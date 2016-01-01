CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in the precious metals sector have had to endure a rough 12-month stretch due to weaker gold prices and inflationary pressures on costs, but the royalty/streaming names have fortunately been more insulated from the weakness. However, this has not been the case for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND), which has plunged 40% from its highs, underperforming its royalty/streaming peers, and the Gold Miners Index (GDX). While continued delays at Hod Maden have weighed on the medium-term outlook, two large acquisitions combined with a potential dividend policy announcement are a minor silver lining, while investors wait for more clarity on Hod Maden. With Sandstorm trading at just 12x sales with a massive project in the wings, this pullback to US$6.50 has presented a low-risk buying opportunity.

Sandstorm Gold released its Q2 results last month, reporting record attributable sales of ~18,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], translating to a 65% increase year-over-year from Q2 2020 levels. This significant increase is less relevant given COVID-19 related headwinds which disrupted operations for many producers, but on a more normalized two-year basis (pre-COVID-19), attributable sales still managed to grow 10%. These solid results were driven by a sharp increase in attributable sales at Fruta Del Norte [FDN], Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Chapada, and the new Vale Royalty (VALE), offset by lower production from the Karma Mine. Given the stronger metals prices, this increase in Sandstorm's attributable metal sales boosted revenue to $26.4, a 23% increase on a two-year basis. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart below, Sandstorm saw a significant increase in attributable GEO sales on a sequential basis from Santa Elena (~1,700 vs. ~1,400) and Relief Canyon (~1,500 vs. ~1,100), as well as a sharp increase in sales from Hounde (800 vs. 400). On a year-over-year basis, attributable GEO sales were up at nearly every operation, though this was a relatively easy period to lap due to COVID-19, as noted earlier. The one major change from Q1 2021 to Q2 2021 was the contribution from the recently acquired Vale Royalty package, which came in at ~3,400 GEOs. For those unfamiliar, Sandstorm acquired a 0.04% net sales royalty on iron ore sold from Serra Sul, Serra Norte, and Serra Leste, as well a 0.04% net sales royalty from Itabira, Minas Centrais, and Mariana, or approximately 70% of the Southeastern System in Brazil once certain thresholds are met. In addition, Sandstorm will benefit from a 0.03% net sales royalty on the Sossego Copper-Gold Mine.

This recent acquisition is expected to contribute up to $12 million in revenue in FY2021 and led to an increase in Sandstorm's production guidance to 62,000 - 69,000 GEOs, up from 55,000 to 62,000 GEOs previously. This is expected to be helped by an additional acquisition on the Vatukoula Gold mine in Fiji, with stream deliveries of ~2,300 gold ounces per year for the first 2 years, followed by an increase to ~5,300 GEOS per annum in the next four years. This will translate to deliveries of ~26,000 GEOs over six years at 20% of spot gold prices, with this stream dropping to 2.55% to 2.90% after the fixed delivery period. The variable 2.55% to 2.90% stream will be dependent on annual production, with a 2.90% stream on volume above 100,000 ounces, and 2.55% for volume below 100,000 ounces.

While there were positives in the portfolio, there were three small negatives, with the first being Americas Gold & Silver's (USAS) decision to temporarily suspend mining operations at the Nevada Mine. Sandstorm has a massive 4.0% gold/silver stream on the mine after 32,000 ounces of fixed deliveries. Unfortunately, with the operation massively underperforming the mine plan, it doesn't look like this will be much of a contributor long-term for Sandstorm, given that it will be lucky to produce 35,000 GEOs per annum vs. expectations of more than ~60,000 GEOs per annum. The reason for the disappointing results is the discovery of naturally occurring carbonaceous material in the RC Pit, and Phase 2 mining running into a more structurally complex area than expected, caused by additional faults and folds. The combination of structural complexity and increased mining selectivity due to carbonaceous material has made it very difficult to ramp up production.

Elsewhere, production at the Karma Gold Mine in Africa has dropped to just 1.625% of production per annum, with the conclusion of the five-year delivery period announced in Q1 2016. This will translate to quarterly production dipping from more than ~1,000 GEOs to barely 300 GEOs going forward, a more than 60% increase in attributable GEO sales for Sandstorm, or a ~$1.2 million decline in quarterly revenue going forward. Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) has noted that Karma is a non-core asset that could be sold given that its portfolio continues to improve with the addition of Sabodala-Massawa, Waghnion, and Boungou coming back online. So, Karma has the potential to be divested to a less competent operator, and if it is kept in Endeavour's portfolio, it will likely receive fewer exploration dollars going forward, and there will be less of a focus on growing production, with Endeavour focusing on its higher-margin assets.

