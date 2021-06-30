Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is a natural gas and natural gas liquids-focused midstream company that operates primarily in Texas and the Dakotas. This is generally a good place to be as the fundamentals for these resources are quite strong. Despite this potential though, the company has overall disappointed investors over the past few years but the stock has still managed to deliver a 199.73% gain over the past year. This gain has unfortunately pushed the company’s yield down to 0.89%, which is one of the lowest yields in the entire midstream sector. As the biggest reason that many people invest into the midstream sector is because of the yields that the companies pay out, the company is unlikely to win many fans among traditional energy investors. With that said though, the company does certainly have a few things to like about it and it does have some forward growth potential so there are some reasons to like it as an investment. Let us investigate the company and see if it could be right for your portfolio.

About Targa Resources

As noted in the introduction, Targa Resources is a fairly large midstream company focusing on the handling of natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company owns 31,300 miles of natural gas and liquids pipelines throughout Texas and the Dakotas along with 43 processing plants, nine fractionation trains, and five crude oil terminals:

Source: Targa Resources

The fact that the company is contained to only a relatively small geographic area means that it does not have the same degree of diversity that some of its more widespread peers like Energy Transfer (ET) enjoy. In particular, the company has no exposure to the natural gas-rich Marcellus shale, which saw its production levels hold up quite well during the pandemic-driven economic weakness that we saw last year. The upstream companies operating in the Permian and Bakken shales, in contrast, cut back on their production in order to preserve their balance sheet strengths in the face of the low crude oil prices that we saw at the time. This could be expected to have an adverse impact on Targa Resources, which is one of the reasons why the company’s stock price crashed in the first half of last year.

Fortunately, midstream companies like Targa Resources are somewhat resistant to macroeconomic shocks like this. This is due to the business model that these companies use. Basically, the company charges its customers a fee based on the quantity of resources moving through its infrastructure, not the value of them. As the company makes its money based on volumes, it does not have to worry so much about fluctuations in energy prices. As 85% of the company’s gross margin comes from these volume-based fees, it is quite well protected against commodity price shocks like what we saw last year:

Source: Targa Resources

The company provides these transportation services for its customers under long-term contracts. As these contracts frequently last for up to ten years, they should be long enough to outlast any short-term economic shocks. This prevents the company from losing customers during times of industry weakness, which adds to the company’s overall stability. In addition, these contracts include what are known as minimum volume commitments. These clauses specify a certain minimum volume of resources that the customer must send through the company’s pipelines or pay for anyway. This all adds up to incredible stability in a midstream company’s cash flow regardless of anything that is going on in the broader economy. We can see this in Targa Resources’ results as the company managed to grow its adjusted EBITDA (a measure of pre-tax cash flow) consistently since 2019 despite last year’s problems:

Source: Targa Resources

Naturally, these contracts do not mean very much if the counterparties are not able to remain solvent. Thus, it might make sense to look at the balance sheets of Targa Resources’ contract counterparties in order to determine what the risk of this could be. Here is the basic summary:

Source: Targa Resources

As we can see here, fully 68% of the company’s contracts are with investment-grade companies. This is something that is rather nice to see as investment-grade companies typically have reasonably strong balance sheets that should allow them to weather through periods of economic weakness while still continuing to honor all of their commitments. In addition, these companies tend to have a vested interest in preserving and protecting their reputations as reliable business partners. As such, they will likely do everything in their power to ensure that they honor their contracts. Thus, the majority of the company’s contracts are likely quite safe. With that said though, the 68% number is much lower than what many other midstream companies have so Targa Resources likely has a much higher counterparty risk in the event of industry troubles than its peers.

As was already noted, one of the ways that many operators in the Bakken shale and Permian basin responded to the steep decline in energy prices last year was by cutting their production. This is because it is very expensive to produce in North American shale plays and they were not able to drill profitably with prices at those low levels. These firms went further than this though and they either scrapped or delayed their plans to grow their production. This had an impact on the growth prospects of midstream companies like Targa Resources. This is because these companies were working on constructing infrastructure to support this production that was expected to come online. However, the upstream companies changing their plans meant that this infrastructure that was in development was no longer needed, causing the midstream companies to cancel or delay their own growth plans. Targa Resources was no exception to this. As we can see here, the company cut its growth capital spending substantially in 2020 and then cut it again this year:

Source: Targa Resources

Targa Resources is not alone with these two spending cuts as there were quite a few other midstream companies that did the same thing. These cuts mean that the company will not deliver the growth that we expected it to deliver a few years ago. This is likely to be quite disappointing but it is not all bad. This is because the decrease in capital spending has allowed the company to begin generating free cash flow. This free cash flow has helped the company strengthen its finances and pay down its debt:

Source: Targa Resources

This reduction in debt is something that any investor should appreciate, as we will discuss in a few moments. If the company can maintain this, it could set it up to either conduct a stock buyback or raise the dividend at some point in the future.

