Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

It’s not hard to find articles talking about Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) as some sort of “can’t miss” idea, since the company can theoretically just hold off on timber sales and let the trees grow. That misses a lot of key points, not the least of which is that silviculture is more complicated than just letting trees grow. The reality is that Weyerhaeuser also has to navigate volatile Wood Products prices, and has to do so with management’s hands at least partially tied by a strict capital allocation policy.

On top of that, Weyerhaeuser is a “neither fish nor fowl” stock that doesn’t really fit well into any particular bucket. It’s not a growth stock, it’s quite cyclical, and while it can generate significant supplemental dividends in the good times, it doesn’t offer the stability or predictability in distributions that most income investors want.

Between those challenges and recent weakness in wood product prices, I’m not surprised that the shares have underperformed the S&P 500 since my last update. I do think the shares are undervalued, but I’m worried that the company’s capital allocation policy is an impediment and this is really only a name for patient investors who can tolerate above-average volatility.

Prices Have Fallen Significantly, But Demand Should Prevent A Freefall

In prior articles on Weyerhaeuser and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) I likened timing the lumber, oriented strand board (or OSB), and engineered wood products markets to a game of musical chairs – that the music would stop eventually (prices would decline) was a certainty, but the timing absolutely wasn’t, and there were/are credible arguments for an extended period of above-trend prices even after a correction from the highs.

Prices have since corrected pretty significantly. Framing lumber prices are down roughly 75% from their May/June peak, but are still above long-term norms. OSB prices have likewise plunged almost two-thirds from their record highs early this summer, but at close to $600/mmsf, prices are still about 140% above the long-term average prior to 2020.

Source: National Association of Home Builders

Source: Weyerhaeuser Investor Presentation

Source: Random Lengths and Madison’s Lumber Reporter via Government of Canada

Companies like Weyerhaeuser can still make good money at these prices, and demand destruction shouldn’t be as much of an issue. Add to that an ongoing housing deficit, low rates, and not much action from suppliers to add capacity, and the outlook for wood products still isn’t all that bad. Even at OSB prices around $500/mmsf, efficient operators like Weyerhaeuser and LP should still be able to achieve EBITDA margins around 50%, though I expect the business to be volatile.

I'd also note that lumber should get a boost from underlying cash production costs. Cash costs in Canada (a source of incremental supply) are at around $500-$600/mmbf, so it will be tough for prices to decline a lot further in the short term without real evidence of a decline in demand.

As far as capacity goes, the majors have been content to sit tight, with Weyerhaeuser’s management commentary on the subject sounding as though OSB expansion is pretty much a non-starter. Smaller players have stepped up, though, with Martco and Huber both announcing new plants in the last month. My best guess is that these additions will expand U.S. capacity by about 3% or 4%, and while that may not sound like much, it doesn’t take a lot to ease the sort of supply squeeze we saw earlier this year.

Does The Capital Allocation Policy Overly Restrict Management?

In response to pressure from investors in the past, Weyerhaeuser has implemented a rather strict capital allocation policy that sees the company committed to paying a base dividend from the cashflows generated by the timberlands and real estate / energy / natural resources operations and a supplemental dividend based on 75% to 80% of adjusted funds available for distribution. Whatever excess is left after that can go toward growth investments, debt paydowns, and share repurchases.

In principle, such an arrangement makes sense and offers investors some assurance that they’ll share in the benefits of the good times and that management won’t redirect the cash flows in boom times into low-return growth projects. In my opinion, though, management teams should have more discretion – if you don’t trust the management and/or the board, you should either vote them out or own a different stock.

In any case, I look at what others in the wood products space are doing, using surplus cash flow to buy back shares, reinvesting in growth projects (like siding capacity at LP), and investing in mill upgrades to drive lower long-term production costs, and I wonder if Weyerhaeuser should be doing more.

They’re not doing nothing; management has increased its capex target by about 10% to $460M as of the last quarter. Better still, management is focusing on smaller, higher-return projects like upgrading its mills. Still, I think there is more that the company could do, and with a more liberal / flexible capital allocation policy, I think the company could really cement its position as a low-cost lumber and wood products manufacturer (without adding all that much net capacity). Long term, your ability to produce at the lowest cost is really the only sustainable competitive advantage in this industry, so I think it does matter.

The Outlook

I do expect Weyerhaeuser’s EBITDA to fall significantly from 2021 levels, and I still see a very real possibility that EBITDA falls below the long-term trend level in 2022 (I think it will be “around” the long-term trend level of $2,500M). Housing demand should help keep a floor under prices, and these new capacity expansions won’t be up and running until 2023, but I do expect 2023 EBITDA to be below-trend, and that could last through 2024.

I value Weyerhaeuser with a three-part approach that includes discounted cash flow, EV/EBITDA (using a blend of the long-term trend EBITDA and near-term EBITDA), and sum-of-the-parts. These approaches give me a fair value range of $37.50 (DCF, assuming 4% long-term revenue growth and long-term normalized FCF margin in the low double-digits) to $41 (EV/EBITDA, using a 13.5x multiple to my long-term EBITDA estimate and 10x my 12-month estimate), to $43.75 on a sum-of-the-parts basis.

Within that latter approach, the timberlands make up about 80% of total value. Value there continues to be underpinned by the company’s prudent silviculture practices and the inherent high value of its Pacific Northwest acreage, which is further supported not just by healthy housing demand in the U.S. but also export demand to countries like Japan and China.

The Bottom Line

I do believe that Weyerhaeuser shares are undervalued today, but that doesn’t automatically make them a great idea for every investor. It’s tough to identify the “ideal” Weyerhaeuser investor right now, and I think the company could benefit with a somewhat more flexible capital allocation policy, as well as the possible sale/spin-off of the Wood Products business. While the past 12 months amply demonstrated what Wood Products can offer in the good times, I don’t think the volatility is what typical timber REIT investors are looking for in an investment.

Setting that aside, I do think the housing market can support healthy margins and cash flow for at least another year. The market seems less keen, though, and I think Weyerhaeuser will need to make a strong presentation at its upcoming Investor Day (September 22) to change sentiment.