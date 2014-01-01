ibreakstock/iStock via Getty Images

Growth has historically been a challenge for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), as management was previously more focused on margin improvement and hadn’t historically done a great job of fostering R&D (or M&A) aimed at growing the company’s addressable markets outside of more staid legacy research and industrial markets in nuclear magnetic resonance (or NMR) spectroscopy and matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (or MALDI) spectroscopy.

That was the story around seven and a half years ago, and I’m happy to say that management has managed to find a better path that combines improved revenue growth prospects and better margins, including margin uplift from a larger/richer aftermarket business. In particular, management has highlighted multibillion-dollar opportunities in a range of life science and clinical markets, while meaningfully improving margins since that 2014 article.

Bruker still faces meaningful competition from Agilent (A) and many others, and it’s fair to note that the company doesn’t have the attractive leverage to bioproduction like Danaher (DHR) or Thermo Fisher (TMO) (or Agilent). Still, on the basis of what Bruker does have, including sizable addressable life science research and clinical market opportunities, the growth opportunity here looks good. Valuation is another story, but that’s not so surprising for a life sciences equipment company today.

Strong Growth Across The Business In Q2

Like most other players in the life sciences space, Bruker is benefiting from a broad recovery in demand for life sciences tools. Academic spending is already coming back nicely, as is spending across the life sciences space, and multiple industrial end-markets are recovering, while semiconductor demand remains strong.

Revenue rose 27% in organic terms this past quarter, good for a 6% beat against sell-side expectations. The Scientific Instruments businesses collectively grew at just under 28%, with BioSpin (Bruker uses both BIOSPIN and BioSpin) growing at a mid-teens rate, while CALID grew in the mid-30%’s and Nano grew in the low-30%s. BEST, the company’s superconducting materials business, posted 22% growth and makes up about 10% of the total.

All things considered, gross margin held up well. Gross margin improved almost five points from the prior year and declined 130bp qoq to 50%, matching expectations despite no lucrative 1GHz+ NMR system placements. Operating income more than doubled from the year-ago period and declined 3% qoq (on a 3% qoq reported revenue increase), with operating margin increasing almost six points yoy and declining 110bp to 17.3%. Compared to sell-side expectations, operating income beat by 19%, while margin beat by nearly two points.

Healthy Demand Across The Board

At this point, there really aren’t many areas of notable softness for Bruker’s business, and overall BSI orders rose more than 30%, including 30%-plus order growth in the BioSpin business.

BioSpin saw improving academic market demand, as in-lab activity normalizes after pandemic-driven shutdowns, and industrial and applied markets (food/bev, forensics, et al) are starting to improve. Bruker booked a new 1GHz+ NMR order this quarter (1.1 GHz from a university), and the delivery queue remains full through 2023 with healthy grant budgets supporting demand. Management expects two more 1GHz+ deliveries in the second half, with one in each quarter.

Bruker is likewise seeing broad strength in its CALID business, with strong life sciences-driven demand for mass spec and molecular spec equipment, including its timsTOF systems for 4D proteomics. Molecular spectroscopy is benefiting from strong new product ramps for a range of end markets (industrial, applied, and academic markets), and molecular diagnostics is improving on more normalized procedure counts in hospitals.

In the Nano business, industrial research is starting to rebound, driving more demand for advanced X-ray, electron microscopy, and atomic force microscopy tools, and Bruker is likewise benefiting from strong microelectronic and semiconductor metrology demand.

Doubling Down On The Successful Project Accelerate Program

With good results from the initial Project Accelerate, an initiative aimed at evolving the portfolio and R&D efforts towards higher-growth life sciences markets (mostly), management has moved on to Project Accelerate 2.0 – not much has changed, but the addressable market opportunities remain large, as does the margin improvement potential.

Markets like semiconductor metrology are still important to the company, but the company’s June Investor Day was focused almost exclusively on the growth opportunities for the company’s technologies and product portfolio in life sciences and diagnostics – particularly proteomics, spatial biology, and diagnostics.

