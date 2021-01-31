Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

One of the biggest problems facing investors today is an inability to generate any sort of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is an especially big problem for retirees since they are dependent on their portfolios to support their lifestyles and pay their bills. The reason for these problems is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade and unfortunately it does not appear that things are going to improve anytime soon. Fortunately, there are some ways around this problem. Perhaps the best of these options is to invest into a closed-end fund that specializes in the generation of income. This is because these entities provide investors with easy access to a diversified portfolio with professional management using strategies that can allow it to deliver a higher yield than pretty much anything else in the market. In this article, we will discuss the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC), which is one such fund that investors can use for this purpose. The fund yields 8.62% as of the time of writing, which is certain to appeal any income-focused investor. I have discussed this fund before but it has been a few months so naturally a few things have changed. As such, this article, will specifically focus on these changes as well as provide an updated financial analysis.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. The fund has a secondary objective of achieving a high level of total return. These objectives are certainly not unusual as most closed-end funds have a similar objective. The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of fixed-income securities, which includes both debt and preferred securities. This variety of assets could offer the fund and its investors certain advantages. For example, preferred stock typically offers higher yields than bonds or other debt that is issued by the same company. This is because preferred stock is somewhat riskier. The fund’s ability to invest in both types of assets allows it to take advantage of opportunities wherever they may be while still attempting to preserve its principal.

Although the fund can invest in a variety of fixed-income assets, approximately 88.3% of the fund’s portfolios consists of leveraged loans. A leveraged loan is a bank loan that is made to a company that already has a substantial amount of debt or a poor credit history. Thus, these loans are somewhat riskier than more conventional loans. However, they also have higher interest rates to compensate. As such, these loans increase the fund’s income compared to what the fund would have if it was only invested in traditional investment-grade bonds. The fund can compensate for the risks of these securities through diversification. The fund currently has 361 holdings so it should be reasonably well diversified even though this is a lesser quantity of holdings than some other fixed-income funds have. One of the best things about these loans is that they are floating-rate ones so the amount that the issuer pays in interest will increase as interest rates do. As we will see shortly, there is nowhere for interest rates to go but up so right now these assets are providing the fund with the smallest amount of income that they ever will. When and if interest rates increase, the fund should see its income increase, which should position it to deliver growing distributions over time.

The fund’s largest positions are largely the same as they were the last time that we looked at the fund:

Source: Nuveen

In fact, the only significant change that we see in the fund’s largest holdings is that Bausch Health Companies (BHC) was replaced by Buckeye Partners LP. All of the other positions on the list as before, although the weightings have changed somewhat. This could be a sign that the fund is buying and selling securities in order to change the size of its positions. However, it is more likely that the change in weightings was caused by relative differences in the performance of the securities. The fund has a 52.00% annual turnover, which is lower than many funds but is higher than many of the fixed-income funds that I have discussed over the past few weeks. A low portfolio turnover is frequently a good thing that helps to keep transaction costs down, allowing the fund to pass more money through to the investors. The fact that the fund has a higher turnover than some of its peers is thus a handicap and will thus need to achieve higher income or capital gains than its peers just to match their performance. This may be a difficult thing to accomplish.

As any experienced bond investor likely knows, many bonds have ratings. These ratings are assigned by one of the three major ratings agencies (S&P, Moody's, and Fitch) that supposedly advise investors as to the risk that the issuer will default. Here is the breakdown of the ratings of the bonds and loans in the portfolio:

Source: Nuveen

The rating system uses letter grades ranging from AAA to D, in which a lower letter grade indicates a higher risk of default. Anything rated BBB or above is considered investment-grade so as we can only 14.7% of the portfolio is invested in these securities while the remainder is invested into lower-grade securities. This emphasizes the fact that this is primarily a junk bond and leveraged loan fund, which may admittedly be concerning to more conservative investors that are worried about the preservation of principal. This is where the fund’s large number of holdings (already discussed) comes in since it is unlikely that a substantial number of these securities will default all at once. Thus, while these securities do have a higher risk of default than may be comfortable, the impact that a single default will have on the portfolio is negligible.