Fundamentals Of Midstream

The long-term fundamentals for the midstream industry are quite positive due to the growing demand for fossil fuels globally. This is especially true for those midstream companies focusing on natural gas, which includes Targa Resources. This is partly being driven by the worldwide fears with regards to climate change. These fears have led governments around the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the more popular methods that is being used to accomplish this is to encourage the retirement and replacement of old coal-fired power plants with natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is far more reliable than renewables using today’s technology. The International Energy Agency expects that this trend will cause the global demand for natural gas to increase by 29% over the next twenty years as this scenario plays out:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

We can also see that the demand for crude oil is expected to increase over the period, albeit not to the same degree as natural gas. This demand growth will be driven by the emerging markets around the world, which are expected to see significant economic growth over the period. This will naturally cause the citizens of these nations to become wealthier and begin to move into the middle class. These newly middle-class people will likely begin to desire a lifestyle that is much closer to what their counterparts in the developed markets enjoy than what they have now. This will result in growing energy consumption, including that produced by crude oil, to support this desired lifestyle. As the populations of these nations are higher than that of the developed nations, the rising crude oil demand from emerging markets will more than offset the stagnant to declining crude oil demand in the developed nations.

This growing fossil fuel demand will benefit the nation’s midstream companies despite the fact that they do not actually produce any resources themselves. This is because the United States is one of the only regions in the world that can actually increase its production of crude oil and natural gas due to the wealth of regions like the Permian basin. It thus makes sense that the producers of these resources will increase their production in order to take advantage of this. In order to actually exploit this trend though, the incremental resources will need to be transported to the market in order to be sold. This is exactly the business that midstream companies are in. Thus, these companies should see rising volumes, and since they make their money based on volumes, this should result in growing cash flows.

Financial Considerations

One thing that is always important to examine is the way that a company finances its operations. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. This is because debt must be repaid at maturity, which is typically accomplished by issuing new debt to pay off the old debt. If the market is unfriendly to the company or its sector for some reason then this could prove difficult. In addition, the company must make regular payments on its debt if it wishes to remain solvent. Thus, should some event cause the company’s revenues to decline then it could run into financial trouble if it has too much debt.

One metric that we can use to evaluate a company’s debt load is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us the proportion to which the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to equity. It also tells us how well the company’s equity would cover its debt in the event of a bankruptcy. As of June 30, 2021, Targa Resources had $6.7665 billion in net debt compared to $6.1462 billion in shareholders’ equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generally speaking, I like to see this ratio under 1.0 in order to feel comfortable with the company’s debt load. Obviously, Targa Resources does not satisfy this requirement but it is reasonably close, and when combined with the company’s recent push to pay down its debt, things are probably okay here.

The company’s ability to carry its debt is somewhat more important than the actual raw amount of debt. The usual way that we evaluate this is by looking at the company’s leverage ratio, which is also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This ratio basically tells us how many years it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to this task. In the second quarter of 2021, Targa Resources reported an adjusted EBITDA of $460.0 million, which works out to $1.840 billion on an annualized basis. This gives the company a leverage ratio of 3.68x. Analysts generally consider anything under 5.0x to be reasonable. I am somewhat more conservative and prefer to see this ratio under 4.0x in order to add a margin of safety. As we can clearly see, Targa Resources easily meets both of these requirements. It thus appears that we do not really have anything to worry about with regards to the company’s debt.

Dividend Analysis

One of the reasons that investors are attracted to midstream companies is that they tend to boast relatively high yields. Targa Resources is an outlier here. The company currently pays out a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, which gives it a rather terrible 0.89% yield at the current price. The company had a much more attractive dividend prior to cutting it severely back in 2020 following the crash in oil prices:

Source: Seeking Alpha

While this move may have been justified at the time to enable the company to strengthen its balance sheet, it was definitely annoying for investors who had come to depend on that money to finance their lifestyles. In the case of new money though, we are more concerned about whether or not the company can maintain this current dividend. After all, we do not want Targa Resources to be forced to cut its dividend again.

The usual way that we judge a midstream company’s ability to pay out its dividend is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations and is available to be paid out to the shareholders. In the second quarter of 2021, Targa Resources reported a distributable cash flow of $339.5 million but only paid out $44.7 million in dividends. This gives the company a dividend coverage ratio of 7.60x. Analysts typically consider anything over 1.20x to be reasonable and sustainable but I like to see this ratio over 1.30x in order to add a margin of safety to the dividend. Obviously, Targa Resources easily meets both of these requirements. Thus, the company appears not only able to sustain its dividend at the current level but it could in fact likely increase it going forward.