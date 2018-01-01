mphillips007/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Allow me to regale you with the story of my Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE:TR), recent trading history dear readers. In November of 2020, I wrote a bullish piece on the stock, referencing the fact that it was at the time a great bond substitute. Just under 3 months later I took profits as the stock was up ~51%, while also selling the September puts with a strike of $30. Since selling my shares, the stock is down ~25%, against a gain of ~20% for the S&P 500. I want to check in on this name again for a few reasons. First, and most importantly, reveling in this win gives me a chance to brag, and I, like every Seeking Alpha contributor, absolutely loves doing that. Second, a stock that's underperformed the overall market so dramatically gets my attention, as it remains a quality business in my view. It may be time to buy back in. Third, the puts I sold are about to expire, and I should make a decision around them also. I'll try to determine whether this is a good buy or not by looking at the recent financial history, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

I know that you've got busy lives, dear readers, and I assume that there's some people who just want "the gist" of a given article and want to avoid the pain involved in slogging through the morass of my questionable jokes and unsubtle bragging. For such people, I'll come right to the point. I consider Tootsie Roll to be a wonderful business for a host of reasons. The company continues to be a great cash cow, and I think the dividend is very well protected. Additionally, this is one of the strongest capital structures I've seen in a while. The problem is the stock. I think my history with this name demonstrates the very tight relationship between price paid and subsequent returns. The shares are not sufficiently cheap to warrant a buy at this time. That said, I'm happy to own the shares at a much lower price, and so I'll be selling some more puts on this business. I'll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Update

The first six months of 2021 has been reasonably good as compared to the same period in 2020 in my view. Revenue was up a total of ~$34.3 million or 19%, and net income rose by just under $1.2 million or 6.2%. The year 2020 will go down in the history books as one that was, uh, "unique" in many ways. So if you're worried that I'm suggesting that 2021 was good based on a comparison with that singular year, let me put your fears to rest, dear reader. For instance, revenue for the first six months of 2021 was 4.7% and 4.8% higher than revenue in 2019 and 2018 respectively. Net earnings was ~.5% and 10.7% higher than those periods. Thus, I think it reasonable to suggest that 2021 was objectively a good year by Tootsie Roll standards.

In previous articles, I made much of the fact that the balance sheet is in very good shape here. For instance, previously I determined that the amount of cash on hand was 24 times greater than the sum of long term debt. In this article, I'll point out that cash on hand represents ~58% of total liabilities, and 185% of current liabilities. The capital structure remains quite strong in my view.

Not everything's sunshine and animated bluebirds over at Tootsie Roll, though. In particular, the share count has grown by ~1.25% over the previous year, and is 5% higher than it was in 2018. This is a problem, but a minor one in my view. Much more important is whether the company can maintain dividends per share at a given rate, and it seems obvious to me that they have that capacity.

Finally, dear reader, you may be worried that cash from operations per share is currently only $.16, while dividends per share is sitting at $.18 per share. If you have this particular worry, fret no longer. Cash from operations has been negatively affected by increases in inventories, reductions in accounts payable, and ~$8.7 million in non-cash depreciation expenses. I think the dividend remains quite secure here.

For the reasons cited above, I'd be very happy to buy back into the stock at the right price.

The Stock

The phrase "at the right price" has prevented me from participating in many high flyer stocks, as well as many legendary blowups over the years. On balance, I think my insistence on only buying at a reasonable price has paid off for me, at least compared to my peers. I mention all of that in order to brag, obviously, and as a preamble to my discussion of the stock. The fact is that a great company like Tootsie Roll can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. For instance, people who bought the company on the day that I sold it are down ~25% since then. I'd say to people who bought when I was selling that the problem is definitely not the company but the valuation on the day they went long. Thus, I need to try to work out whether now is a good time to go long again, and I'll do that by reviewing the stock as I always do.

The first thing I want to look at is the relationship between price and some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want the company that I invest in to be trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and to its own history.

I am disappointed to report that, yet again, it seems that all of the good news associated with this stock is priced in, per the following.

The valuation isn't the most egregious it's ever been, but it seems to me that the shares aren't trading for the sort of discount that would nearly guarantee great future returns. For that reason, I must continue to eschew the shares and recommend others do the same until they become much more attractively priced.

Options Update

In my previous missive, I recommended selling the September 2021 puts with a strike of $30. These were bid at the time at $3.90, and they last traded hands at $.30, so I think the trade worked out rather well. I always like to try to replicate success, so I'll recommend a repeat of this strategy. After all, just because I don't like the current stock price doesn't mean I don't like the company at the right price. In particular, I like the March 2022 puts with a strike of $25. These are currently bid at $.80. I like this short put trade because if I'm exercised at this price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will be doing so at a PE on the low side of the historical range. If the shares remain above $25 over the next six months, I'll simply add the premium to the pile of Tootsie Roll premia earned to date. This is why I consider this to be the definition of a "win-win" trade at the moment.

Now that you're hopefully excited about the prospect of a "can't fail" trade, it's time for me to spoil the mood a little bit by writing about risk. The fact of the matter is that everything in life comes with some risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Tootsie Roll shares remain above $25 over the next six months, I'll simply pocket premia again. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy at a price ~19% lower than the current level. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." I know that a short discussion about the risk mitigating impact of short puts is an eccentric way to end a discussion of risk. It's not the first time I've been eccentric, and if history's any guide, it won't be the last.

Conclusion

I think Tootsie Roll is a fine business, and I think the dividend is reasonably safe. I've said this before, and I continue to believe that this is a rock solid business that is a wonderful bond substitute. The problem is that our returns are largely a function of the price we pay for a stream of future cash flows. So, when I bought shares at a cheap price here, I did well. When I sold the shares when the valuation became unreasonable, I did well. I believe that at the moment, the shares are too richly priced, and for that reason I'll continue to avoid them until something changes. That said, I am very happy to own the shares at a 20% discount to the current price, and so I'll make some money off of my willingness to buy at a net price just below $25 per share. If you're open to options, dear reader, I would recommend the same trade. If you're not a fan of options, my recommendation would be to continue to avoid this wonderful business until the share price falls sufficiently.