respectively at the bottom. At 165p in London trading, the shares still only trade on a forward PE of around 8.5.

Yes, BT does have its fair share of headwinds, but at the end of the day decent investment returns don't really rest on much growth when you buy at a double-digit earnings yield. Meanwhile, the investments that BT is making should support the top line, and combined with cost savings, that should produce modest EBITDA growth. The newly rebased dividend, which looks set to be 7.7 pence per share for FY21/22, equates to a forward yield of around 4.7%.

Cash requirements elsewhere do mean that dividend growth will probably be constrained over the next few years, and it's worth noting that management's definition of a progressive payout does include annual freezes, but I still expect high single-digit annualized total returns here at the low-end, with upside to that if the firm can execute on its growth and cost savings targets.