France-based TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) released its second-quarter 2021 results on July 29, 2021.

TotalEnergies reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.27 (€1.06) per share, beating analysts' expectations. It was well above the year-ago $0.02 per share. The total revenues came in at $47.05 billion, up 82.8% from $25.73 billion made in the year-ago quarter.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is the same quarter after quarter. TotalEnergies SE is one of my long-term oil investments especially adapted to savvy investors interested in a steady income through dividends.

However, oil stocks are challenging when it comes to an investment long term and, in general, underperformed the general market. TTE is down 2% from its price ten years ago, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) is down 23%, while SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is up 287%.

This important weakness is not necessarily detrimental, and, in fact, it can be a great opportunity for a savvy investor who chooses the right trading/investing strategy. It is all about strategy and how to handle your oil investment.

Thus, it is essential to trade short term about 30%-40% of your TTE holding to take full advantage of the very high volatility and inherent cyclicity in the oil and gas sector using a LIFO approach. Without this dual trading strategy, you can't profit plainly, and you often expose yourself to risks easily avoided by adopting the right approach.

Stock performance

TotalEnergies SE is one of my selected long-term oil major stocks that I follow on Seeking Alpha for years.

The group includes Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B), Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), U.K.-based BP (NYSE: BP), as well as US majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Exxon Mobil and the large E&P ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

Dividend

All of them are paying a dividend.

TotalEnergies: Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q21: The Raw Numbers

Note: TTE is an American Deposit Receipt or ADR. Foreign withholding taxes (12.8%) reduce the dividend paid to an American investor. However, the foreign tax paid can be deducted from your tax (up to 15%). Ask your CPA about it.

TotalEnergies SE 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 25.73 33.14 37.94 43.73 47.05 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 21.56 27.22 32.35 38.63 41.63 Net income in $ Billion -8.37 0.20 0.89 3.34 2.21 EBITDA $ Billion 3.28 4.96 5.35 8.99 7.70 EPS diluted in $/share -3.27 0.04 0.31 1.23 0.80 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 3.48 2.19 5.67 5.60 7.55 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 2.41 4.35 3.83 2.41 2.68 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.07 2.57 1.84 3.19 4.89 Total Cash $ Billion 36.30 36.60 35.78 34.89 33.05 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 77.69 76.46 77.30 73.01 69.31 Dividend per share in €/sh (excluding tax 12.8%) 0.66€ 0.66€ 0.66€ 0.66€ 0.66€ Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.598 2.637 2.814 2.697 2.758 Oil Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,846 2,715 2,841 2,863 2,747 Americas Production in K Boep/d 314 343 382 376 378 Average price liquids $/Boe 23.4 39.9 41.0 56.4 62.9 Average gas price $/Mbtu 2.61 2.52 3.31 4.06 4.43

Analysis: Balance sheet and production discussion

1 - Total revenues were $47.05 billion (including excise tax) in 2Q21

TotalEnergies' revenues came in at $47.05 billion (including the excise taxes) or $41.63 billion net, up significantly from the $25.73 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Net earnings were $2,206 million, significantly up from a loss of $8,369 million in 2Q20. The company indicated a profit of $0.80 per diluted share.

In the second quarter of 2021, TotalEnergies bought $0.662 billion worth of assets and divested assets valued at $0.266 billion.

Below is a history of the cash flow from operations since 2015.

The average realized liquid prices were $62.9 this quarter, up 27% from the year-ago price. The realized gas prices increased 21.2% from a year-ago quarter to $4.06 per thousand British thermal units.

2 - Trailing free cash flow ("TTM") is a gain of $12.10 billion with $4.88 in 2Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus capex.

The company pays about $8.54 billion in dividends annually, covered by free cash flow at the moment. Looking at the oil prices outlook, I believe the free cash flow generation will be largely sufficient to maintain the dividend at the actual level.

Note: France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to US ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield but can be deducted.

3 - Net debt was $36.27 billion as of the end of June 2021

As of June 30, 2021, the total cash was $33.05 billion, down 9% from the same quarter last year. Total debt, including current debt, is now $69.314 billion, down 10.8% from last year.

The debt-to-equity ratio is now 0.6412, according to YCharts.

Details per segment

Total operating income was $4,953 million this quarter, up significantly from the same quarter last year.

Exploration & Production

The operating gain was $2,213 million, up significantly from a loss of $209 million last year.

Integrated Gas, Renewable, and Power

Operating income was $891 million, up significantly from $326 million last year.

Refining and Chemicals

Operating income was a loss of $511 million, down 11.1% from $575 million in the year-ago quarter.

Marketing and Services

Operating income was $417 million, up significantly from $119 million in 2Q20

4 - 2Q21 Oil Equivalent Production down to 2,747K Boep/d from 2,846 K Boep/d last year

Total hydrocarbon production during the second quarter of 2021 averaged 2,747K Boep/d, down from 2,846K Boep/d in the same quarter last year.

Upstream output comes primarily from Europe and Central Asia. Total SE has a small production from the Americas.

Liquids production (including bitumen) averaged 1,258K Bop/d (45.8%), and gas production during the quarter was 1,489K Boep/d.

5 - 2021 Guidance

Full-year 2021 is expected to be 2,850K Boep/d. Total SE guidance for the year 2021 net investments is ranged between $12 and $13 billion, with half dedicated to future growth.

Source: Press release

6 - Recent news: Iraqi Oil And Solar Projects

On September 6, 2021, TotalEnergies announced a deal with the Iraqi government to invest $27 billion in the country's energy industry over 15 years.

These projects should help improve Iraq's highly unreliable electricity supply, which is plagued by shortages that cause unrest among the population. It could also reduce its dependence on imports of natural gas from neighbor Iran, for which Baghdad has several times come under fire from the United States. Currently, Iraq imports a third of the electricity and natural gas that it consumes from Iran and has accumulated debts of some $6 billion for the energy it purchased.

It is a perfect example of how TotalEnergies intends to conduct its business in the future, combining conventional and renewable activities.

...plans are to build a 1-GW solar farm at the Artawi field. According to the Iraqi government, electricity produced at solar farms "costs 45 percent less than that produced by traditional power stations".

7 - Technical Analysis and commentary

TotalEnergies SE is a solid and versatile oil and gas supermajor. It's one of my favorites in this segment. TotalEnergies SE seeks to reduce its dependence on oil and shift towards electricity and renewable energy. The transition seems to be working smoothly from a pure oil and gas business to a "more green" business of electricity. TotalEnergies intends to reach 35 gigawatts ("GW") of gross renewable energy generation capacity by 2025 from around 9 GW right now.

Technical Analysis

TTE forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $44.75 and support at $43. The trading strategy is to sell about 20% of your position LIFO between $44.5 and $45.5.

The ascending triangle pattern is close to its apex, and a line crossing should be coming soon.

If oil prices stay strong, TTE will probably cross its resistance and retest $49. However, if oil prices start to retrace, TTE could breakout and quickly trade below $41.

