Good morning, everyone, and welcome back to our next fireside chat with The Kraft Heinz Company. Joining us today from the company are CEO, Miguel Patricio; U.S. Zone President, Carlos Abrams-Rivera; and CFO, Paulo Basilio.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

Our pleasure.

Miguel Patricio

Our pleasure, thank you.

Paulo Basilio

Thank you.

Andrew Lazar

Sure. I’d like to start off our discussion today with maybe a quick overview on progress against Kraft Heinz’s strategic plan. It’s been a year since the team first laid out its initial strategic plan under your leadership, Miguel, in two years since you first took over. And while the pandemic has certainly had its impact, I guess, can you talk a bit about the progress the company has made over the past two years and how it has performed relative to plan over the past year?

Miguel Patricio

Sure, Andrew. Look, we’ve been working pretty hard during this one-and-a-half year and I couldn’t be prouder than I am right now with the progress. And I have to say that if you had told me that we would have to start the transformation of our company through Zoom and Teams, I would have said that’s not possible. But that’s exactly what we did and what we are still doing.

If you remember, last year, when we presented our strategic plan, we brought a business model that’s actually very simple and the simplicity helps us to track it and to communicate it internally. And this business model talks about the transformation in five areas in the company that are crucial. The first one is people, then to our consumers, our supply chain, our customers and finance.

From a people standpoint, you heard me say before that today, we had a much more engaged organization with a much lower turnover and with a much better team we were able to bring a lot of great talent to our company. What we have not heard is that this composition of new people and the people that were already here is building a very agile machine organization, which is critical for us.

On the consumer side, you heard me say that we reorganize the company based on consumer needs, that we call the consumer platforms. But what I haven’t talked yet is how now we are reinventing our marketing organization through new insights and renovating our portfolio, building an innovation portfolio for the future, and also making it a much more creative marketing, still have a long way to go, but we have big progress here.

Then on financial part, I would mention that our capital structure today is radically different from what it was two years ago. So in a nutshell, we are very pleased with our progress, but we are knowledge that have a lot to do and a long way to go. You are on mute, Andrew.

Andrew Lazar

Thank you. Well, KHC expects to see its pricing actions start to flow through the P&L in the second half of this year, its reported pricing is likely to be modestly negative. In our view, given the difficult year ago compares combined with the company’s intent to restore a more normal promotional cadence in the second half of 2021. Could you help us maybe square those two seemingly conflicting concepts, given the optics, how can Kraft Heinz provide investors with the comfort that the company can in fact execute on pricing?

Miguel Patricio

Paulo?

Paulo Basilio

Sure. I can take this one. So, Andrew, we’re very confident that we are going to have enough pricing and to offset the inflation we are seeing now. We are doing pretty much two things. We are implementing pricing and also from optimization to manage this inflation. We are actually, when you look at our second half, we are expecting positive pricing in our P&L even with the fact that we are lapping a very high pricing from prior year, as you mentioned, above 4% price we have in this second half of last year, and the fact that we are restoring some promotions.

So again, we are very confident that actually by the end of the year, we will have implemented the pricing and all the revenue management initiatives to deal into offset these inflation that we’re seeing now, and including the carryover of this inflation to – into 2022.

Andrew Lazar

Right. I’m sticking on the topic of managing inflation with hedges and forward positions beginning to roll off and inflation continuing to remain elevated is when you’re the start of 2022, to us, it seems as if the industry will have to ultimately contend with more of the full brunt, if you will, of inflation that it was able to avoid some of this year. And again, appreciating it’s early. I guess, what are your expectations around inflation for 2022? And how does it plan, how do you plan to manage these costs? And could there be the need to take another round of pricing? And if so, would – could that be more difficult than it was this past year?

