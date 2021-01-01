freemixer/E+ via Getty Images

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is a company that started as a car community blog where people could post questions about local dealers and types of cars, which then changed its business strategy to become a platform connecting car dealers and consumers. The website helps users compare local listings for both used and new cars and lets them get in contact with the sellers, and compare prices and features on the cars for sale. It operates websites in the US, Canada, UK, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

Successful platforms tend to have superior economics due to network effects, and it appears CarGurus has reached critical mass with its car buying platform. Platform businesses tend to be winner-take-most, and in this case, it is clear that CarGurus is winning in the connection of car buyers to dealerships.

The platform can be thought of as similar to TripAdvisor (TRIP) connecting travelers to hotels, or Zillow (Z) connecting house buyers to real estate agents. Just like CarGurus they have platform economics that make these businesses highly profitable. In CarGurus' case it is still earlier in its journey compared to the other two, with some high growth runway ahead. We are big fans of this type of platform business and that is why we are paying attention to CarGurus right now.

Source: CarGurus' Investor Relations

Technology

CarGurus puts a lot of effort into optimizing algorithms to show the right results to consumers, and gives this a higher priority than monetization. Its philosophy of relevance over economics takes the long-term view that it is better to have a useful product that will keep users coming back. Source: CarGurus' Investor Relations

The platform also brings a great deal of transparency with the algorithms giving very explicit ratings as to whether the deal is great or overpriced. Source: CarGurus' Investor Relations

The combination of technology and transparency results in much higher inventory turnover for dealerships compared to other platforms such as Autotrader and Cars.com. For a dealer with 50 cars in inventory that advantage could mean selling an average of 5 to 7 more cars every month.

Financials

The revenue of the company had been rapidly increasing until the Covid crisis, during which dealerships have been severely affected by government restrictions. However with reopening revenues are trending higher again.

Data by YCharts

One data point that worries us a little is that the number of paying dealers has not been increasing as much the last few quarters as it previously did. Since revenue is still trending higher, it means that at least each dealership is spending more on the platform.

One thing that is refreshing for this type of technology business is that it has already reached profitability.

Source: CarGurus' Investor Relations

CarGurus' platform has matured to the point where it is generating copious amounts of free cash flow. In the last few years it has more than quadrupled its free cash flow. As the company continues to grow, we expect free cash flow to continue its upward trend.

Valuation

In order to calculate the fair value estimate for the shares we use analyst estimates of earnings compiled by Seeking Alpha, and afterwards we assume a slightly faster than GDP growth rate of 5%. We discount the cash flows using a 10% interest rate which is the minimum return we would accept from an investment such as this one.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The result is a fair value estimate of $40 per share, which is considerably higher than where shares are currently trading.

Fiscal Period Ending EPS Estimate # Analysts Dec 2021 $1.40 12 Dec 2022 $1.38 13 Dec 2023 $1.50 8 Dec 2024 $1.85 3 Dec 2025 $2.27 1 Dec 2026 $2.58 1 Dec 2027 $2.91 1 Dec 2028 $3.43 1 Terminal value $68.60 5% growth per year DCF value per share $40.94 10% discount rate

Source: Author's Calculations

Website Traffic

Another area of concern for us is the website traffic, which might have been declining in recent months, if Alexa rankings are being interpreted correctly. The website is currently the #1407 most visited in the world, down 65 places in the last 90 days.

Source: Alexa.com

Company Culture

The company appears to have a good work culture based on glassdoor reviews where the company has a high average of 4.0 stars, and most people approving of the CEO and willing to recommend the company to a friend.

Source: Glassdoor.com

Conclusion

CarGurus operates an attractive platform connecting buyers and dealerships, with a strong track record of revenue growth. The revenue is high quality given that it is recurring in nature, and the company has proven to have operating leverage.

Our estimated fair value is higher that where shares currently trade, so we believe they present an attractive buy opportunity. We believe this is a good business at a good price kind of situation.