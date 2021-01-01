Shandor_gor/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been an interesting six months for Insteel (NYSE:IIIN) since my last update on this under-followed manufacturer of steel reinforcing products. While pricing and volume have been strong, as has manufacturing leverage, and Insteel saw a favorable ruling in anti-dumping cases against imported reinforcing products, the shares have corrected on what I believe are growing concerns of an approaching peak.

In my last article, I said that I saw upside into the $40s on the passage of an infrastructure bill, and that happened in March, May, and early August, but the shares have pulled back almost 20% since then. I think there’s a “this is as good as it gets” concern in play with Insteel, and I understand that to a point, though I do think the infrastructure bill will be a positive for underlying demand. I could see another move into the $40s and upside to FY’22 expectations, but I would be careful about pushing my luck with what can be a painfully cyclical stock when the cycle rolls over.

Stronger Pricing As Demand Improves On Healthier Construction Markets

The two quarters that Insteel has reported since my last update have both been better than I’d expected, with strength across the business.

Fiscal second quarter revenue was about 3% above my number on stronger volume, but fiscal third quarter revenue (up 32% yoy) was more than 12% above my estimate, as the company saw much better pricing realizations than I’d expected.

Gross margin has been even stronger than I’d expected, helped by strong pricing and manufacturing leverage. Gross margin beat my estimate by more than four points in the fiscal second quarter and then by 110bp in the fiscal third quarter (19.6% versus 12.1% a year ago and 21.7% in FQ2’21), as higher costs started to impact the business more. Input cost inflation and supply constraints remain a challenge for the company and that will likely be true for at least a couple more quarters.

With lower SG&A spending than I’d expected (excluding restructuring charges), operating income and operating margin have also been exceeding my expectations. Operating income beat by 32% in the fiscal second quarter (with operating margin beating by 310bp at 14.3%), and then by 44% in the fiscal third quarter, as operating income rose 113% yoy and operating margin improved to 15.8% versus 6.7% in the year-ago quarter and 14.3% in FQ2’21 (and versus my estimate of 12.3%).

Insteel has also been spending more on capex this year, about $3M more than I expected, with the company spending on repositioning the STM assets acquired last year and upgrading its capacity. Working capital has more than offset this, but this is a tricky line-item to model on a quarter to quarter basis.

The Good Times Are Set To Last A Little While Longer

The demand outlook for Insteel is, I suppose, subjective. I do believe that some of the concerns seen in the market for names like Insteel and Commercial Metals (CMC) can be tied to the fact that the Architectural Billings Index and Dodge Momentum Index both peaked in May and have seen two straight month-over-month declines since then. Granted, July levels were both still quite healthy (54.6 for the ABI and 155.8 for Dodge Momentum with 182.4 for commercial buildings), but it’s not uncommon to see a “sell the peak” reaction from the Street.

That notwithstanding, I do still see solid fundamental demand here. Residential demand isn’t a big driver for the business (around 15% in normal times), but Insteel has still been benefitting from stronger construction activity. In non-residential, activity is accelerating and while the project funnel may be filling at a slower rate recently, it’s still growing and setting the stage for healthy demand in 2022 and 2023.

On top of that is the infrastructure bill. Insteel can leverage this on multiple levels, including increased institutional building construction, as well as increased spending on roads, bridges, sewer systems, and other projects that make use of steel reinforcement products like PC strand and welded wire mesh. Gerdau (GGB) has estimated that the infrastructure bill could drive an incremental 2M to 5M tons per year of demand for long steel, and while that doesn’t translate cleanly to Insteel’s business (which buys wire rod and competes with rebar, among other products), it does reflect an overall uplift in steel demand from the anticipated infrastructure projects.

Above and beyond those demand drivers, Insteel will get a boost from the U.S. International Trade Commission approving anti-dumping actions on several countries. Manufacturers in these countries were benefitting from using cheaper wire rod inputs sourced from countries like Turkey and selling into the U.S. market at prices that were harder for Insteel to match, as Insteel had to use more expensive wire rod (due to tariffs protecting wire rod makers like Nucor (NUE)).

The Outlook

I understand concerns about near-term peaks in the ABI and Dodge indices, but I think Insteel is some distance from its revenue peak for the cycle. If I’m right about the potential uplift from the infrastructure bill, I think Insteel may not see a peak until 2023, and that means a few more years of above-trend EBITDA and free cash flow (with the latter delayed a bit, as net working capital will adjust down after the peak).

I’m now expecting close to $590M in revenue in fiscal 2021 (with one quarter left to go), and over $675M next year, with EBITDAs of $95M and $129M, respectively. Long term, I expect peak-to-peak annualized revenue growth in the low single-digits, but overall reported growth closer to the mid-single-digits (the difference being that Insteel is still on the way towards the next peak). Looking at it a little differently, I’m also expecting trough-to-trough annualized growth of between 3% and 4%.

I expect Insteel to post at least a couple of years of double-digit FCF margins during this peak/plateau, and I’m expecting longer-term average FCF margins to improve to the high end of the mid-single-digits (from a trailing average on the low end of the mid-single-digits) on a richer mix and better scale in operations.

With respect to EBITDA, I value stocks like Insteel on a blended approach that uses a near-term EBITDA estimate (and multiple) and a "full-cycle" estimate and multiple. Using a 6x multiple on my 12-month EBITDA estimate and a 9x multiple on my full-cycle estimate, I get a combined fair value in the low $40s.

Insteel is accumulating cash, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the company looked to use more M&A to extend its footprint further west. While the Southeast U.S. remains an attractive market for the long term, there could still be worthwhile opportunities outside of that core footprint, and management has done a good job in the past of integrating tuck-in deals. I would also expect another special dividend at the end of this fiscal year, as the company could easily manage another $1.50/share special dividend (last year’s payout), and possibly even higher.

The Bottom Line

I’m absolutely certain that my specific revenue and earnings estimates will be wrong beyond the next quarter or two, and that’s just something you have to accept with cyclical commodity companies – you shoot for “generally right” more than “precisely right”. To that end, the biggest modeling and business question I have is whether business will be peaking next year (which seems to be the Street expectation), or whether healthy underlying demand from non-residential and infrastructure projects will stretch that to 2023 or even 2024.

I can see an argument that a “stronger for longer” cycle leads investors to reexamine their assumptions and come back to this name in 2022, but that’s a tricky game to play with cyclical stocks. To that end, while I do see upside into the $40s, I’d be careful, as the share price declines in past down-cycles have been painful, and down-cycles in the stocks can and typically do start before the actual business downturns.