Miguel Patricio

Look, on a broad view, I’ll pass it to Carlos to give more details about U.S., but on a broad view, I’m confident that we can do it. We have momentum with our brands. We have strong brands that are number one or number two in each one of the categories. And I think that we have today a very different company that has the ability to bring the utility that is necessary for pricing. But Carlos, please.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

Well, as Miguel said, I mean, the confident comes because of the actions we have taken. So and I think those actions allows us to manage the costs the way we have seen it so far. And now I’ll give you three specific samples of actions that we have taken to help us give us the confidence. I think first of all is the activities we have done in revenue management, and I will say, some of that is pricing. So we – so far, we have price about two-thirds of our portfolio, and that represents about 4% to 5% net pricing.

Now that’s not the only thing we’re doing. We are using the full revenue management initiative. So that would include things like price size architecture, and other things that we’re doing to make sure that we in fact can manage those things. And I feel good about the progress there.

The second action is we actually have instituted a design to value focus on our brands. And you think about that is about how do we actually make sure that we have the right ingredients and the right packaging size and the right materials, so that we can, in fact, better weather do inflation are coming at us by most being agile of how we think about our products in terms of ingredients formulations.

And the third piece is that we’ve actually strengthened the resiliency of our portfolio. And what I mean by that is we’ve actually renovated, in fact, year-to-date, we have renovated about 45% of our portfolio. By the end of 2022, the number will be 90%, which means that as we go in through this, we’re also making sure that our portfolio is stronger as consumers continue to have very strong demand for our products.

And by the way, I mean, you mentioned about what happens as we go forward. We’ll act again. I think so far, we’ve been agile thinking through how we manage through the inflationary costs. And if it happens, we’ll act again. I think that – at this point, what I feel very good about being here at Kraft Heinz and leaders with the great brands is the fact that, not only are we taking specific actions, but we also are strengthening the resiliency of the portfolio and we actually are making sure we engage with consumers in a higher way – in a better way than we have ever done before. I think that combination is also what gives us confidence that the long-term growth opportunities that we’ll continue to see in our company.

Andrew Lazar

Great. Thank you for that. On the second quarter earnings call in early August, I think, you commented that the company expected to return to its run rate EBITDA margin by year-end. I guess, I’m looking for some perspective on what gives you the confidence to achieve that result? When most peer companies are discussing protecting profit dollars, but not necessarily being able to maintain sort of margin percentage in light of the current inflationary environment. And are you planning to reduce your investment plan to protect your margins?

Paulo Basilio

Okay, I can take this one. So Andrew, actually, with everything that we’re seeing, we are very confident that by the end of the year, we will have priced or executed other revenue management initiatives as Carlos mentioned, that would protect our margin and would deal with this inflation that we’re seeing today. And these would also protect us with a carryover of this inflation into 2022. Of course, if price keeps going up from current levels, we would need to act again as Carlos and Miguel mentioned.

And I think that’s very important to say that we are doing all of this and we are not changing the business investments that we have and we shared last year in terms of investment in capacity, in terms of capacity people capability, and also investments behind the brands that we have. We are keeping all the business investments for our transformation in executing this on top of that.

Andrew Lazar

Great, thank you. In our view, there’s been some confusion maybe about the appropriate base and Kraft Heinz’s expectations for 2022 EBITDA. Is there any clarity that you can provide so that investors can get a true sense of the underlying performance of the business in 2021 and very high level for 2022? How does the current expectations for 2022 compared to the strategic plan laid out at the Investor Day last September?

Paulo Basilio

Sure. I think I can answer these, too. So let me start first is 2021. For 2021, we are expecting out to be like ahead of $6.1 billion in terms of EBITDA. And even that we signed to divestitures this to clarify here is that this number is not – is already considering the fact that we divested the net business in June. So we’re not counting with that. We are counting already with these divestitures in, but we are not assuming any loss from the sale of the cheese business yet that should close any time until the end of the year that’s our current expectation.

