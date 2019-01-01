Leila Melhado/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I’ve said before that timing the peak of commodity cycles is a difficult task and few analysts or investors get it right two cycles in a row. I’ve likewise said that it’s painful to hold commodity stocks once the market has moved to a post-peak mentality.

Both of those phenomena have been on display over the last six months at Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), as this well-run Brazilian steel producer saw its ADRs shoot over $7/share, before retreating back and ending about 18% higher (total return) than where they were at my last update. That performance is better than what Usiminas (OTCPK:USNZY) or Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) managed over that time, but not as good as the performances from ArcelorMittal (MT), Nucor (NUE), or Ternium (TX).

The near-term outlook for Gerdau is still pretty positive, with strong improvement underway in Brazil’s construction market, as well as improvements in the industrial markets and markets in South America. The new U.S. infrastructure bill should add to steel demand for several years, but China’s environment-driven curtailments are still a key unknown. My bigger concern, though, is that the market has simply moved on for this cycle. Gerdau offers some decent long-term upside at this price, but corrections on cycle downturns can still be pretty brutal.

A Look Back At A Great Quarter

Like just about every steel company, Gerdau had a great second quarter, with strong demand supporting robust pricing. While revenue was a modest disappointment on lower volumes in Brazil, EBITDA was strong. Free cash flow was also weaker than expected, but both understandable and forgivable in the context of management building steel and raw material inventories to support a strong book of business for the second half.

Revenue rose 119% yoy and 17% in Brazilian reals, a modest miss versus expectations, with volume up 36% yoy and almost 6% qoq. EBITDA rose almost 3.5x yoy and 37% qoq, beating by more than 5%, with EBITDA margin more than doubling yoy and rising 480bp to 30.8%.

Revenue in the Brazilian operations rose 151% yoy and 30% qoq, with EBITDA up 4.5x yoy and 43% qoq and margin up almost four points to 40.7%. North American revenue rose 66% yoy and 12% qoq, with EBITDA up 224% yoy and 60% qoq and margin up over six points qoq to 20.4%. Collectively these two segments account for about 85% of reported consolidated EBITDA.

Strong Brazilian And North American Demand, With Uncertain Chinese Output

Steel demand in Brazil is strong and getting stronger, with management citing weak industry-wide inventories for both flat and long products and strong sequential growth in new construction projects (up 43% qoq) and recovering industrial demand (led by heavy vehicles like agriculture and trucks).

To meet this growing demand, Gerdau has been socking away inventory and materials and intends to increase production beyond the 80% capacity utilization seen in the second quarter (which weakened a bit as the quarter went along). That said, steel consumption is already back above 2019 levels, so I wouldn’t get too crazy with bullish growth projections.

Demand in North America is likewise exceptionally strong, with producers reporting order books going into 2022 and many customers (including service centers) on allocation. Producers have been exceptionally and unusually disciplined in this period of record producers, with many companies leaving higher-cost incremental capacity idled (which is not what I expected to see).

There’s a good case for even stronger demand for long products in the coming years, and even with the sale of its rebar assets to Commercial Metals (CMC) back in 2018, Gerdau is still a significant player in merchant bar and structural steel (long products used in end-markets like construction). Management believes that the recently-passed infrastructure bill could add 2M to 5M tons of incremental demand per year for five to eight years, or somewhere around 10% to 20% of installed capacity.

A key unknown on the global stage is what will become of production cuts in the Chinese steel industry. Due in large part to tougher mandates to hit pollution/environmental targets, the government is pressuring less efficient steel operators to shutter capacity, and given where global numbers on prices, input costs, and so on are today, not to mention government efforts to discourage more construction, there will probably be more cuts to long steel than flat steel.

The Outlook

Again, I think it’s worth mentioning that steel consumption in Brazil is already back above 2019 levels and that Brazil generates over 60% of the company’s EBITDA. I expect a healthy market into 2022, and stronger long steel in North America as well, but I do believe that 2021 will be the peak of the cycle and that EBITDA will decline to the new “full-cycle average” in the second half of 2023. As is typically the case, the Street is already ahead of the curve in anticipating the upcoming revenue, profit, and cash flow declines.

Past peak-to-peak growth hasn’t been all that impressive for Gerdau in the past, and even though I think the company has a better strategy and a better collection of assets today, I think it will be hard to generate peak-to-peak annualized growth much beyond 3%. Profitability has improved, though, and I think full-cycle average FCF margins in the mid-single-digits are now possible.

Between this recovery cycle and the possibility of a sustained uplift in U.S. long steel demand/prices, I’m looking for a higher full-cycle EBITDA, up about 20% to R$9.5B. My favored approach remains a combination of forward 12-month and full-cycle EBITDA, with the next 12 months getting a 4.3x multiple (to reflect peaking EBITDA) and the full-cycle number getting a 6.5x multiple in line with the company’s long-term average.

The Bottom Line

Gerdau looks undervalued on both discounted cash flow and forward EBITDA, with a fair value range between $6 and $7, but the shares could get even cheaper on cash flow as the cycle rolls over – that has been the historical norm – and I’d be careful about buying today. Likewise with the EV/EBITDA approach – I do think Gerdau will be more profitable over the next full cycle than it has been in the past, but I don’t know that there’s a driver out there that will get the Street to reconsider the shares ahead of actually seeing the cycle roll over.

All in all, I’d approach with caution. Demand is likely to remain quite healthy for a little while longer, but investors are already anticipating post-peak declines and moving on to other ideas. Eventually this process will go too far, but I think it’s a little early to make that call, and while there could be long-term value at this level, it’s painful to hold commodity stocks through down-cycles.