Bruker’s timsTOF mass spectroscopy tools are proving invaluable for proteomics research (the study of the structure and function of proteins), with over 300 units installed, but over 700 labs actively engaged in the area, and over 7,000 included labs focused on next-gen sequencing. Bringing new technology to a market long dominated by Thermo’s Orbitrap, Bruker is also benefiting from ongoing growth in proteomics research now that there are tools that can produce meaningful and informative results.

Management seems to be taking a relatively pragmatic view of this market – while the real addressable market is well over the $6B that management cites, management is taking a more conservative view of the applications for its technology, and the present served addressable market of $2B (around $1B for timsTOF and another $1B for ultra-high field NMR) is still well ahead of the current $200M-$250M/year revenue run-rate.

Spatial biology is another significant emerging market opportunity that is being facilitated by the technologies offered by Bruker and its peers/rivals. Spatial biology involves studying cells/tissues within their 3D spatial architecture (including where genes and proteins are expressed), which has significant implications on disease pathology/progression and treatment response. While immunohistochemistry can provide spatial context, it can only handle a very limited number of biomarkers; next-gen sequencing can analyze numerous biomarkers, but without any spatial context.

Bruker offers multiple platforms, largely through the Nano segment, including Canopy (single-cell), Acuity (spatial genomics), and Vutara VXL, a “Swiss Army knife” workstation for spatial omics discovery. While not a very large business yet, the served addressable market of $1B and total addressable market of $5B are both quite significant, and this is a good example of a market that is small today, not because of lack of interest, but only because tools capable of doing the job are still relatively new on the scene.

Last and not least is the diagnostics opportunity at Bruker – one of the older growth projects, as it was in playback in 2014. Since then, Bruker has placed over 4,400 MALDI Biotyper systems, mass spec-based systems that can positively ID pathogens as well as their sensitivity/resistance to specific treatments. Bruker got FDA approval of its new SepsiTyper IVD kit in December of 2020, and this remains a meaningful growth opportunity. Likewise with the Bruker-Hain LiquidArray “mid-plex” real-time PCR assays for a range of infectious diseases (including respiratory panels and syndromic panels).

The Outlook

As these Project Accelerate 2.0 growth drivers mature, I expect not only improved equipment sales, but also follow-on consumables sales, which should offer both better margins and recurring revenue. Nearly all of the Project Accelerate target markets should be able to drive double-digit revenue growth over the next five years, and that helps offset some of Bruker’s weaker exposure to biopharma, and bioproduction in particular.

Bruker is still going to be an equipment/hardware-dominated company for the foreseeable future, with nowhere near the recurring revenue and service contributions of companies like Agilent, Danaher, or Thermo, but the growth of businesses like diagnostics will help improve the recurring revenue mix, as will some of the newer offerings in proteomics and spatial biology. It’s also worth noting that a lot of these newer tools have better margins themselves, which further helps the margin story.

I’m looking for long-term revenue growth of over 6% on a core basis, and I will note that this is where Bruker has come up a little short relative to that old article from 2014. Relative to my expectations then, the legacy business weakened more than I expected and management was slower to pivot toward growth projects. That makes me a little concerned that I’m too bullish here, but I do see large addressable market opportunities in front of Bruker, coupled with strong technology that can take significant share in the coming years.

On the margin side, Bruker actually did a little better than I’d expected, with operating margins more than double the 2014 level and EBITDA margins trending about a third higher. With a richer sales mix (including ultra-high field NMR and more consumables), I’m expecting EBITDA margin to improve from the low 20% in 2021 toward 25%-26% in 2025, with FCF margins improving towards the mid-teens in 2025 and modest improvement thereafter helping to drive mid-teens FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Like most life sciences companies, Bruker doesn’t look particularly cheap today. Discounted free cash flow doesn’t offer much upside unless you’re comfortable with much higher growth rates (and/or lower discount rates around 5%), but the shares aren’t that unreasonably priced on a growth/margin-driven EV/revenue basis. A “fair” multiple based on historical norms would argue for a 6x revenue multiple (a mid-$90s fair value), and plenty of life sciences stocks carry richer premiums than that today.

Very few companies in the life sciences space offer much for a GARP investor, unless you have a lot of confidence and bullishness on long-term growth rates, and Bruker is no exception. I do see significant potential here, but a lot of that is already reflected in the share price and I’d personally like to see a little more margin for error in the expectations.