When you go to 2022, first of all, we are of course impact – the expected impacts from the both divestitures, the cheese and the nuts and we disclosed in our last earnings call the annualized size of those – of the impacts of these two diversities. But I think more important is that we are very confident around having a much higher consumer consumption in our business versus pre-pandemic levels. And this is pretty much driven by two things. The fact that our transformation is happening and we are ahead of our regional planning internally all the initiatives that we are doing, but also because after this pandemic moment, we expect to retain much more consumers and trips that we had and we are going to capture this – thickness of this consumption going forward.

So this in terms of sales, when you look at margins, we still expect to have our industry-leading EBITDA margins in the business. Our target is not EBITDA percentage margins, it’s always to grow gross profit dollars in the business. But we expect to keep this leadership in terms of this leading EBITDA margin – percentage margins, given everything that we are doing in terms of pricing and revenue management in light of this inflation that we’re seeing.

Andrew Lazar

Great. Thank you. Emerging markets have seen accelerated growth more recently. What are the key drivers of this growth? And does Kraft Heinz expect to be able to continue the current momentum into the second half of 2021 and beyond?

Miguel Patricio

You are right, Andrew. We have great momentum on emerging markets. We had in the first half of the year double-digit growth in emerging markets. And that is our expectation moving forward. I mean, in the next five years, we expect to continue with this momentum. This growth is coming basically from Latin America, from Middle East and from Eastern Europe. And as a result I think on focus, focus on our Taste Elevation platform, focus on Heinz brand and also on building repeatable models.

Now all the emerging markets are under the same zone and we are learning countries from each other. And we are repeating the knowledge very fast. So example, route to market has been a big program on route to market that was born in Brazil now is being used in other countries around the world or even the way that we are building our Heinz brand. So it’s exciting news for us to continue seeing emerging markets grow in the way that they have been.

Andrew Lazar

Great. Thank you. Maybe next, I’d like to shift over to some discussion around market share and brand performance. In the U.S., Kraft Heinz has gained share in, I think, 58% of its business in the second quarter. What do you believe are the key drivers of these share gains and improvement in this metric over the last couple of years? And how are your big brands performing, particularly around retention?

And then I guess, longer-term, is there a target share or retention level that the company is trying to get on a consistent sustainable basis? And I’ll put one more in, I know there’s a lot here, but how much of the company’s long-term low-single-digit organic sales growth target for the U.S. is driven by share gains versus category growth?

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

I can take this one, Miguel.

Miguel Patricio

Yes, please. That’s U.S.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

And listen, I think, let me start by saying, I think the share performance is certainly encouraging, but I’ll tell you, it’s not the whole story. The way I think about the businesses, how do we make sure we focus on retaining households and driving repeat purchases? And in fact, the great news and when you look at this, Andrew, is that in fact, we are actually taking advantage of those circumstances and this new normal that we’re seeing right now and our brands are flourishing and I’ll be a little specific.

Like, if you think about Taste Elevation, the fact that, at home, people are experimenting with more culinary options and we have brands, whether it’s our Heinz Ketchup or there’s a Primal Kitchen, there are really people who are looking for new ways of cooking at home. You think about elevating meals in which consumers are now replicating the restaurant experience at home. We also offer brands from Philadelphia to Kraft Single to Oscar Mayer that help them actually recreate the restaurant experience at home.

And finally, we also seeing a little more snack in a home and you’re seeing that success of brands like, our Bagel Bites or DeliMex or P3. And I think that, you ask about specifically our results. Well, I tell you is that these things that we’re doing and actually they’re working. In fact, in the most recent data, when you look at household penetration, 70% of our brands are growing household penetration versus 2019, 73% of our brands are growing repeat rates versus 2019. So in fact that, is the outcome that we’re looking for. And then while there’s no specific, one single formula that addresses why we’ve been so successful, I’ll tell you that three things that I think about in terms of driving the success.

First, we’re investing in people capabilities. Miguel spoke earlier around, the transformation we’ve been doing in marketing and becoming a much more marketing prowess organization and building our sales capabilities as well, big transformation that is already paying enough for us.

Second is, we actually investing in insights. We understand much better, not only where consumers are eating and shopping, but also where they want to, what are the things that they’re going to want in the years to come? And we have actually shifted quite a bit of our focus to make sure we’ll address those.

