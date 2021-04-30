Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

One of the biggest problems facing investors today is an inability to generate any significant degree of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is an especially big problem for retirees as they are highly dependent on their portfolios to produce the income that they need to pay their bills and support their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade and unfortunately it looks as though this situation will not be improving anytime soon. This has made it virtually impossible to make money off of safe assets so the people that most need to preserve their principal are being forced into rather risky assets simply to support themselves. Fortunately, there are some closed-end funds that can help overcome this problem. In this article, we will take a look at the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG), which invests in somewhat safer assets than many other funds. This fund yields 9.79% as of the time of writing, which is certain to appeal to any income-seeking investor. Let us investigate this fund and see if it could be right for your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of current income. This is certainly not unusual as most closed-end funds have the generation of current income as one of their investment objectives. This is particularly true for fixed-income funds like this one due to their somewhat limited ability to produce capital gains in today's environment. The fund's strategy to achieve this objective is certainly more unique though. In short, the fund invests in bonds from borrowers around the world that have a relatively low duration. These bonds are generally much less risky than more traditional bonds because they have very limited interest rate risk. This is what the term "short duration" refers to. This just means that these bonds do not see their prices move very much when interest rates do. As interest rate risk is one of the two risks faced by investors, we can see why the fund would generally have lower risk assets than many other bond funds that do not have such focus on low duration bonds.

We can see further evidence that the fund is invested in reasonably safe securities by looking at the portfolio itself. Here is a basic summary of it:

Source: EVG Semi-Annual Financial Report

One thing to immediately note here is the relatively high allocation to mortgage-backed securities. Although these securities got something of a bad name back during the financial crisis ten years ago, they are among the safer types of bonds. This is due to the fact that the initial loan was made using an actual building as collateral. Thus, if the borrower defaults then the building itself can be seized and sold. As I discussed in a recent article, real estate tends to hold its value over time so this provision in the loan contracts greatly reduces the risk of significant losses in the event of a default. The U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities are even safer since these are implicitly backed by the United States government, which is generally considered to have no default risk. Admittedly, they are generally not explicitly backed by the government, although it did step in during the housing market crisis in 2008 to shore up Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in order to ensure that all payments on these securities would be made. We can probably assume that the same thing would happen if another crisis were to occur. Thus, all of these mortgage-backed securities are likely quite safe. The same air of safety surrounds the 8.4% asset-backed securities position, although the assets that were used as collateral might not hold their value as well as real estate. As such, there might be a high risk of loss here in the event of a default.

The senior floating rate loans that account for 24.2% of the portfolio are a bit riskier, at least in terms of risk of default. These are what are known as leveraged loans. A leveraged loan is a bank loan made to a company that already has a considerable amount of debt or a rather poor credit history. As a result of their very high leverage, the borrower tends to have rather limited financial flexibility so an event that causes their revenues to decline could very easily push the company into default. These loans tend to have higher interest rates than loans given to more financially secure companies in order to compensate for this added risk of default but the risk of loss is still very real. One advantage that these loans have over traditional loans or bonds though is that the interest rate risk is limited. This is because these are generally floating rate loans, which means that the yield on the loans actually increases when interest rates do. This prevents the value of the loans from declining when interest rates go up. As we will see shortly, interest rates have nowhere to go but up so this protection is certainly nice to have. When interest rates do increase, these loans will begin to provide the fund with more income and this could allow it to increase the distribution that it pays out to investors.

As noted earlier, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a global fund that invests in fixed-income securities from issuers around the world. We can certainly see this above in the fund's 32.1% allocation to foreign obligations. The fund may have changed this somewhat though as the fact sheet states that 85.4% of the bonds in the fund are from issuers in the United States:

Source: EVG Fact Sheet

Both of these documents are from the second quarter so it is difficult to know which of them is correct. For the purposes of this analysis, I have opted to use the fund's semi-annual report, which was released back in June, as opposed to the fact sheet. That document states that 32.1% of the portfolio is invested in foreign markets, primarily in developing nations. This makes sense as these nations have substantially higher interest rates than the United States. Thus, all else being equal, the more of them in the portfolio, the higher the fund's income. Emerging market securities are somewhat riskier than American government securities though as some of these countries have rather corrupt governments and a history of defaulting on their debt obligations. In some cases too, there may also be some currency risks as not all countries have stable currencies and comparatively low inflation. Thus, even if the country does honor the bond obligation, an investor might still lose money if the foreign currency declines sufficiently against the United States dollar. The fund does use a variety of hedges to protect itself against this risk but the risk is certainly still there.