The Challenge For Income Investors

As noted in the introduction, one of the biggest problems faced by investors today is an inability to generate any significant degree of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a particularly big problem for retirees since they are highly dependent on their portfolios to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve, specifically its control over the federal funds rate. The federal funds rate is the rate that the nation’s commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans. As we can see here, the central bank cut the federal funds rate to all-time lows following the 2007 collapse of Lehman Brothers and kept it there for more than ten years until the Trump Administration. Although the bank did start raising the rate at that time, it remained low by historical standards. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic changed all this and the bank again cut the rate to all-time lows:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.09%. This is higher than it was the last time that we looked at the fund but the difference is not enough to matter. The reason why this is important is that this rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why mortgage rates are currently at such low levels. This is also the reason why things such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit are yielding essentially nothing. This situation has rendered traditional retirement income strategies such as laddering certificates of deposit basically useless. Retirees have thus been forced to seek out other options.

The primary option that many of them have opted to pursue is to move their money out of safe bank accounts and into risk assets such as stocks and bonds. This influx of new money into the capital markets is one reason why we have seen such powerful appreciation over the past decade. Unfortunately, it has also had the effect of suppressing yields. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the yield on the S&P 500 index (SPY), which is 1.23% as of the time of writing. The bond market is not really any better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 1.82% currently. At these yields, even a $1 million portfolio would generate less income than a minimum wage job in the absence of asset appreciation, which is by no means guaranteed.

The Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is able to do much better than this due both to the assets that it invests in and its ability to use other strategies to boost its yield, one of which will be discussed in just a moment. As noted in the introduction, the fund yields 8.62% as of the time of writing. This yield would allow our hypothetical $1 million portfolio to produce $86,200 in annual income. This should be sufficient to provide a reasonable level of retirement income when combined with Social Security.

Leverage

One of the techniques utilized by the fund to boost its yield is leverage. Basically, the fund borrows money and uses that borrowed money to purchase fixed-income securities. As long as the yield on the purchased securities is higher than the interest rate on the borrowed funds then this strategy works quite well to boost the yield on the overall portfolio. As we have just seen, interest rates are currently at incredibly low levels. When this is combined with the fund’s ability to borrow at institutional rates, which are lower than retail rates, we can conclude that this will likely be the case. Unfortunately, the use of leverage is a double-edged sword since it boosts both gains and losses. As such, we need to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage as that would expose us to too much risk. In a previous article, I stated that I do not like to see a fund have a leverage ratio of more than a third as a percentage of assets for this reason. As of the time of writing, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a leverage ratio of 36.21% as a proportion of assets. Thus, the fund has more leverage than I really want to see. This could potentially be a risk that should be kept in mind before making an investment in the fund.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is to generate a high level of current income for its investors. As such, we may expect it to pay out a regular distribution to its shareholders. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.0466 per share ($0.5592 per share annually), which gives it an 8.62% yield at the current price. The fund’s distribution has varied a great deal over the years and unfortunately it has been steadily declining over the course of this year:

Source: CEF Connect

The fact that the fund’s distribution has varied over the years will likely be a turn-off to those investors that are looking for a steady and secure source of income. They are also likely to find the fact that its payout has been declining over the course of this year rather off-putting. Finally, the fact that a good portion of these distributions are classified as return of capital will likely be worrisome:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we should investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions so that we can determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent report to consult for this task. The fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended January 31, 2021. As such, it will not provide us any insight into why the fund’s distribution has been declining over the course of this year nor will it provide any insight into the cause of those return of capital distributions. It will give us a pretty good idea of how the fund performed in the second half of 2020 though, and it is certainly possible that the return of capital distributions this year stem from the same cause as they did last year. During the six-month period, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund received a total of $32,229,019 in interest and dividends and another $788,352 in fees for a total income of $33,017,371. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $22,364,077 available for the shareholders. This was not nearly enough to cover the $65,322,995 that it actually paid out in distributions during the period, though. Fortunately, a fund like this has other ways of obtaining income, such as through capital gains. It succeeded in accomplishing this as it had $7,511,506 in net realized losses that was more than offset by $75,321,840 in net unrealized capital gains. Overall, the fund easily managed to cover its distribution as its net assets did increase during the period. Thus, the return of capital distributions appear to simply be the distribution of unrealized capital gains. The fund’s distributions are thus sustainable but we regrettably have to wait a while longer to find out why it kept cutting over the course of this year.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by using a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debts. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario essentially implies that we are buying the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is the case today. As of September 3, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund had a net asset value of $6.95 per share. However, the shares actually trade for $6.47 per share. This gives the fund a 6.91% discount at the current price. This is relatively in-line with the 6.34% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. Thus, the price looks quite right at the current level.