And finally, we also actually invested in the brands. So since 2019, we have invested over a $100 million more in marketing. The marketing is a much better quality, driving to better return on investment of that marketing. So, when you put it all together, is it gives you quite a bit of confidence about how to go forward. Now, I will say, I’m certainly not ready to declare victory, but I think if areas that we’re focused right now, and making sure we satisfy the consumer needs better than anyone else. So far, it’s working and more room for us to continue growing as we go forward.

Andrew Lazar

Thank you. Maybe a shift over to supply chain a little bit, a few years ago KHC experienced some supply chain issues that that did materially impact business performance, however, during the height of the pandemic, and even today, even with some labor shortages, it seems as if a company has more or less been able to operate without too much disruption. Can you talk a little bit about what’s driven this improvement in supply chain function, particularly during the course of a – obviously a pandemic that really stretched the supply chains for a lot of companies?

Miguel Patricio

Sure. Andrew, and we are not different. The supply chain is very, very tight. Not only for us, but for the entire industry, as you know, but I think that we’ve been able to navigate it very well through these challenges. And the reason is that we built an agility that actually we didn’t know that we had, or that we could have, and we’ve been able to navigate through the short term. I think that in a decent, in a good way. Now, what I think is remarkable, it’s that on top of the short-term, we’ve been able to build the long-term as you know, we made an announcement that we would bring $2 billion savings and in five years, and we were able to do it last year and this year for $400 million in each one of the years on activities that are sustainable for the long-term on reducing variable costs. At the same time that we were able to navigate through the short-term.

And I think that’s remarkable because that is really the consequence of a shift in mindset. We have new leadership. We have new programs in place. We are investing at the same time and capabilities of our teams. And I think that supply chain is a very positive story for our company because through a very different mindset, we are being able to navigate through the short and the long-term.

Andrew Lazar

Right. Thank you. The shifting consumption to food at home has been dramatic and has remained elevated on a tier basis versus pre-pandemic levels, I guess, how do you envision this return to sort of normalcy developing from here?

Miguel Patricio

Look, I think that we have a couple of reasons to be optimistic. Some are internal reasons. Some are external. Let me tell you the internal reasons that make me being optimistic. The first one is really about theme and people and culture. I think we have a much more engaged, a much better team that in much more agile. The second one is, is also internal and is related to brands. We are investing more in our brands. We are investing better in our brands. We have momentum with our brands. And so I think that we are going to be in a very different moment when this pandemic is over. The third one is still internal. We have been building capacity in emerging markets for sure, but also in developed markets like U.S. and this will give us the possibility to keep growing even after the pandemic.

Now on an external view, I could tell you Andrew that, I believe that unfortunately the – maybe the pandemic is going to take more time than we think, but that nobody knows. But what we know that is for sure, is that we are going to work in a very different way when the pandemic is over. Just an example in our company, we are going to work in a hybrid way. Two days a week from home, three days a week in the office, just that is 20% more of our time at home, right. And that has of course, consequences on consumption when you compare with pre-pandemic. So, because of all these reasons, we are optimistic that we’ll keep a big part of this consumption when the pandemic is over.

Andrew Lazar

That’s a good segue into capacity. The company has discussed adding capacity to drive its grow and energize platforms and in emerging markets, obviously what gives you the confidence and the comfort level that these current levels of demand are more sustainable so that the additional capacity is warranted.

Miguel Patricio

Look, when we unveiled our strategic plan, we already – we were already foreseeing an increase in CapEx by 20%. And I think that’s also part of the mindset, the growth mindset that we are building in the company without capacity you cannot grow and we are going to grow. So, that’s really the reason why we’ve been building capacity on, of course, on products that make sense, and that we are very optimistic about the chances of continue growing.