Finally, the last piece of negative news came from Hod Maden, regarding the timing of commercial production. Based on continued delays, Sandstorm has revised its FY2024 production guidance from 125,000 GEOs to 89,000 GEOs, with Hod Maden not expected to reach production until mid-2024. This is disappointing for investors that were hoping the surge in revenue and earnings growth was finally on the horizon (~26 months away) vs. a new timeline of up to 36 months away. The one silver lining, as noted, is that there will be moderate growth from FY2020 to FY2023 with two significant acquisitions in the most recent quarter (Vatukoula and Vale S.A.). As it stands, FY2024 attributable gold production has slid to ~89,000 GEOs, while FY2025 guidance has increased from 115,000 GEOs to 130,000 GEOs. Let's take a look at the financial results:

Given Sandstorm's double-digit increase in attributable GEO sales and the benefit of much higher gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) prices, Sandstorm was able to report revenue of $26.4 million, a 23% increase on a two-year basis. During the quarter, Sandstorm's average realized gold price came in at $1,796/oz, translating to cash cost margins of $1,569/oz or ~87%. Given the increase in revenue year-over-year and attributable GEO sales, annual EPS is expected to improve to $0.17, up ~183% from FY2020 levels. While this is impressive, it's much less impressive when we consider that FY2021 annual EPS will have not grown at all relative to FY2016 levels ($0.17) when gold and silver prices were much lower. This can be attributed to Hod Maden, which was acquired for ~$48 million in cash, and ~32.8 million Sandstorm shares. Given the delays, the dilution has not been offset by higher earnings, with Hod Maden three years behind its initial 2021 production timeline.

While Sandstorm looks fairly valued at 38x FY2021 earnings estimates and its organic growth has been pushed out another year, it looks more reasonably valued at ~31x FY2022 earnings estimates at a share price of US$6.50. Besides, these earnings estimates do not include a 30% net profit interest, and a 2.0% net smelter return on Hod Maden, which is expected to produce over ~260,000 GEOs per annum at industry-leading costs below $400/oz on a co-product basis. With the Feasibility Study being quite dated (2018), it's possible that the initial capex of ~$270 million could be revised higher. However, I would expect costs to remain at industry-leading levels, given the strength in copper prices. A Feasibility Study is due out before year-end, and if Sandstorm can stick to its updated timeline, this will be a game-changer for the company beginning in 2025. Sandstorm noted that the Environmental Impact Assessment is due out before month-end, and a dividend policy is expected by year-end. These three catalysts could lead to a stronger H2 for the stock if the market likes what they see from each announcement.

So, is the stock a Buy?

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Sandstorm trades at a discount to other royalty/streaming peers, which makes sense given that it's more of a hybrid model due to the minority ownership in Hod Maden. However, with Sandstorm now being one of the cheapest names in the sector on a 1-year and 2-year forward enterprise value to EBITDA basis with one of the most attractive organic growth profiles. In addition, Sandstorm trades at barely 1.0x P/NAV, with an NPV (5%) of $6.50. This has made the valuation more compelling, with the peer group trading at above 1.5x P/NAV.

If we look at the technical picture, Sandstorm has dipped to its lower channel line, which connects the 2016 lows with the 2018 lows. The previous test of this lower channel line in March 2020 saw immediate buying support, and so far, the stock is finding some buying support at this level yet again. Barring a meltdown in the general market, I would not be surprised if the stock found support at this level. So, with Sandstorm trading at a discount to its peer group, three positive catalysts ahead in H2, and at an important area from a technical standpoint, this looks like a relatively low-risk buy point.

Sandstorm Gold had a solid Q2, but sentiment has been less favorable given the continued delays at Hod Maden. The good news is that the recent buying spree has improved short-term growth in attributable GEO sales and revenue, providing some growth in annual EPS while investors wait for much-awaited production from Hod Maden. At barely 1.0x P/NAV and ~12x sales, this 40% pullback in Sandstorm has finally provided a low-risk entry point into the stock for investors looking for exposure to the lower-risk royalty/streaming space. In summary, I see this correction to US$6.50 as a low-risk buying opportunity, and I may look to start a position in the stock if this weakness persists.