Since mid spring, we have been watching economic growth rates moderate and noting the warnings that slowing growth would be one of the major challenges this market faces as it moves through the second half of the year. That slowdown has arrived.

GDP growth estimates are now starting to get cut dramatically. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs being too such examples. Morgan now sees 3Q GDP growing at 2.9%, down from prior estimates of 6.5%. Additionally, Goldman Sachs now sees 3Q GDP at 3.5%. These measures are broadly in line with the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow models forecast of 3.7%. It's a big drop in the model as it was forecasting growth of nearly 6% back in July.

Additionally, growth rates for earnings continue to fall, as we have been warning for some time now. Based on current earnings estimates, growth will only continue to slow as we move through the remaining portions of 2021. The NTM earnings growth rate, based on consensus estimates, is 14.85%, down from 17.3% in mid August. That growth shall continue to drop as the year-end approaches, ultimately reaching the current 2022 earnings growth of just under 9%.

Falling GDP growth will not happen in isolation as it's likely to drag earnings estimates lower with it. In fact, earnings are very highly correlated to changes in GDP and appear to be very sensitive to changes in GDP growth. Just minor slowdowns in GDP growth in 2015 and 2018 sent earnings estimates for the S&P 500 sharply lower. A minor change in trend in 2021 could easily do the same here, which in turn may do more damage than slowing the rate of growth for earnings estimates, but it may actually result in estimates turning lower.

The S&P 500 is highly correlated to both changes in GDP and earnings estimates. Risks run high for a drop in equity prices, and just how far those earnings estimates fall will determine the potential damage that will come to the market.

As noted previously, the equity market of today is trading at very high valuations. Valuations that do not persist for the long term. Currently, the S&P 500 trades at 21.25 times its NTM earnings estimates. The only period since 1985 that rivals the current valuation is that of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The period today is following the trends of the late 1990s very closely. During the great bull run of the 1990s there was a very sharp pullback in the market that started in the summer of 1998. Many people either have no idea it happened or have just totally forgotten about it. But from July 1998 until October 1998, from intra-day peak to intraday trough, the S&P 500 fell by more than 22%. Of course, the index went on to rally tremendously following the decline as the Fed eased up on monetary policy.

Lining up that peak to trough drop in the summer of 1998 to the current peak to trough drop in March 2020 creates a very similar pattern. It shows how the market ran sharply higher on the back of PE multiple expansion in both cases. The 18-month forward PE ratio for the S&P moved from a low of 17.4 in October 1998 to the mid-'20s in January 1999 and then essentially traded sideways until March 2000, when it started marking a series of lower lows.

The PE ratio for the S&P 500 today has followed the same trend. This time dropping to a low of 13 in March of 2020 and then increased to the low to mid-'20s by June, and have also flatlined. At least based on the 1998 analog, the S&P 500 is now past the mid-point in the PE cycle, and it should result in a period of multiple contraction that lies ahead.

If it does turn out that from a cyclical point of view that multiples are naturally due to contract from this point, just as GDP growth is due to moderate back to trend, creating a cycle of earnings estimates dropping along with PE dropping, could make for a very painful unwind in the market.

This will coincide with a time when the Fed is likely to end its asset purchases because, all though GDP growth is slowing, it's still well above historical trends and no longer warrants asset purchases. A 3.7% GDP growth rate is something the Fed would have loved to have at any point in the past. The problem is that the market is priced for much faster growth, as noted by the very high PE multiple.

To think about the damage that could lie ahead, one can look at where the previous peaks in the PE multiple were in 2018 and late 2019, which happened to be around 19 times NTM earnings estimates. At 19 times NTM estimates of $212.57, the index would trade for 4038, a decline of around 10.2% below the current index level, which happens to be right around the level I was looking for the index to trade at in November 2020. At 18 times, the index value drops to 3,825 or 14.9% lower. But this current value is also assuming that earnings estimates don't fall, which seems highly unlikely if GDP growth takes a turn on the slower path.

Nobody is trying to pick a top or be a permabear. All one needs to do is look at the facts in front of them, track the trends, and judge for themselves. The data is there, and the data from a historical and current standpoint tells a compelling story. It's just how one chooses to use that data that will ultimately make the difference in the end.