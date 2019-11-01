Tomas_Mina/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) is being hit with input inflation along with most other consumer defense food stocks. The company mentioned inflation 28 times in its most recent earnings transcript. Prices are rising for freight, labor, commodities, and other inputs. The company reduced earnings guidance as margins dropped considerably and consequently the stock price plunged. Hormel will raise prices, and this should restore margins. In the meantime, this may be an opportune time to buy Hormel. The dividend yield is the highest it has been in the past decade, the payout ratio is still acceptable suggesting that the dividend will continue to grow, and Hormel is a Dividend King. Furthermore, the Planters acquisition gives Hormel another leading product line adding to the company's portfolio of No. 1 and No. 2 products. Despite inflationary pressures and margin headwinds, I outline reasons why Hormel is a long-term buy.

Hormel Hit by Inflation and Labor Shortages

Hormel reported a difficult quarter where sales were up, but volumes were down in certain segments. This indicates that Hormel is raising prices. The company's gross margins were down and adjusted operating margins were down -180 bps and operating margins were down -320 bps negatively impacting earnings.

Gross margins were down because of labor shortages. The company reported:

We also saw a drastic step-up in industry-wide operational challenges caused by labor shortages. This has impacted both our facilities and the operations of supplier and logistic partners. This has created a very complex operating environment, which led to an inability to fully meet customer demand. The pressure on the gross margin really relates to the labor shortages. Not only labor shortages at our facilities but labor shortages throughout the supply chain.

This has led to the company not being able to run product lines at full capacity resulting in an inability to meet demand. Suppliers have also not been able to deliver packaging and product inputs.

Operating margins are down because of one-time charges from the Planters acquisition combined with higher input costs. The net effect is that Hormel lowered earnings guidance to $1.65-1.69 from $1.70-1.82 despite higher total sales from increasing prices and the contribution from Planters. Indeed, Hormel hit record net sales that were higher than pre-pandemic levels due to the impact of acquisitions and a bounce back in Jennie-O and foodservice sales.

Hormel Has Market Leading Brands

Hormel has the No. 1 or No. 2 position for over 40 categories. Hormel Pepperoni is the leading brand of retail pepperoni. Skippy is the No. 2 peanut butter brand. Hormel has the No. 2 turkey brand with Jennie-O. Hormel Applegate is No. 1 in organic and natural meats. SPAM is the No. 1 shelf-stable meat. Hormel is No. 2 in bacon. Other leading brands include Hormel Black Label, Hormel Chili, Bacon 1, Columbus Craft Meats, Hormel Natural Choice, Hormel Fire-Braised Meats, Hormel Gatherings, Justin's, Wholly Guacamole, Herdez, etc.

Source: Hormel 2020 Annual Report

Hormel intends to protect its core brands. The company does so through innovation for value-added protein products. Hormel has successfully introduced new products that have driven growth over time, such as Hormel Fire-Braised Meats that was introduced in 2013 and has grown at a double-digit rate. Another example is Hormel Bacon 1, which has also grown at a double-digit rate. Hormel also maintains and builds its market leadership by having its own salesforce and distribution network. This permits Hormel to build strong relationships with retailers and the foodservice industry, resulting in new products or acquired brands gaining traction.

Hormel Is Growing in Deli Meats and Food Service

Much of Hormel's past success is because it has transitioned away from commodity meats to value-added products. Selling pork and turkey as inputs is a commodity business. On the other hand, selling branded meats, chilis, nuggets, etc. has higher operating and profit margins as seen in the chart below. Margins have been under pressure for the past few years though due to volume and pricing pressures in the Jennie-O turkey store. It is likely that 2021 will have lower margins due to inflationary pressures but Hormel is raising prices to counteract higher input prices.

Source: TIKR.com

Along these lines, Hormel is growing through acquisition in the deli meats and food service categories. The company is also opportunistically buying Planters. Recent major acquisitions include Sadler's Smokehouse for $271 million in 2020. This brings in a pit-smoked meat business with $140 million in sales. Hormel also acquired Columbus Meats for $857.4 million in 2017 expanding in the premium deli meat and salami category. Hormel acquired the Cerrati brand in Brazil in 2018 for $104 million. Both acquisitions build on another deli meat acquisition, Applegate Farms in 2015.

