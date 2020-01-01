Table 1 below details AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) actual EPS and share price performance from Q1-2017 to Q2-2021. It also includes SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates out to Q4-2022. I add some narrative below to tell AAON's "story."
Table 1 AAON EPS Analysis - Actual and Projected
Lines 11 to 13 show first a decline in EPS from $1.03 in 2017 to $0.81 in 2018. Then following plant improvements and expansion, EPS growing back to $1.05 for 2019, around 2% above 2017 level. However, with the prospect of future EPS growth due to plant expansion, share price grew by ~35% from $36.70 at end of 2017 to $49.41 at end of 2019 (lines 21 and 23). With share price growing at a much higher rate than EPS, P/E ratio of 35.63 at end of 2017 grew to 47.06 at end of 2019 (lines 31 and 33). At a P/E ratio of 47.06, it's obvious a lot of future EPS growth already was baked into the share price at end of 2019. Then COVID-19 arrived and the previous plant expansion allowed AAON to take advantage of increased demand. 2020 was a bumper year for AAON and EPS increased by 41.0% (line 14). This was higher than the FY-2020 share price increase of 34.9% (line 24) resulting in a small decline in P/E ratio at end of 2020 to 45.02 (line 34). Through end of Q2-2021, YoY share price growth of 15.3% (line 25) exceeded TTM EPS growth of 5.2% (line 15), resulting in P/E ratio increasing to 45.69 (line 35). The P/E ratio has remained around that level and is currently 45.57 at Sept. 7, 2020. Taking a longer-term view, average yearly EPS growth from 2017 to projected 2021 is 8.7% (line 16). Analysts' EPS estimates for 2022 indicate YoY growth over projected 2021 of 12.5% (line 17). Q4 columns in lines 25 and 26 assume the share price through end of 2021 and 2022 remains unchanged at current level of $64.71. Based on the analysts' consensus EPS estimates this would result in P/E ratio reducing to 44.94 at end of 2021 and to 39.94 at end of 2022. These are still very high P/E ratios and would come at the cost of no share price growth. That in turn would limit returns to the dividend yield which at current share price is 0.59%. At a P/E ratio of ~40.0 earnings yield is 2.50% so increasing dividend payout to say 50% of earnings would only increase dividend yield to 1.25% at current share price. I trust the discussion above enables readers to better understand why I am bearish on AAON at current share price. The Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach also addresses balance sheet issues as explained below.
The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.
Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock specific.
Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.
Table 2.1 - AAON Balance Sheet Analysis - 2016 to H1-2021
Table 2.1 shows an increase of $178 million in shareholders' equity, which was used to fund an increase of $110 million in net operating assets, and an increase of $68 million in cash, over the 4.5 years Dec. 31, 2016, to Jun. 30, 2021. The company has no debt. Outstanding shares decreased by 0.2 million from 52.6 million to 52.4 million, over the period, due to share repurchases offset by shares issued for stock compensation. When an investor buys shares at a premium over book value they are effectively paying a goodwill amount. I have included a ratio to measure changes in "Market value premium to Book value excluding cash component." This ratio shows an increase from 9.5 in 2016 to 11.0 at end of June 2021. Investors are paying a hefty premium for shares in AAON and this is contributing to a low dividend yield and poor prospects for share price growth. The $178 million increase in shareholders' equity over the 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 2.2 below.
Table 2.2 AAON Balance Sheet - Equity Section
I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that does not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with AAON.
The company, as a business, appears to be performing well, the dividend although meager is safe, and the balance sheet is strong with no debt. But there appears to be a real danger to the share price from potential multiple contraction, leading to negative returns. This company is worth continuing to monitor to see whether it can exceed EPS estimates and with a view to possible entry at a lower share price.
I am a retired accountant with a background in large mining projects, from feasibility to full-scale operation, large scale primary industry and food processing, commercialisation of university intellectual property, and consulting to small businesses, government departments and insolvency practitioners. I have gained a wealth of experience from having the extreme good fortune to work, in a cooperative environment, with so many people far more intelligent and smarter than me; from scientists and engineers with MBA qualifications, to University professors across a range of disciplines. Through the accident of mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, I held, at various times, financial controller positions within Utah International Inc, General Electric Inc, and BHP Billiton organizations. If I have a special skill, it is in methods of assessment of projects with long lives, where costs are front loaded and/or future revenues are subject to considerable degrees of uncertainty. In relation to stocks, I have a theory, using projections to calculate a present value per share is far less useful for a share buying decision, than using those same projections for calculating future value per share for determining potential exit value and rate of return.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.
