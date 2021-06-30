ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) has filed to raise $350 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides commercial intelligence on the healthcare delivery ecosystem.

I favor the space that DH is operating in and believe the firm has room for significant growth ahead of it.

While the IPO isn’t cheap, the firm’s prospects outweigh its price and the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Framingham, Massachusetts-based Definitive was founded to develop a SaaS platform to deliver data and insights into all aspects of the healthcare delivery system.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO, Jason Krantz, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously CEO of Infinata, a SaaS provider of intelligence to the pharmaceutical industry.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's data solutions:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings by client use case include:

Sales

Marketing

Clinical research & product development

Strategy

Talent acquisition

Physician network management

Definitive has received at least $1.3 billion in equity investment from investors including Advent International, Spectrum Equity, DH Holdings, AIDH Management Holdings, and 22C Capital.

Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customer relationships with:

Life science companies

Healthcare IT companies

Healthcare providers

Staffing firms

Real estate firms

The company counts over 2,600 companies as customers as of June 30, 2021, with no single customer accounting for more than 2% of its revenue.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 32.1% 2020 29.0% 2019 31.4%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, fell slightly to 0.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.9 2020 1.0

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

DH’s most recent calculation was 29% as of June 30, 2021, so the firm has some room for improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 41% EBITDA % -11% Total 29%

(Source)

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the year ended June 30, 2021 was 111%, a good result.

The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for healthcare analytics was an estimated $25.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $46 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued digitization of healthcare data, technological advancements, and pressure to reduce healthcare spending through efficiencies.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a boost to these trends and will likely pull forward demand from healthcare ecosystem companies for greater information and capabilities.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Clarivate (CLVT)

IQVIA (IQV)

Symphony Health

Komodo Health

H1 Healthcare

Marketware

Trella Health

Trilliant Health

SG2

Veeva (VEEV)

Others

Financial Performance

Definitive’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit and high gross margin

Lowered operating losses and reduced negative operating margin

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $76,757,000 40.6% 2020 $118,317,000 38.4% 2019 $85,503,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $57,451,000 44.2% 2020 $87,849,000 31.3% 2019 $66,893,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 74.85% 2020 74.25% 2019 78.23% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $(8,781,000) -11.4% 2020 $(14,445,000) -12.2% 2019 $(18,029,000) -21.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $(25,527,000) 2020 $(51,157,000) 2019 $(36,398,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $21,941,000 2020 $23,217,000 2019 $21,594,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Definitive had $38 million in cash and $555 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $25.7 million.

IPO Details

DH intends to sell 15.55 million shares of Class A at a proposed midpoint price of $22.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $350 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

BlackRock and Capital World have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to an aggregate of $80 million at the IPO price.

Class A and Class B common stockholders will each have one vote, but Class B stockholders will not have economic rights.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex-underwriter options) would approximate $4.8 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.48%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to [i] purchase 14,222,222 newly issued LLC Units (or 14,222,222 LLC Units, if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock in full) from Definitive OpCo, [ii] acquire 425,229 LLC Units from Pre-IPO LLC Members, and [iii] repurchase 908,104 shares of Class A common stock received by the Blocker Company equityholders in connection with the Mergers. The foregoing purchases of LLC Units and Class A common stock, respectively, will be at a price per unit equal to the public offering price per share of Class A common stock in this offering, less the underwriting discount. We have agreed to reimburse approximately $1.05 million in aggregate expenses incurred by our Sponsors in connection with the Reorganization Transactions. See “Organizational Structure—The Reorganization Transactions.” We will cause Definitive OpCo to use the proceeds from the issuance of the LLC Units to Definitive Healthcare Corp. as follows: [i] to pay fees and expenses not already paid from our total estimate of approximately $10.1 million in connection with this offering and the Reorganization Transactions; [ii] to repay $195.4 million of the outstanding borrowings under our Senior Credit Facilities and [iii] for general corporate purposes. Definitive OpCo will not receive any proceeds from the purchase of LLC Units from certain Pre-IPO LLC Members by us or from the repurchase of shares of Class A common stock by us. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, no matters are judged by management to have the potential for a material impact on the firm's operations or financial condition.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and several other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $4,681,270,508 Enterprise Value $4,805,098,508 Price / Sales 33.32 EV / Revenue 34.20 EV / EBITDA -288.20 Earnings Per Share -$0.24 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 7.48% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $22.50 Net Free Cash Flow $25,687,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.55% Revenue Growth Rate 40.62%

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Veeva Systems, although Veeva is a much larger company; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Veeva Systems Definitive Healthcare Variance Price / Sales 29.04 33.32 14.7% EV / Revenue 27.97 34.20 22.3% EV / EBITDA 96.73 -288.20 -397.9% Earnings Per Share $2.62 -$0.24 -109.3% Revenue Growth Rate 29.6% 40.62% 37.08%

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

DH seeks to go public to pay down debt and purchase underlying LLC interests.

The firm’s financials show strong top line revenue growth and gross profit results, continued operating losses but reduced negative operating margin, so the firm appears to be making progress in this regard.

Cash flow from operations is growing quickly and free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was a solid $25.7 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate dropped slightly in the most recent reporting period.

The company’s dollar-based net retention rate of 111% is a good performance metric that shows good product market fit and efficient sales & marketing efforts.

The market opportunity for providing healthcare delivery industry data to a wide variety of market participants is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years.

Goldman Sachs is one of the lead underwriters and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 45.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the increasing competitiveness in the markets in which it operates which may produce downward pressure on the firm’s pricing power over time.

As for valuation, DH is within range of much larger competitor Veeva on revenue multiples, with a slight premium as DH is growing revenue at a faster rate of growth.

However, on an EV/EBITDA or earnings basis, the DH IPO is far higher valued than Veeva’s current stock price.

Still, I like the space that DH is operating in and believe the company has room for significant growth ahead of it.

While the IPO isn’t cheap, the firm’s prospects outweigh its price and the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 14, 2021.