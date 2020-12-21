This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in industrials. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) and the Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.
The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.
I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).
I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.
I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for transportation in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in transportation companies. The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).
The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.
The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.
|
VS
|
QS
|
EY
|
SY
|
FY
|
ROE
|
GM
|
EYh
|
SYh
|
FYh
|
ROEh
|
GMh
|
RetM
|
RetY
|
Aerospace + Defense
|
-29.15
|
-8.72
|
0.0425
|
0.6363
|
0.0277
|
19.22
|
19.87
|
0.0584
|
0.8548
|
0.0424
|
20.59
|
22.28
|
0.54%
|
30.27%
|
Building + Equipment
|
-41.37
|
40.89
|
0.0279
|
0.2077
|
0.0212
|
12.85
|
35.56
|
0.0443
|
0.8855
|
0.0237
|
9.34
|
24.66
|
3.45%
|
78.68%
|
Machinery + Conglomerates
|
-27.25
|
8.81
|
0.0368
|
0.2812
|
0.0318
|
21.07
|
39.65
|
0.0504
|
0.5823
|
0.0328
|
18.83
|
37.51
|
2.61%
|
43.93%
|
Services + Distribution
|
-43.19
|
16.59
|
0.0262
|
0.2447
|
0.0203
|
27.78
|
49.24
|
0.0423
|
0.5188
|
0.0331
|
21.07
|
48.58
|
2.36%
|
42.14%
|
Transportation
|
-20.16
|
-17.10
|
0.0309
|
0.5332
|
0.0211
|
23.82
|
15.81
|
0.0541
|
0.6981
|
0.0199
|
22.09
|
27.28
|
-0.48%
|
28.36%
The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
There was no big change in one month. The value score has improved a bit in building/equipment and deteriorated slightly in services/distribution.
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
The next chart plots momentum data.
Chart: author; data: Portfolio123
Industrial subsectors are overvalued by 20% to 43% relative to 11-year averages. An excellent quality score may justify overvaluation for the building/construction/equipment subsector. The less attractive groups regarding my metrics are transportation and aerospace/defense: both value and quality scores are below the baseline in these two subsectors.
The Vanguard Industrials ETF has been tracking the MSCI US IMI Consumer Industrials 25/50 Index since 09/23/2004. It has a total expense ratio of 0.10%, which is a bit more expensive than its closest competitor FIDU (0.08%), and a bit cheaper than XLI (0.12%).
As of writing, the fund holds 355 stocks. The next table shows the top 15 holdings with basic ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 38%.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight
|
EPS growth %ttm
|
P/E ttm
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield%
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
3.87%
|
-13.34
|
32.42
|
28.20
|
1.63
|
Union Pacific Corp.
|
3.49%
|
9.19
|
24.45
|
21.41
|
1.99
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
3.28%
|
39.35
|
28.13
|
17.62
|
2.07
|
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
|
3.15%
|
N/A
|
57.98
|
20.59
|
2.44
|
Boeing Co.
|
2.99%
|
-204.31
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
0.00
|
3M Co.
|
2.73%
|
15.22
|
19.13
|
19.25
|
3.05
|
General Electric Co.
|
2.70%
|
-132.54
|
N/A
|
52.35
|
0.31
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
2.69%
|
6.93
|
26.37
|
20.60
|
2.11
|
Deere & Co.
|
2.56%
|
101.32
|
22.56
|
20.52
|
1.08
|
Lockheed Martin Corp.
|
2.23%
|
11.79
|
13.96
|
14.23
|
2.92
|
CSX Corp.
|
1.76%
|
19.03
|
21.69
|
21.37
|
1.16
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
1.71%
|
23.65
|
27.19
|
25.98
|
2.14
|
FedEx Corp.
|
1.68%
|
296.91
|
13.68
|
12.51
|
1.13
|
Norfolk Southern Corp.
|
1.55%
|
34.44
|
23.20
|
20.88
|
1.74
|
Eaton Corp. Plc
|
1.50%
|
26.35
|
35.44
|
24.41
|
1.83
VIS has much more holdings than XLI (355 large to small caps vs. 77 large and mid caps), but their performance and risk metrics since inception are almost identical (see next table).
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe
|
VIS
|
418.31%
|
10.20%
|
-63.51%
|
0.55
|
XLI
|
415.67%
|
10.17%
|
-62.26%
|
0.55
Data calculated with Portfolio123
In summary, VIS is a good product with cheap management fees for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in industrials. The heaviest industries in the fund are machinery (20%) and aerospace/defense (15%). No holding weighs more than 4%, so the risk related to individual stocks is limited. There is no major reason to prefer VIS or XLI for buy-and-hold investors. XLI has a much higher liquidity, which makes it a better instrument for sector rotation strategies and swing trading.
I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a transportation company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0309 (or price/earnings below 32.36) is in the better half of the subsector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.
|
AGCO Corp.
|
Boise Cascade Co.
|
Deere & Co.
|
General Dynamics Corp.
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|
Matson Inc.
|
Meritor Inc.
|
Parker-Hannifin Corp.
|
Snap-on Inc.
|
Vista Outdoor Inc.
It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GD, LMT, MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.