Hormel closed on its largest acquisition ever, Planters, for $2.79 billion after subtracting a tax benefit of $560 million from the $3.35 billion purchase price. The Planters brand, now a part of the Grocery Products segment, is a $1+ billion brand with market share leadership in peanuts (39%), cashews (26%), and mixed nuts (26%). Planters also has high brand awareness and 28% household penetration.

This acquisition builds on Hormel's earlier acquisitions of Skippy and Justin's nut butters in non-meat proteins. Planters also allows Hormel to enter the snacking space. Based on Hormel's prior success in growing its many acquisitions, Hormel should be able to grow both volumes and sales. This would counteract recent market share losses due to recent underinvestment. In addition, as a snack food brand, Planters has higher margins than commodity and value-added meats. The Planters brand will be about 10% of revenue, implying that companywide margins should rise.

Balance Sheet is Solid

Hormel typically carries little-to-no debt. When the company makes an acquisition, it historically has paid that debt down in a year or less. But most acquisitions have been relatively small. The Planters acquisition was the largest to date. Total debt has risen to ~$3,270 million and cash on hand decreased to $309.7 million. Despite the rise in debt, interest coverage is still over 20X, and the leverage ratio is now about 2.5X. For perspective, interest coverage has typically been over 40X and Hormel has had a net cash position for almost all of the past decade. I am not too worried about this change in capital structure due to the high-interest coverage and high free cash flow generation. Hormel intends to deleverage and is targeting a leverage ratio of 1.5X to 2X in the next two to three years. Hormel's credit rating is still investment grade. S&P rates the company an A and Moody's rates it A1, indicating Hormel has a strong capacity to meet its obligations.

Hormel Dividend Yield and Dividend Safety

The recent stock price decline has raised the dividend yield to the highest it has been in a decade. Hormel's dividend growth and safety attract investors. Dividend growth has been 13.21% CAGR in the trailing 5 years and 16.04% CAGR in the past decade. Dividend growth is slowing as the payout ratio has risen. I do not expect large dividend increases in the next 2-3 years as the company pays down debt. That said, the company is a Dividend King with 55 years of consecutive dividend growth.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Source: Portfolio Insight

Hormel's dividend is safe based on earnings, free cash flow, and debt. The forward payout ratio is roughly 59% based on a forward dividend of $0.98 and the mid-point of current guidance. This is below my criterion of 65% or less.

Operating cash flow was adversely affected in the LTM due to acquisition charges and higher inventories. If we use fiscal 2020 as a more typical year, operating cash flow was ~$1,128 million and capital expenditures were ~$368 million, giving free cash flow of ~$760 million. The dividend required ~$487 million, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~64%. This is below my target value of 70% or less.

I discussed the debt in the above section and neither interest coverage nor the leverage ratio currently places the dividend at risk.

Valuation of Hormel

To determine Hormel's estimated fair value, we use a price-to-earnings ratio of 22X, which is slightly lower than the average in the past decade. We use 22X as conservative multiple accounting for higher debt, margin pressures, and potential for continual impact from COVID-19. At the current earnings estimate and a 22X fair value estimate, we are looking at a fair value price of $36.74 based on the mid-point of 2021 earnings guidance of $1.67 per share.

We apply a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 21X and 23X and obtain a fair value range from $35.07 to $38.41. The current stock price is ~110% to ~120% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$42.22, suggesting that the stock is overvalued based on the P/E ratio.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 21 22 23 Estimated Value $35.07 $36.74 $38.41 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 110% 115% 120%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $37.00. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $49, assuming the desired return of 8% and a very conservative dividend growth rate of 6%. The average of these three models is ~$40.92, suggesting that Hormel is slightly overvalued at the current price.

However, Hormel will likely have a better fiscal 2022 as labor shortages and inflationary pressures ease. The company is also raising prices which should improve margins. Planters will be accretive in fiscal 2022 and Jennie-O sales volumes and pricing are improving. If these two businesses add $0.17 and $0.10 per share, respectively, then earnings would be $1.94 in fiscal 2022. We assume the other businesses grow revenue, but this is offset by lower margins. This gives a fair value estimate of $42.68, making Hormel fairly valued.

Final Thoughts on Hormel

Hormel remains a favorite stock of mine. Hormel has struggled with volumes and margins are being impacted as an effect of COVID-19. This is directly a result of labor shortages and higher input costs. That said, Hormel is generating higher sales on the strength of price increases, and margins should improve in Q4 FY 2021 and FY 2022. Hormel's dividend yield is the highest in a decade, the dividend safety is good, and dividend growth will continue. I view Hormel as a long-term buy.