VisionsbyAtlee/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of First BanCorp. (NYSE: NYSE:FBP) will benefit from a net reversal of provisions for loan losses this year. Puerto Rico's economy is steadily improving, which bodes well for both credit costs and loan growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of around $0.52 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.13 per share. The year-end target price is close to the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on First BanCorp.

Provision Expense to Remain Muted Due to High Allowances Relative to Asset Quality

First BanCorp. has reversed a large part of its provisions for loan losses in the first two quarters of 2021. I'm expecting the provision expense to remain subdued in the second half of the year because of the economic improvement. Puerto Rico is handling the pandemic better than the mainland, which should improve the economy and consequently borrower's debt servicing ability in the coming months. According to CDC, Puerto Rico reported a daily average of only 138.1 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days. In comparison, the national average was 316.9 cases.

Further, the provision expense will likely remain subdued because allowances are quite high relative to the asset quality. First BanCorp.'s allowances as a percentage of loans were mostly in line with peer banks in Puerto Rico. However, the asset quality, as depicted by the non-accruing-loans-to-total-loan ratio, was much better. The following table compares asset quality ratios with allowances.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting First BanCorp. to report a provision expense of only $20 million in the second half of 2021. This will take the full year's provision expense to negative $21 million. This estimate is an improvement over my previous estimate of a positive $30 million for the year, given in my last report for First BanCorp. For 2022, I'm expecting a high allowance level and economic improvement to keep the provision-expense-to-total-loan ratio below normal.

Macroeconomic Factors to Reverse the Declining Loan Trend

First BanCorp.'s loan portfolio has declined for the last three quarters. The decline was mostly attributable to a dip in residential loans and forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, as mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation. I think there's a good chance that the declining loan trend will reverse in the second half of the year mostly because of the economic recovery in Puerto Rico. The relatively good handling of the pandemic will likely support economic growth in the coming quarters. Further, the unemployment rate has continued on a downtrend, which will support demand for mortgages and consumer loans in the coming months. The following table shows the unemployment rate in Puerto Rico.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the management mentioned in the second quarter's conference call that its construction pipeline is improving. On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of PPP loans will likely constrain the loan growth. As mentioned in the presentation, First BanCorp. still has around $349 million worth of PPP loans outstanding, representing 3.1% of total loans.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting loans to increase by 1.0% by the end of December 2021 from the end of March 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting loan growth to return to the pre-pandemic level. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $1.13 per Share

The net reversals of provisions for loan losses will likely drive earnings this year. Moreover, the loan portfolio will likely reverse its declining trend, which will further support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.13 per share.

For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to be lower on a year-over-year basis because the provision expense will be higher. However, the provisions as a percentage of total loans will likely remain below the historical average. Overall, I'm expecting First BanCorp. to report earnings of $1.08 per share next year, down 4% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Delta variant.

Small Price Downside Justifies a Neutral Rating

First BanCorp. is offering a low dividend yield of 2.2%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.07 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 26% for 2021, which is easily sustainable. Therefore, there is very little threat to the dividend payout.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value First BanCorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 0.86 in the last two years, as shown below. Due to natural disasters, I have ignored the P/TB ratios before the last two years.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $10.1 gives a target price of $8.8 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 31.1% downside from the September 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 14.2x in the last two years, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.13 gives a target price of $16.0 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 26.1% upside from the September 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $12.4, which implies a 2.5% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 0.3%. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on First BanCorp.