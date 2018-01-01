If you feel the stock market will be range-bound or increasing and are looking for monthly income then Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) is a good option to consider. The fund currently offers a high yield of 9.64% and a robust 5-year Sharpe ratio of 0.67. Since inception XYLD has experienced only two years with negative returns and is best suited for investors looking to extract high income from the S&P 500 index.
Let us use a simplified version of the overall XYLD strategy so that we can easily break down each component and the mechanics behind the income generation:
Buy $1MM of S&P 500 stocks
Write covered options on the $1MM portfolio with a 1-year maturity and a very small upside of 1.11% from current spot levels.
In the example we are putting forward the spot levels for the SPY ETF are 450 and a 1 year call option that we write for the full $1MM notional nets us a premium of $64.9k, or better put into context a 6.48% premium to the notional utilized. The current 1-year option premium has an implied volatility (IV) of around 18%. We also wrote our covered call at a 455 strike, meaning we left a 1.11% upside for the portfolio from spot.
Source: Author
Source: Author, market data
If we look at the newly constructed 1-year portfolio and potential outcomes we can see how the pay-out profile shakes out: the upside is capped at the portfolio premium + spot to strike upside (i.e. a total of 7.59%) while the downside follows a similar path as the SPY but with a dampened effect given the pocketing of the option premium.
So let us look at a couple of outcomes after 1 year of constructing the simplified buy-write portfolio:
Outcome 1: SPY Price is unchanged.
Outcome 2: SPY Price is up +10%.
Outcome 3: SPY Price is up +20%.
Outcome 4: SPY Price is down -10%.
Source: Author
These are the top 25 holdings for XYLD. The fund is set up as an ETF, hence a passive vehicle that has to mimic the S&P 500 with equivalent rebalancing dates. The fund will always have the same holdings as the S&P 500 and there is no active management around being overweight certain sectors.
An interesting aspect to note is the covered calls maturity dates - XYLD rolls 1-month fixed covered calls on the S&P 500 Index for the full notional. Nothing more, nothing less. XYLD also does fixed at the money (ATM) strikes for their calls, not a program where they would sell out-of-the-money strikes to target any sort of capital gains:
Source: globalxetfs.com - XYLD
Now let us look at metrics for fund. XYLD has a notional of around half a billion in term of size, and a rather sizable expense ratio of 0.6%. XYLD currently has a 12-months yield which is at 9.64%, but please keep in mind the XYLD dividend varies, and is dependent on where option premiums price (i.e., current implied volatility). This topic is discussed in more depth in the "Distributions" section.
Being an ETF, XYLD is pretty much trading at NAV currently and while market dislocations do occur that make it show discounts to NAV, it does not happen very often.
Source: globalxetfs.com - XYLD
Because it is a passive vehicle as an ETF, XYLD has dividend distributions which vary month to month. The distributions are composed of the underlying stocks' dividends received plus the option premiums that the fund receives. Since all the contracts that the fund writes are done at the money and for full notional there is little in terms of capital gains here. The main driver behind the distributions (considering the stock market is constant) will be volatility - the more implied volatility, the higher the distributions.
XYLD has a fairly robust returns profile with only two negative years since inception. 2018 which saw a substantial sell-off in the stock market and 2020 which was Covid-19 driven.
From a favorite metric of mine perspective - "Months with negative total returns" we can see that XYLD is well set up, with an average of only 3 months per year with negative returns.
From a total return perspective, we can see that while fairly robust, the buy-write structure that XYLD has hampers returns in an ever increasing stock market environment - i.e. the premium obtained on the calls is not sufficient to equate the delta move in the stock market.
XYLD is a premier buy-write ETF based on the S&P 500. The fund has a robust Sharpe ratio of 0.67 and a 9.64% distribution yield. Being a passive vehicle, the ETF's dividends are going to vary as implied volatility changes for the covered calls. For a purist looking for a repeatable monthly covered call systemized strategy XYLD is the correct choice.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.