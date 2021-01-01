panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Even though 2021 has seen operating conditions strengthen across the economy and thus lower the risks to many distributions, sadly the moderate 5.62% yield of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) remained risky earlier in the year, as my previous article discussed. This article reviews their progress during the first half of 2021 and also discusses the important caveats to consider regarding their leverage that is actually way higher than it seems on the surface.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When heading into 2021 expectations were rather soft with management forecasting that their respective adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow would be down 4.95% and 10.59% at the midpoints versus 2020, as per my previously linked article. On the surface, it appears that their cash flow performance has suffered far worse with their operating cash flow down to only $68m during the first half of 2021, which sees a near-wipe out 87% year-on-year versus their result of $523m during the first half of 2020.

Thankfully, once removing the impacts of working capital movements, their underlying operating cash flow was only down a much more reasonable 8.15% year-on-year for the first half of 2021. This actually sees them performing well considering the weak start they saw to 2021 during the first quarter due to the freak Texas Winter storm dubbed Uri, which saw their equivalent underlying operating cash flow down by a significant 21.48% year-on-year. The narrowing of losses indicates a solid recovery during the second quarter and has also seen management lifting their guidance for 2021 towards the upper end of the range, as per their second quarter of 2021 results announcement.

If this guidance for 2021 comes to pass, it would see their adjusted EBITDA around $1.26b and thus broadly equalling their result of $1.252b during 2020, as per their fourth quarter of 2020 results announcement. Whilst this is accrual-based guidance, there is a positive correlation with their operating cash flow and thus the latter should also approximately equal its $1.099b result from 2020. Given their accompanying guidance for respective capital expenditure of $65m and $50m at the midpoints for maintenance and growth, it should leave them $985m of free cash flow. Although this would easily provide very strong distribution coverage to their $326m of annual distribution payments, risks nevertheless remain buried within their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

Following their very large working capital build during the first half of 2021, their net debt increased to $5.737b from its previous level of $5.572b at the end of 2020. Thankfully this only made a small difference, which should reverse in the future along with their working capital build and thus slightly drag down their leverage.

Image Source: Author.

When turning to their leverage, it has seen their net debt-to-EBITDA soar well into the very high territory with a result of 7.61 from its earlier result of only 4.97 at the end of 2020. It should be noted that the majority of this increase stems from the $522m of trading and marketing losses they saw during the first half of 2021 due to the freak Texas Winter storm. Since their previously discussed adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021 now roughly equals their result of 2020, it seems reasonable to utilize the latter as a basis for their leverage and thus given their higher net debt, their net debt-to-EBITDA would be around a very high 5.11 at the moment.

When reading their latest results announcement, investors may notice that their leverage ratio is stated as a more favorable 4.20, as per their previously linked second quarter of 2021 results announcement. This marks a suitable time to discuss why their leverage is way higher than it seems on the surface and its implications for investors. Even though there is a slight difference between their adjusted EBITDA and my EBITDA, as calculated per the notes underneath the above graph, the primary difference stems from their leverage ratios excluding a portion of their debt, as per the quote included below.

“The total debt outstanding includes $550 million of junior subordinated notes which are excluded from debt pursuant to DCP's Credit Agreement leverage ratio calculation.”

-DCP Midstream Second Quarter Of 2021 Results Announcement (previously linked).

Their leverage ratio actually excludes part of their debt and despite complying with their credit facility, it nevertheless still understates their leverage for unitholders and hinders comparisons with their peers. Each investor is naturally entitled to their own opinions and thus it firmly remains my view that all forms of debt should be considered when assessing their leverage, which actually leads to the next caveat to consider.

Whilst this situation is already concerning, upon digging deeper there is one more caveat to consider when it comes to assessing the true extent of their leverage and thus reasons for concern. Apart from their debt, their balance sheet is also housing $752m of preferred equity that are spread across their non-listed Series A as well as their listed DCP.PB and DCP.PC series. Whilst some investors may have different views, it remains my view that their preferred equity is essentially tantamount to debt for common unitholders since they are outranked in a similar manner.

Although preferred equity does not necessarily have a maturity date, it still demands predetermined distribution payments and their common unitholders receive nothing if these are not made, which effectively makes it perpetual debt. It should also be considered that the effects of preferred equity are not subtracted from their EBITDA nor operating cash flow, thereby further supporting the case to treat it similarly to debt.

If their preferred equity was combined with their net debt, it would increase the latter by another 13.11% to $6.489b and thus would see their net debt-to-EBITDA climb to a very high 5.78, once again utilizing their non-Uri impacted EBITDA from 2020. This sits way higher than their leverage ratio of 4.20 and highlights the full extent of their leverage and means that the risks to their common distributions are higher than would have otherwise been expected. It also explains their subpar Ba1 credit rating from Moody’s (MCO), as per slide eight of their second quarter of 2021 results presentation, which sits in their not prime section that is commonly referred to as “junk”.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their leverage has not improved during the first half of 2021, thankfully their liquidity has seen improvements with their current ratio increasing to 0.84 from its previous weak result of 0.62 at the end of 2020. This would normally be sufficient to warrant an adequate rating but when looking ahead, they still face a headwind from their wave of debt maturities that keeps their liquidity weak and thus further risks their distributions, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: DCP Midstream 2020 10-K.

They have already refinanced their $500m debt maturity for 2021 with the use of their credit facility to avert any immediate problems, although they still face another $700m and $500m maturing throughout 2022 and 2023, respectively. The optics of choosing to repay their 2021 debt maturities with their credit facility instead of refinancing through new longer-dated debt is not ideal and raises questions of whether they can borrow at decent long-term rates.

Although they should produce sufficient free cash flow to meet their 2022 and 2023 debt maturities when combined with the $780m remaining available under their credit facility, it will nevertheless be important to monitor its borrowing base and their ability to issue new longer-dated debt. Their credit facility only extends these maturities until 2024 with 2025 seeing another $825m maturing, which means that any loss of access to debt markets would be very dangerous. If this were to come to pass, the best-case scenario would mark the end of their distributions but thankfully, this remains a wait-and-see risk at the moment.

Conclusion

A moderate distribution yield of 5.62% sounds appealing but considering the full extent of their leverage that is way higher than it seems on the surface and their resulting junk credit rating, this simply remains insufficient to offset the continued risks from their debt maturities. Following this analysis, I still believe that a bearish rating is appropriate with their unit price around a two-year high making it a suitable time for investors to consider taking profits off the table.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from DCP Midstream’s SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.