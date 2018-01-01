Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

If you feel the stock market will be range-bound or increasing and are looking for monthly income then Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) is a good option to consider. The fund currently offers a high yield of 9.64% and a robust 5-year Sharpe ratio of 0.67. Since inception XYLD has experienced only two years with negative returns and is best suited for investors looking to extract high income from the S&P 500 index.

Mechanics of a Buy-Write fund

Let us use a simplified version of the overall XYLD strategy so that we can easily break down each component and the mechanics behind the income generation:

Buy $1MM of S&P 500 stocks

Write covered options on the $1MM portfolio with a 1-year maturity and a very small upside of 1.11% from current spot levels.

Source: Author, market data

In the example we are putting forward the spot levels for the SPY ETF are 450 and a 1 year call option that we write for the full $1MM notional nets us a premium of $64.9k, or better put into context a 6.48% premium to the notional utilized. The current 1-year option premium has an implied volatility (IV) of around 18%. We also wrote our covered call at a 455 strike, meaning we left a 1.11% upside for the portfolio from spot.

Source: Author

Source: Author, market data

If we look at the newly constructed 1-year portfolio and potential outcomes we can see how the pay-out profile shakes out: the upside is capped at the portfolio premium + spot to strike upside (i.e. a total of 7.59%) while the downside follows a similar path as the SPY but with a dampened effect given the pocketing of the option premium.

So let us look at a couple of outcomes after 1 year of constructing the simplified buy-write portfolio:

Outcome 1: SPY Price is unchanged.

the Portfolio Return is equal to 6.48%, which equates the written call option premium

Outcome 2: SPY Price is up +10%.

the Portfolio Return is equal to 7.59%, which equates the written call option premium (6.48%) plus the upside resulting from the spot vs. written strike (1.11%)

Outcome 3: SPY Price is up +20%.

the Portfolio Return is capped at 7.59%, which equates the written call option premium (6.48%) plus the upside resulting from the spot vs. written strike (1.11%)

Outcome 4: SPY Price is down -10%.

the Portfolio Return is equal to -3.52%, which equates the written call option premium (6.48%) plus the downside of -10% resulting from the moves in the portfolio of stocks

Composition

Source: Author

These are the top 25 holdings for XYLD. The fund is set up as an ETF, hence a passive vehicle that has to mimic the S&P 500 with equivalent rebalancing dates. The fund will always have the same holdings as the S&P 500 and there is no active management around being overweight certain sectors.

An interesting aspect to note is the covered calls maturity dates - XYLD rolls 1-month fixed covered calls on the S&P 500 Index for the full notional. Nothing more, nothing less. XYLD also does fixed at the money (ATM) strikes for their calls, not a program where they would sell out-of-the-money strikes to target any sort of capital gains:

Source: globalxetfs.com - XYLD

Metrics & Analytics

Source: Author

Now let us look at metrics for fund. XYLD has a notional of around half a billion in term of size, and a rather sizable expense ratio of 0.6%. XYLD currently has a 12-months yield which is at 9.64%, but please keep in mind the XYLD dividend varies, and is dependent on where option premiums price (i.e., current implied volatility). This topic is discussed in more depth in the "Distributions" section.

Being an ETF, XYLD is pretty much trading at NAV currently and while market dislocations do occur that make it show discounts to NAV, it does not happen very often.

Distributions

Source: globalxetfs.com - XYLD

Because it is a passive vehicle as an ETF, XYLD has dividend distributions which vary month to month. The distributions are composed of the underlying stocks' dividends received plus the option premiums that the fund receives. Since all the contracts that the fund writes are done at the money and for full notional there is little in terms of capital gains here. The main driver behind the distributions (considering the stock market is constant) will be volatility - the more implied volatility, the higher the distributions.

Returns

Source: Author

XYLD has a fairly robust returns profile with only two negative years since inception. 2018 which saw a substantial sell-off in the stock market and 2020 which was Covid-19 driven.

From a favorite metric of mine perspective - "Months with negative total returns" we can see that XYLD is well set up, with an average of only 3 months per year with negative returns.

Source: Seeking Alpha

From a total return perspective, we can see that while fairly robust, the buy-write structure that XYLD has hampers returns in an ever increasing stock market environment - i.e. the premium obtained on the calls is not sufficient to equate the delta move in the stock market.

Conclusion

XYLD is a premier buy-write ETF based on the S&P 500. The fund has a robust Sharpe ratio of 0.67 and a 9.64% distribution yield. Being a passive vehicle, the ETF's dividends are going to vary as implied volatility changes for the covered calls. For a purist looking for a repeatable monthly covered call systemized strategy XYLD is the correct choice.