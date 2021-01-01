Brycia James/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recently received a message from a follower of mine that caught my attention. In the message, they said they appreciated my past articles, but with the recent run-up in the bank space, it limited their investment universe due to a personal dividend yield requirement. In the message, they challenged me to find a bank with a high dividend yield but also modest share price upside.

While I have not written about Warren, Pennsylvania, based Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) before, I know the bank well and believe it fits both requirements of above-average yield (more than 6%) and modest share price upside.

Since most of my articles have focused on banks that see a significant majority of their return potential come from share price upside, I found this request to be rather interesting. In my mind, I believe NWBI is likely to see modest valuation improvement over the next twelve months. On top of that, the very healthy dividend yield should reward investors for buying today and waiting on share price improvement.

To not bury the lead, I will dig a little deeper into my financial modeling and possible return outlooks first. When one looks at the chart below, one can see that NWBI currently trades at 1.36x price to tangible book value per share. While this is significantly lower than the average for what it has traded for over the past five years, I believe the current setup provides fodder for share price upside. Also, when one looks at the orange line (Return on Assets) it becomes evident that the profitability outlook is better today than in the past.

From my modeling, I see NWBI returning most of its bottom line profits to shareholders via the dividend, which causes limited tangible book value per share growth. With that being said, the operational return profile looks better today than it did over the past few years, which should warrant a higher valuation.

In terms of a potential return outlook, I believe the stock’s valuation will once again improve to 1.6x (or $14.75 per share) due to a better ROA outlook. When I layer in the 6% dividend yield to the modest valuation improvement, I believe it's entirely reasonable to see 22% total upside over the next 12 months.

Recent Results and Future Expectations

One thing I really appreciate about NWBI, more so than most every other bank, is the amount of information provided in the earnings release. While most banks give both loan yields and securities yields as two line items, NWBI breaks out their entire loan portfolio by lending category and securities portfolio by type of bond. In total, there are nine different yields presented, which makes modeling very accurate and specific.

While this COVID-related zero interest rate environment has plagued the average earning asset yields, I believe we are nearing a bottom in terms of margin compression. When looking at the recent downshifts across the different loan portfolio yields, there was only modest compression from first quarter into the second.

Since net interest income is a function of total loan balances and margins (both earning assets and liabilities), I think it makes sense that there was modest compression in spread revenue from the first quarter into the second. However, from my modeling of a stable margin and modest loan growth, net interest income should improve in the coming quarters. To get a little more granular, I am expecting about $97.5 million of spread revenue in the third quarter of 2021, which would be up from $95.7 million in 2Q21.

While fee income has historically been consistent, the recent sale of its insurance business is likely to improve the firm's overall profitability even with lower fee income. In my mind, insurance is a great revenue producer, but it often comes with a higher operating expense base relative to the core bank. In its recent past, NWBI has been generating roughly $32 to $35 million in core fee income. However, with the recent insurance sale, I am expecting $30 to $32 million per quarter.

When you juxtaposed that against the expense base, NWBI has operated with roughly $86 to $89 million per quarter of expenses. Now with the removal of the insurance business, I believe core expenses are likely to be closer to $85 million. When thinking mathematically, if one takes the midpoint of all the aforementioned numbers, there is likely to be $2.5 million less fee income and $2.5 million less expenses – meaning the core insurance business was not very profitable to the bank. So in summary, the bank will generate less revenue, but its bottom line profit should be fairly consistent.

When I think about the core bank, I think the simplification of its revenue generation is a net positive. Simply from an analytical perspective, if there is less variability in future revenue and profit trends, I believe the valuation is likely to increase simply because there is less “unknown” to try to model into expectations.

Since most of the operating profits do get returned to shareholders via the dividend, if yields do eventually increase, I would imagine the future dividend improves too. That being said, if credit starts to slip, the provision expense will likely increase, which would temporarily reduce core earnings. While I do feel pretty good about the credit profile, I think that is a possible risk worth mentioning.

Concluding Thoughts

While I oftentimes look at valuation juxtaposed future profitability in order to get potential stock upsides, this new lens of looking for an income-focused investment was an interesting challenge. Since NWBI does offer upside in both stock price appreciation and dividend income, I think it’s a solid investment for long-term focused investors that do need a little extra yield for cash flow purposes. For those that do not need income, I think this stock offers a great dividend reinvestment program candidate.

Unlike most bank stocks, since this stock is much more levered towards its dividend, I think it has a unique risk profile that needs to be mentioned. While I am not expecting it, if the dividend is trimmed, the stock valuation will likely come down too, creating a bit of a one-two punch in terms of downside.

When looking out over the next couple of quarters, I think NWBI's stock is likely to trade inline to slightly better than peer banks. However, when you layer in the 6% dividend yield, that is where I get bullish on the shares.