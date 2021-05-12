Gajus/iStock via Getty Images

The Company

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), headed by executive chairman and founder Kelcy Warren, is an MLP primarily engaged in the transportation, storage, and terminalling of natural gas, NGL's (Natural Gas Liquids), crude oil and refined products.

While the company has spent over $60 billion of growth capital expenditure since the beginning of 2010, it has also been enormously acquisitive since then including the purchases of Southern Union Co, Susser Holdings, Sunoco Inc., Semgroup, and finally buying in its own operating subsidiary Energy Transfer Partners. There is also a pending deal to by Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) that is awaiting approval by regulators.

It is important to note that not all acquisitions have been or are currently wholly owned. Sunoco (SUN) in its current form for example is 34% owned by the company. The company has had shifting ownership stakes around its subsidiaries over the years as well. So many large acquisitions over the years, using so many different entities of such varying ownership stakes makes analyzing this company quite difficult compared to most. Net Income has to be allocated to non-controlling affiliates and limited partners. There have been distributions to these different parties and finally there are capital flows to and from subsidiaries.

I have an undergraduate business degree and an MBA. I have been investing in public and private markets since 1997. I have traded every part of the corporate capital structure and therefore I am used to looking at different corporate entities controlled by the same management team. Lastly, I have been reading 10-K's and other corporate filings for over 20 years. I went through every one of ET's 10-K's from 2010. They are the longest and most complicated I have ever seen. I can barely make sense of them. In my opinion, there is virtually no way the average retail investor can make an informed investment decision on this company. I say this last part expecting I'll get blow back from ET holders.

Why I'm Staying Away

To its credit, ET does offer consolidated financial statements. One can see consolidated Net Income, which is broken out by income attributable to non-controlling interests and income belonging to ET limited partners. It also breaks out total equity, Limited Partner Capital and Non-controlling interests. This breakout helps with ROE (returns on equity). The statements of cash flows and other parts of the balance sheet are not broken out, which is fine for looking at distribution coverage and consolidated ROIC (returns on invested capital).

Distributions

Before the company cut the distribution in November of 2020, which coincided with a reduction of capital expenditure and cash used for acquisition net of asset sales, ET did not even remotely cover its distributions just to LP's.

Source: Author calculation using 10-K data (in thousands)

I will note that the above distribution coverage just shows operating cash flow minus capital expenditure over LP distributions. The coverage is significantly worse when distributions to non-consolidated affiliates and the cash costs of acquisitions are included.

I will also note that winter storm Uri provided about a $2.5 billion cash bonanza to the company this February thanks to spiking prices of natural gas. This $2.5 billion spike made the company's distribution coverage look amazing so far this year and allowed the company to pay down more debt than expected. Obviously, one can't predict winter weather, but it's fair to assume $2.5 billion of extra cash won't be repeated every year.

Return on Equity

ROE is a slightly more complicated calculation. I chose to look at both consolidated net income over consolidated equity and net income allocated to limited partners over limited partner equity. The latter calculation is more difficult and its utility is impacted by several years of very low or even negative limited partner capital. The two equity numbers are coming together as the company collapses its structures. Still, I believe the total ROE which uses consolidated Net Income and Equity is the best measure. Despite running very high leverage for most of the past 11 years, total ROE's are not particularly exciting, averaging just 6.55%.

source Author calculation using 10-K data.

Returns on Invested Capital

I find ROIC's useful as they show efficacy of total all capital employed. ROIC's, however, are notoriously easily gamed. It depends on what you throw into the numerator and denominator. Therefore, I thought it best to look at several different calculations of ROIC using several numerators over two different denominators, Total Invested Capital and Limited Partner Invested Capital. As expected, given relatively low ROE's and the use of a lot of debt, the numbers are uninspiring until this year, which as I mentioned included a $2.5 billion bonanza. I also have to add that some of the numbers are slightly overstated to the company's benefit as I exclude certain balance sheet items such as deferred income taxes from the denominator.

source Author calculation using 10-K data.

Since everything is relative. Compare the ET's ROE's and ROIC's with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which I just wrote about.

source Bloomberg

How, you may ask, has the company managed to run negative returns while paying out distributions for so long? The answer is equity capital raises at subsidiaries and a lot of debt.

source Author calculation using 10-K data (in thousands)

Two numbers above I find particularly galling: the company has paid almost $1 billion in debt issuance costs over the past 11 years and despite these massive operating deficits and lousy ROE's and ROIC's, chose to buyback $1.5 billion of net stock (it actually bought back over $2 billion and had to issue over $500 million a few years later).

To be completely fair, the company is reducing debt. Cutting the distribution and the $2.5 billion from the February storms have allowed the company to cut debt by about $4 billion to $46.3 billion so far this year. That leaves the company about 4.5x debt to EBITDA if one excludes the extra $2.5 billion. That's still too high in my book but it's better than the 5x+ leverage it had this time last year. If pressed, at the right yield I would consider the bonds an ok investment. That is the only part of the capital structure with which I can find comfort.

Counterargument

ET has a lot of fans in the investment community--although I imagine fewer than before it cut the dividend in November. People point to the size and quality asset base and the distributions (even though I just showed the distributions have historically not been covered).

I think ET owns some very good assets. One would hope that spending over $80 billion in cash plus shares issued on acquisitions just since 2009 would result in some decent assets.

Source: Author calculation using 10-K data (in thousands)

However, there is a saying among bond traders: "There are no bad bonds. Just bad prices." In other words, almost any asset is attractive if bought at the right price. The cash flows I have seen coming out of ET are underwhelming given the amount of money they have spent to acquire them or build them. That is not to say they can't be more profitable in the future. They certainly seem to be improving albeit this year so far is an outlier. But to date, they have not justified their costs in my opinion as evidenced by low ROIC's by almost any measure.

I have to add that Executive Chairman Kelcy Warren almost bought significantly more assets. He launched a $33 billion hostile bid for The Williams Companies (WMB) in 2015. When energy markets turned, he sued to get out of the deal. Had he not succeeded, the cash component of that deal might have put the company in distress. That extravaganza certainly soured me on management's discipline and balance sheet management.

Conclusion

I have read that many people like Energy Transfer. They like the assets and the potential upside, especially given the leverage. Perhaps the discipline management has shown starting last year of cutting capital expenditure, reducing debt and increasing cash flows is for real. I remain skeptical. While management has been talking up the virtues of the ENBL deal, I will believe the benefits when I see them accruing to shareholders. CEO Kelcy Warren also seems interested in further acquisitions, this time in downstream assets such as chemical plants or refineries. Once again, what will that mean for cash flows versus capital spent or employed in the acquisition. To date, returns have been underwhelming.

I do not advocate shorting ET as I currently do not see a catalyst for it to breakdown, particularly since the distributions were cut last year. Still, I much prefer companies like EPD and CEQP (another company I wrote about) that are in my opinion much easier to understand, are less acquisitive, have much simpler financial statements, lower leverage, better and more consistent distribution coverage and better return statistics.