One advantage of having foreign securities in our portfolios is the protection that it provides against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that some government or other authority will take some action that has an adverse impact on an asset that we are invested in. We saw a great example of this back in January when the income Biden Administration in the United States unilaterally cancelled the permits for the construction of the KeystoneXL pipeline, causing all of the money that TC Energy (TRP) spent on it to be wasted. The only way to protect ourselves against this risk is to ensure that only a relatively small proportion of our portfolio is exposed to any individual country. We can clearly see that this fund is making some efforts and spreading its assets around the world, which we can overall appreciate.

The Challenge For Income Investors

As noted in the introduction, one of the biggest problems faced by investors today is an inability to generate any significant degree of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a very big problem for retirees since they are highly dependent on their portfolios to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. This problem is caused by the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade. Specifically, this refers to the central bank's control over the federal funds rate, which is the rate that the nation's commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans. As we can see here, the central bank cut the federal funds rate to all-time lows following the 2007 collapse of Lehman Brothers and kept it there for more than a decade until the Trump Administration. The Federal Reserve did begin to raise the federal funds rate at that time but it was still quite low by historical standards. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic changed all this and the Federal Reserve again cut the federal funds rate to all-time lows, where it remains today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.09%. The reason that this is important is that the federal funds rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why mortgage rates are currently so low. This is also the reason why things such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit are yielding basically nothing. This situation has rendered traditional retirement income strategies such as laddering certificates of deposit essentially useless. Retirees have therefore been forced to seek out other options.

The primary option that many retirees have opted to pursue is to move their money out of safe bank accounts and put it into risk assets such as stocks and bonds. This influx of money into the asset markets is one of the reasons for the incredible appreciation that we have seen in stocks and bonds over the past several years. This has had the effect of suppressing yields as the S&P 500 index (SPY) only yields 1.23% as of the time of writing. The bond market is not really any better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 1.82% currently. At these yields, even a $1 million portfolio would generate less income than a minimum wage job in the absence of asset appreciation, which is by no means guaranteed.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is able to do much better than this due to the nature of the assets that it invests in and the fund's ability to boost its yield through other means. As mentioned in the introduction, the fund yields 9.79% as of the time of writing. This kicks the annual income off of our hypothetical $1 million portfolio to $97,900, which is easily enough to live a very comfortable lifestyle in most areas of the country when combined with Social Security.

Distribution Analysis

As noted earlier, the primary objective of the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is to generate a high level of current income for its investors. As such, we might assume that the fund pays out a regular distribution to its shareholders. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.1128 per share ($1.3536 per share annually), which gives the fund a 9.79% at the current price. The fund's distribution has varied quite a bit over the years, with the current distribution being one of the highest levels that it has ever had:

Source: CEF Connect

We can see that the distribution has generally been reliable over the years, which will be likely for those investors looking for a steady and consistent source of income, although they may not be as impressed by the fluctuations that we can see. The fact that the fund's distribution has been declining over the past three months is also likely to be somewhat disappointing, even if the current level is higher than what it has historically boasted. One thing that they will likely find comforting though is that the fund's distributions are largely classified as dividend income with only minimal return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this is likely to be comforting is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, this is not sustainable over any sort of extended period. The fact that the fund's distributions are almost entirely classified as dividend income implies that it is only paying out the money that it actually receives from the assets in its portfolio. As I have pointed out in the past though, it is possible for these distributions to be misclassified. As such, we want to investigate how the fund is financing these distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a fairly recent report that we can consult for that purpose. The fund's most recent financial report (linked earlier) corresponds to the six-month period ended April 30, 2021. As such, it will give us some great insight into how the fund performed during the strong market that we saw early in this year. During that six-month period, the fund received $9,196,550 in interest and $34,113 in dividends, giving it a total of $9,230,663 in income off of the assets in its portfolio. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $7,300,854 available for the shareholders. This was not enough to cover the $8,046,268 that the fund actually paid out over the same period. The fund does have other ways to obtain the money that it needs to cover its distributions though, such as capital gains. It succeeded in this as it had $1,397,724 in net realized and $8,665,501 in net unrealized capital gains. Thus, it does appear that the fund's distributions are sustainable but it is questionable whether or not all of them will actually wind up being classified as dividend income. That will depend on its performance in the second half of this tax year.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here. As of September 3, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund had a net asset value of $13.60 per share but actually trades for $13.84 per share. This gives it a 1.76% premium at the current price. This is quite a bit higher than the 0.52% premium that the fund has traded at on average over the past month. Thus, it may make some sense for a potential investor to wait until the price comes down a bit before buying into the fund.