Andrew Lazar

Right. Switching over a little bit to sort of portfolio strategy I guess, how does the company view its current portfolio and the need for further portfolio reshaping? In the past, KHC has referenced sort of white space initiatives, including in food service and new geographies. Do you still believe in these or other white space opportunities and maybe which white space opportunities do you see is being potentially the most incremental in the near term?

Miguel Patricio

So important question, Andrew. I think that the obvious one are emerging markets, right? So these are still today 10% of our net turnover and with a great potential and a great momentum. So, we have to invest and look at emerging markets as a great opportunity for growth, a great white space. The other white spaces are related to focus on our business. So, Taste Elevation is a very profitable business that is growing basically everywhere in the world and where we believe we continue having great opportunities for growth. So, that’s another white space.

And then the other one is what we call Easy Meals which is basically convenience where we have also a great portfolio of products, but we believe that we can continue growing in convenience and meals. And when I talk about meals, the example, the obvious example in the United States would be the domain of Mac and Cheese. In Europe, in UK would be Heinz Beans. So easy meal solutions. These are the biggest white spaces that I see.

Andrew Lazar

Right. In terms of divestitures, sort of a key concern, we still hear from time-to-time from investors around the company’s portfolios, it’s historically been the exposure to either what are considered pass through, or more commoditized categories and are therefore less attractive given they have greater exposure to private label. The company’s recently made two sizable divestitures, right, a big part of its cheese business and nuts. Would it be fair to say that this dynamic was a driving force behind the decisions? And if so, could there be more divestitures upcoming of businesses may be with similar dynamics?

Miguel Patricio

Look, managing our portfolio is a constant need, actually is a need for any food company, because the consumer needs in the food industry, they evolved so fast. We eat so different from what we were eating 10 years ago, that we have to be always managing our portfolio. And that for sure has to happen on both ways, both on divesting and but also on acquisitions. And so we are actively always looking for opportunities on both sides. And you are right, when we divested our nuts business and our cheese business; we reduced for sure our exposure to private label and to commodities. Yes.

Andrew Lazar

Right. And then with respect to M&A criteria for KHC when considering potential acquisitions, how do you see those key criteria and would the company consider making a more transformational acquisition or at this stage, is it more likely to be bolt-on in nature?

Paulo Basilio

Right. I can take this one. So Andrew, we are going to execute M&A and acquisitions in a way that accelerate our strategy. And as Miguel mentioned, we have the platforms that we have our focus on. We have the geographies that we have our focus on and we are going to execute these in a way that we can leverage the capabilities that we have in our company, or we are going to be acquiring the capability from this – from the company. And again, we are always going to do that in a way that we are going to be priced disciplined as we have shown in the recent past.

Andrew Lazar

Kraft Heinz has laid out an expectation for $2 billion in gross savings from the beginning of 2020 through 2024. A couple of questions on this, I guess, why are these savings different from those that were generated previously and ultimately prove to be unsustainable? Maybe you can quickly go through some of the key areas that are driving these savings and has the company been able to or attempted to pull forward any savings in order to help manage some of the inflation that we’re seeing?

Miguel Patricio

Sure. That’s very important. Yes. So we talked about $2 billion savings. We delivered on the first year, $400 million. We are on track to deliver more $400 million. And there’s still $1.2 billion in the next three years to be captured. What is very different is in the past was more savings on fixed costs. And now we are really focusing on variable costs. Why we like that and why is that so important? Because variable cost reduction is really sustainable. It’s about doing things in a better way. Examples of that are like waste. We reduced waste by more than a $100 million in our company in the last two years. We reduced energy consumption. We reduced water consumption. We have many examples of design to value projects. And this is sustainable is a mindset. We are investing in capabilities in our factories and in our people. It’s about continuous improvement. And at the end of the day is really a change in mindset of our supply chain organization.

Andrew Lazar

Right. I think that is, brings us to the end of our allotted time here. So I want to thank all of you, Miguel, Paulo and Carlos for being with us today. And I look forward to tracking the progress going forward. Thanks again.

Miguel Patricio

Thank you.

Paulo Basilio

Thank you.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

Thanks.

