JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

History & Background

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) was founded in 2006 in Ottawa Canada, as a proprietary e-commerce marketplace for online stores. The company stimulates the growth of stores by providing customer support, point of sale payment services, and site customization. Shopify will continue to be the go to site for entrepreneurs to get their stores off the ground (both literally and figuratively).

Partnering with Strong Brands and Companies

The key to Shopify's next phase of growth is partnering with strong and established brands. Recently the company announced an NFT deal with the Chicago Bulls. NFT's are the new hot thing and partnering with a global brand, such as the Chicago Bulls, will bring in needed revenue from a large corporate sponsor. The company's foray into NFT's could be a roadmap for other sports teams outside of basketball to come in. This is especially true for smaller market teams that sometimes struggle to make the same money as their big market counterparts. For example, the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball team could gain a revenue source by selling NFT's online. However, this is only the beginning of Shopify's great partnerships. Recently Shopify announced a deal with TikTok. This partnership will allow for TikTok users to sell directly on the TikTok app through Shopify. Considering the massive amounts of MAU's on the site it will be the perfect place for brands to get their names out there. This partnership is aimed at influencers selling their merchandise on the platform. When people want to buy from their favorite influencer, they may have to stalk social media or go to a different website. This solves a problem for TikTok and could be a case study in how Shopify will used with other social media sites.

Growth is Strong and Will Continue

Shopify has a long way until it reaches its full potential. The company sells its products to an array of clients. Each client class increases the company's potential TAM. This positive feedback loop is important because it will continue to drive success for the company moving forward.

Source: (Shopify Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation)

The large number of services that Shopify sells is another great growth driver for the company. This begins with the small first time shop owner who wants to put their merchandise online for their friends and family to buy. This would constitute a small double digit fee for the shop operator. This class of clients continues all the way down the line to larger brands that pay for Shopify plus. This is a suite of tools that large brands use for their websites and business strategy. This costs around $2000 a month and operates more like an online ERP for large brands.

Source: (Shopify Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation)

The large TAM is reflected in the range of services and customers the company is built to accommodate. This massive number will only increase as more small business owners switch to Shopify to accelerate their sales, streamline their inventory, and boost profit growth. Considering most stores are still brick and mortar Shopify has a long way to go in the e-commerce space. However, their individualized service advantage surely helps in gaining traction with potential customers.

Source: (Shopify Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation)

Revenue growth is increasing YOY with help from the large boost due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was not a short term tailwind as it only accelerated the switch to online business transactions. Through further partnerships and deals Shopify is quickly becoming the go to website for small business owners and large brands to accelerate their online presence. The rise in merchant solutions is the biggest boost I see as more small business owners are looking to make the switch online. However, I wouldn't underestimate the subscription solutions revenue because I could see that growing to be a bigger percentage of their revenue mix as large corporations look for online solutions to their retail problems. The 57% YoY growth for Q2 is impressive and seems sustainable given past years for the company. Given their history and macroeconomic tailwinds I see strong earnings growth moving forward.

Source: (Shopify Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation)

Profit is one thing that has been boosting shares. As gross profit continues to grow this will continue to decompress EPS and give Shopify a favorable valuation compared to many of its peers. Shopify is still a young company, and this gross profit growth is very sustainable. The 64% Boost in gross profit YoY since the pandemic is promising for the company. To me this shows a strong commitment to operational excellence and is bullish for the company long term.

Source: (Shopify Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation)

Shopify has a unique positive reinforcement loop that will help expand business success and operational outperformance. By channeling opportunities with social media platforms such as TikTok, Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), and Facebook (FB). More partnerships will lead to higher gross merchandise value on the site. This will increase future sales which Shopify is adept at doing with its full suite of tools. Finally, this higher gross merchandise value attracts more merchants because they see the opportunity to grow their online presence. As more merchants come in this strengthen partnerships with more corporations and the cycle continues. The president Harley Finkelstein explains more succinctly how this positive reinforcement loop works.

Social commerce is another way that merchants are expanding their presence and succeeding. In fact, in Q2, year-over-year GMV growth from Facebook and Google channels were several times that of the online store, with consumer spending more time than ever on apps. We continue to expand key partnerships. We deepened our partnership with Google in Q2, making it easier for our merchants to sell on Google to a simplified on-boarding process and extending our accelerated checkout Shop Pay to all US merchants selling on Google whether that you Shopify or not. - Harley Finkelstein President of Shopify

(Source)

Confidence from management on higher YoY GMV growth and more partnerships coming makes the positive reinforcement loop crucial to the bull thesis. Shop pay is becoming more and more utilized as more merchants sign up. This is a great sign for future revenue and gross profit growth at very low costs. Overall, Shopify is positioning itself to be a market force for years to come.

Valuation has Room for a Continued Run

Shopify is fairly valued even through the company has seen extreme share price growth in the past year. YTD the company is up 40% and I believe shares can continue to go higher. The whole e commerce sector has been flying high since the beginning for this year as lockdown restrictions have gone back and forth between re-opening and re-closing. I will be comparing Spotify to MercadoLibre (MELI), a high growth South American e-commerce company, and Amazon (AMZN) the most well known e-commerce conglomerate.

Source: (SA EV/EBIT Charting Tool)

Shopify has recently been outperforming its peers on an earnings basis. Percentage wise Shopify has been growing more YoY than either Mercado Libre or Amazon. This growth can be reflected in the continued execution of their positive reinforcement loop growth strategy. Also the new partnerships and long list of services are two major boons towards earnings outperformance this year.

Source: (SA Gross Profit Margin Charting Tool)

Valuing the company on its gross profit margin looks very enticing. Compared to both its peers Shopify's gross profit margin comes in higher. I would attribute this to lack of logistics costs as much of that falls on the individual shop owner. This is in direct contrast with Amazon who have their own fulfillment centers for their orders. I view Shopify's low cost business model as a management success as gross profit margin should continue to increase in coming quarters.

Discussion of the Future of Shopify

Shopify has carved out its own niche in the e-commerce space with minimal risks from competitors. Even though Amazon is the largest e-commerce company in the world, and Mercado Libre has a moat around the South American market, it doesn't impact Shopify's success. In fact, it only increases it as there is a large potential for cross-selling on these platforms using Shopify's tools by partnering with both companies. Shopify's unique technology gives it an advantage that will help the company execute moving forward. I am bullish on Shopify's growth story, partnerships, and valuation.