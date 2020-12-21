VIS: Industrials Dashboard For September

Summary

  • A dashboard with metrics in industrial subsectors.
  • Value and quality scores, and their evolution since last month.
  • Fast facts about VIS.
  • A list of cheap stocks.
Mujer ingeniera industrial o técnico trabajadora en casco duro y uniforme utilizando la comprobación de computadora portátil en la máquina robótica del brazo. mujer trabajar duro en la tecnología pesada invención fábrica de fabricación de la indus
WinnieVinzence/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in industrials. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) and the Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for transportation in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in transportation companies. The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS

QS

EY

SY

FY

ROE

GM

EYh

SYh

FYh

ROEh

GMh

RetM

RetY

Aerospace + Defense

-29.15

-8.72

0.0425

0.6363

0.0277

19.22

19.87

0.0584

0.8548

0.0424

20.59

22.28

0.54%

30.27%

Building + Equipment

-41.37

40.89

0.0279

0.2077

0.0212

12.85

35.56

0.0443

0.8855

0.0237

9.34

24.66

3.45%

78.68%

Machinery + Conglomerates

-27.25

8.81

0.0368

0.2812

0.0318

21.07

39.65

0.0504

0.5823

0.0328

18.83

37.51

2.61%

43.93%

Services + Distribution

-43.19

16.59

0.0262

0.2447

0.0203

27.78

49.24

0.0423

0.5188

0.0331

21.07

48.58

2.36%

42.14%

Transportation

-20.16

-17.10

0.0309

0.5332

0.0211

23.82

15.81

0.0541

0.6981

0.0199

22.09

27.28

-0.48%

28.36%

Value and Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution Since Last Month

There was no big change in one month. The value score has improved a bit in building/equipment and deteriorated slightly in services/distribution.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

Industrial subsectors are overvalued by 20% to 43% relative to 11-year averages. An excellent quality score may justify overvaluation for the building/construction/equipment subsector. The less attractive groups regarding my metrics are transportation and aerospace/defense: both value and quality scores are below the baseline in these two subsectors.

Focus on VIS

The Vanguard Industrials ETF has been tracking the MSCI US IMI Consumer Industrials 25/50 Index since 09/23/2004. It has a total expense ratio of 0.10%, which is a bit more expensive than its closest competitor FIDU (0.08%), and a bit cheaper than XLI (0.12%).

As of writing, the fund holds 355 stocks. The next table shows the top 15 holdings with basic ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 38%.

Ticker

Name

Weight

EPS growth %ttm

P/E ttm

P/E fwd

Yield%

HON

Honeywell International Inc.

3.87%

-13.34

32.42

28.20

1.63

UNP

Union Pacific Corp.

3.49%

9.19

24.45

21.41

1.99

UPS

United Parcel Service Inc.

3.28%

39.35

28.13

17.62

2.07

RTX

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

3.15%

N/A

57.98

20.59

2.44

BA

Boeing Co.

2.99%

-204.31

N/A

N/A

0.00

MMM

3M Co.

2.73%

15.22

19.13

19.25

3.05

GE

General Electric Co.

2.70%

-132.54

N/A

52.35

0.31

CAT

Caterpillar Inc.

2.69%

6.93

26.37

20.60

2.11

DE

Deere & Co.

2.56%

101.32

22.56

20.52

1.08

LMT

Lockheed Martin Corp.

2.23%

11.79

13.96

14.23

2.92

CSX

CSX Corp.

1.76%

19.03

21.69

21.37

1.16

ITW

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

1.71%

23.65

27.19

25.98

2.14

FDX

FedEx Corp.

1.68%

296.91

13.68

12.51

1.13

NSC

Norfolk Southern Corp.

1.55%

34.44

23.20

20.88

1.74

ETN

Eaton Corp. Plc

1.50%

26.35

35.44

24.41

1.83

VIS has much more holdings than XLI (355 large to small caps vs. 77 large and mid caps), but their performance and risk metrics since inception are almost identical (see next table).

Total Return

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe

VIS

418.31%

10.20%

-63.51%

0.55

XLI

415.67%

10.17%

-62.26%

0.55

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, VIS is a good product with cheap management fees for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in industrials. The heaviest industries in the fund are machinery (20%) and aerospace/defense (15%). No holding weighs more than 4%, so the risk related to individual stocks is limited. There is no major reason to prefer VIS or XLI for buy-and-hold investors. XLI has a much higher liquidity, which makes it a better instrument for sector rotation strategies and swing trading.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a transportation company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0309 (or price/earnings below 32.36) is in the better half of the subsector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

AGCO

AGCO Corp.

BCC

Boise Cascade Co.

DE

Deere & Co.

GD

General Dynamics Corp.

HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

MATX

Matson Inc.

MTOR

Meritor Inc.

PH

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

SNA

Snap-on Inc.

VSTO

Vista Outdoor Inc.

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.

With the coming back of the Value investing style, QRV Dashboard List has beaten the market in the last few months. Members get updates on it and other time-tested strategies, plus risk indicators. Get started with a two-week free trial now.

Data-driven model portfolios and market risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GD, LMT, MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

