NIO offering

NIO (NYSE:NIO) says it filed to sell up to $2B worth of ADSs through an at-the-market equity offering program.



The electric vehicle company entered into an equity distribution agreement with the sales agents relating to the at-the-market offering. Sales of the ADSs under the at-the-market offering will be made from time to time or not at all, at NIO's discretion. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at negotiated prices.



NIO plans to use the proceeds from the at-the-market offering to further strengthen its balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes. (73 comments)

Intel takes on TSMC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) plans to invest up to $95B to build semiconductor production facilities in Europe, another step in the company's plan to become a global foundry player amid the chip shortage.



Intel plans for two chip factories at a new European site and could expand it further up to an 80-billion-euro investment over about a decade, according to comments from Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger at an auto industry event.



The company will commit chip manufacturing capacity at an Ireland factory to automotive chips, which use an older process technology than consumer electronics. (62 comments)

Facebook Glasses

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Ray-Ban (OTCPK:ESLOF) have a teaser up that appears to promote their planned smart glasses with an event coming Thursday.



The release of new glasses was set up by Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg in the company's July earnings call: "Looking ahead here, the next product release will be the launch of our first smart glasses from Ray-Ban in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. The glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things." The glasses would be "progress on the journey toward full augmented reality glasses in the future," he said then. (17 comments)

Cinema comeback?

Cinema stocks rallied yesterday, led by AMC (NYSE:AMC), after the latest Marvel (NYSE:DIS) superhero film shook up a traditionally slow weekend at theaters. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” broke Labor Day records, drawing $75.5M over three days and $90M domestically for the four-day holiday period.



The film had been tabbed with high expectations for a $45M-$50M opening, but Thursday previews pointed to enthusiasm for more. The $75.5M three-day total is second only to fellow Marvel film “Black Widow” ($80M) in the pandemic era, passing “F9's” $70M and “A Quiet Place Part II's” $48M. (39 comments)

New Netflix record

Saying that it expects Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to see big gains in international markets over the coming years, Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber raised his price target on the company's stock to $780 a share. Faber's move makes his target price the highest among Wall Street analysts who cover Netflix and represents an almost 29% increase over the $606 level where Netflix traded on Monday.



Among Faber's reasons for taking such a positive view of Netflix is what he sees as the potential for more growth in several countries through the decade. Faber said that he expects the company to reach 292 million subscribers worldwide in 2024, and 311 million subscribers in 2025, with Japan adding 14 million subscribers, India adding 12 million subscribers, and Latin America not including Brazil to increase by at least 11 million subscribers over that period. (11 comments)