For a number of years, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been one of the least favored companies in the cloud space. At the time I first covered the business almost a year ago, the predominant narrative around the stock used to be one of sluggish growth and a business that will struggle to compete with the high-flyers in the cloud space.

By extrapolating the lack of topline growth rate over the recent years, many potential investors fell into the trap of recency bias - their future expectations were based on the most recent observations.

Data by YCharts

* sales up until October of 2020 (the date of my first analysis on ORCL)

When I first laid out my investment thesis and took a long position in ORCL in October of last year, there weren't many believers that the company could outperform its peers going forward. ORCL share price at publication was around $55, with a consensus analyst estimate of around $60.

Source: Seeking Alpha

All that, coupled with the fact that ORCL was still in the midst of a transition from legacy on-premise services to more cloud-based offerings, created the perfect environment for a high-quality business to be priced too conservatively. Fast forward almost one year and ORCL now trades at around $90 per share and outperformed its high growth peers in the cloud.

Data by YCharts

And while many skeptics are still holding the belief that Oracle is overpriced or set for a sharp reversal, a closer and unbiased look paints a very different picture.

A closer look at the business

Oracle is already one of the most profitable businesses within the cloud space. Over the past twelve months, its operating margin stood at 39%, which is second only to Microsoft (MSFT).

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

At the same time, Oracle's profitability has remained relatively stable over the years.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

On a segmented basis, hardware and services units are far less profitable than cloud and on-premise, which is where all the topline growth is coming from. Hence it is not unreasonable to expect that ORCL's profitability will likely improve over the coming years.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

That's because both hardware and services are slowly declining in size.

Source: Oracle 2021 10-K SEC Filing

On a quarterly basis, Oracle's cash flow from operations follows a seasonal pattern, with Q1 results usually being the strongest. Cash flow during the first quarter of each year is also heavily dependent on the quarterly revenue figure in the preceding three-month period.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Having said that it appears that the following quarterly report, which will be announced next week, will most likely be characterized by a record level of free cash flow even in the face of increased capital expenditure due to the capacity-constrained OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure). Not only that, but management now sees an even stronger fiscal year 2022 results, on the back of Oracle's unique positioning and increased demand.

As I’ve said many times over the last two years, our overall revenue growth is continuing to accelerate as our fast-growing cloud business becomes a larger portion of our total revenue. I see total revenue for fiscal 2022 growing faster than fiscal ‘21 with constant currency revenue growth somewhere in mid-single digits. Given our increasing confidence in revenue growth and our unique and differentiated position in the market, we are going to invest back in the business at a greater rate, so we can further accelerate the top line. Safra Catz - CEO Oracle Source: Oracle Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript

I expand on Oracle's unique positioning within the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) space and in detail in my article called 'Oracle: The Turning Point Of The Business', where I also explain why this creates a sustainable competitive advantage for the business.

In SaaS, ORCL has retained its leading position in various service offerings while at the same time cross-selling opportunities for cloud infrastructure are significant. Therefore, in Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Oracle does not need to be among the absolute leaders in terms of market share but rather needs a distinctive and secure offering.

While the OCI could be seen as a more of an auxiliary service for Oracle's leading ERP offering, it helped widen the gap with other niche cloud providers, such as IBM (IBM). Back in 2019, Oracle was ranked near the bottom left-hand side of Gartner's magic quadrant.

Source: aws.amazon.com

Two years later and the company now appears near center at a very wide gap with IBM and Tencent Cloud.

Source: gartner.com

What all that means for Oracle share price

While Oracle's highly profitable business model and sustainable competitive advantages were not created overnight, the company's share price has been valued at an extremely conservative multiple over the recent years. I talk more on this topic here, but in a nutshell, it is the expected topline growth rate that drives valuations in the cloud space and not margins and return on capital (at least not yet). That is why back in October of last year, when I first wrote about Oracle, the relationship between company's non-GAAP forward P/E ratio and their expected next year revenue growth was quite strong.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Back then, Oracle's forward revenue growth was expected to be around 1% and now it is close to 4%. Consequently, the forward non-GAAP P/E ratio of the company increased from x13.7 almost a year ago to x19.5 today (see the graph below).

While Oracle's now much higher expected revenue growth rate has moved the company up on the trend line, there is one more very important observation to be made. As of today, the same relationship appears to be weakening as profitability is likely to slowly become a key driver of valuations. Not only is the R-squared lower as of today, but the slope of the line is flattening, meaning that the premium valuation that the high-flyers in the sector get is likely to be reduced.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

In spite of the rapid upward multiple repricing, Oracle still lies on the trend line between forward revenue growth rate and forward P/E multiple which suggests that the company trades at a fair price given 4% expected growth. Therefore, given the turning point for the business' topline and the likelihood of an even higher sales increase during FY 2022, Oracle could still outperform its peers over the coming year.

This is also supported by Oracle's free cash flow yield, which is still one of the highest within its close peer group, in spite of its highly profitable business model, sustainable competitive advantages, and accelerating topline growth.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

To many market participants, Oracle's performance over the past year might come as a surprise. However, to anyone who has been closely following the business and avoided falling into the trap of recency bias, the outperformance of ORCL over its peers was hardly anything out of the ordinary. At present, the opportunity behind Oracle is far less attractive than a year ago when I first laid out my investment thesis. Nevertheless, the long-term potential of the business remains intact, and provided there are no drastic changes to overall demand, Oracle is likely to continue to outperform its peers.