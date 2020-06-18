Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

One of the most time-honored portfolio strategies is having a healthy blend of stocks and bonds. The idea with this strategy is that investors get the best of both worlds. Bonds reduce volatility and provide a recurring income stream. Meanwhile, stocks still allow ample room for growth of the overall portfolio.

Perhaps the most common mixed stock and bond portfolio is the 60/40 portfolio, in which investors have 60% stocks and 40% bonds:

But is this still a good strategy, or is it time to leave the 60/40 portfolio in the past?

Well, today’s retirement investors need three things:

An effective inflation hedge Enough income to live off of Some degree of long-term growth and capital gains

Let’s look at how stocks and bonds stack up against these criteria.

The broader stock market is today priced at historically extreme valuations by most metrics. As an example, the S&P 500 (SPY) is currently priced at 35x earnings, more than twice its historical average. Typically, when valuations get this stretched we see either a sharp decline in share prices or years of flatlined or negative returns.

Source: Advisor Perspectives

Meanwhile, 10-year treasuries (IEF) yield about 1.3%, which means you are actually guaranteed a negative return after inflation and taxes are accounted for. Even inflation-protected Treasuries are currently yielding negative returns. And it’s the same for most corporate bonds (VCLT) once you account for potential credit losses.

As we can see, an investor following the 60/40 portfolio is going to have a hard time earning returns in today’s market.

Even billionaire hedge fund managers like Ray Dalio have been warning of a lost decade for 60/40 investors if valuations revert to their historical mean.

In fact, we are overdue for just such an event.

Source: GMO

The stretched valuations in the market have almost certainly fueled the speculative frenzy we’ve seen recently. Is it any wonder investors are pouring into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD), or highly innovative tech stocks like Tesla (TSLA)?

All the while, I’ve been following a very different strategy. Most of my retirement savings are invested in REITs (VNQ), or Real Estate Investment Trusts.

While they don’t receive the same limelight as Bitcoin or Tesla, REITs are one of the best retirement investments out there. This is because they combine the “real asset” benefits of real estate with the liquidity and diversification of stocks.

Not only is this truly the best of both worlds, but REITs also are one of the only value plays left in today’s record-breaking market. Here are five reasons why I think REITs are one of the best-positioned asset classes for the coming years:

1. Attractive Valuations in a Frothy Market

Compared to the rich stock and bond valuations we mentioned earlier, REITs remain reasonably priced. They currently trade at around 18x FFO (the equivalent of PE in the REIT sector), which is in line with historical averages when you adjust for today's stronger balance sheet.

However, compared to interest rates, REITs are today undervalued as they offer some of the largest yield spreads ever:

Typically, whenever REITs are trading at such large yield spreads, they’ve performed very well afterward. This is because the high spread signals that they are undervalued compared to bonds, and in a world that's starved for yield, unusually large spreads rarely last for long.

2. Plenty of Upside Ahead

We're seeing dividend yields and bond yields shrink across the market as valuations soar. This leaves retiree investors in a pickle: Where are they supposed to find yield?

Well, REITs are one of the only reliable, safe, and growing sectors with high-quality companies like W. P. Carey (WPC) and Realty Income (O) still offering 4-6% dividend yields.

Eventually, retirees and income investors across the board will figure this out, and likely rotate en masse into REITs and other real assets. This is why Brookfield (BAM) expects real asset investments to make up more and more of investors’ portfolios in the coming decade:

Source

One thing’s for sure: when this shift happens, it’s going to mean trillions of capital coming into real assets, including REITs.

It doesn’t take any rocket science to predict that this will result in price appreciation in the REIT market.

The CEO of Brookfield, Bruce Flatt, has said that the recent REIT rebound we’ve seen is just the beginning:

“If we are in a 0% interest rate world and people believe that we will be in a 0% interest rate world for a while, and the Fed has told you that, then I see no reason for a long-tailed asset with 20 years of cash flows not to be at around 2%. If that building was selling at a 4% cap rate prior to the pandemic and fetched $1 billion, it would fetch north of $2 billion at a 2% cap rate. That's one billion profit."

3. The REIT Market is Rich with Opportunities

In the REIT market, the bigger blue-chip players largely trade near their fair value.

However, the world of REITs is surprisingly large, and many of the smaller REITs out there are still trading at attractive values.

These lesser-known REITs are what I prefer to buy.

For example, a small-cap apartment REIT called Boardwalk (OTCPK:BOWFF) is still massively undervalued compared to its bigger market cap peers:

Mid-America (NYSE:MAA) Camden Property (NYSE:CPT) Boardwalk (OTCPK:BOWFF) Market Cap $24 billion $16 billion $1.9 billion P/FFO 29x 29x 16x Growth in 2020 -3% -3% +11%

Despite growing a lot faster and performing better during the pandemic, investors are essentially paying 2x less for each dollar of cash flow BOWFF produces compared to its larger competitors. We believe that this huge discount isn't warranted and is the result of mispricing. Relative to private market values, BOWFF is actually offered at 75 cents on the dollar.

Source

However, even the more established REITs still represent an area of opportunity. National Retail Properties (NNN) has grown its dividend for over three decades, has a stellar balance sheet, an extremely impressive and diversified portfolio of net lease properties, and it's still priced at just 17x FFO and offers a near-5% yield:

Source

4. High Yields, and Getting Higher

We’ve discussed above that most of the stock and bond markets are actually offering negative real returns. The REIT market, however, has many great companies with 5% yields and growing dividend payments.

This is because REITs are able to hike rents and also buy new properties to grow cash flow. This cash flow is then passed onto shareholders in the form of dividends.

For example, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) has 10-plus year-long leases with annual rent hikes that average 2%. Its leases also include CPI-based adjustments which mean that its rent growth will be even greater if inflation remains at the current level:

Source

Moreover, MPW also is always acquiring new assets to grow its portfolio. It retains ~25% of its cash flow and has access to cheap capital to pursue new acquisitions.

Source

That's how REITs like Medical Properties Trust manage to grow their dividend at 5%-plus per year.

In today’s low-yield environment, such large and growing dividends from a stable sector look increasingly attractive, and as more investors join the party, we expect prices to rise and yields to compress.

5. Hedging Against The Money Printer (Inflation)

Inflation is the new hot topic in the market today, with many investors scrambling for a hedge.

Real estate and REITs are some of the best inflation hedges around. This is because inflation eats away the value of debt, while the value of real assets goes up, causing equity to skyrocket. In this way, leverage can actually be an advantage.

Consider: You buy a house with 20% down and finance the remaining 80% payment. If there’s 10% inflation, this would lead to a 50% return on equity, while your debt declines.

But don’t just take my word for it. Look at how REITs have performed historically during times of inflation, vs. the S&P 500:

Source

REITs offer peace of mind for investors who need both income and an inflation hedge. Not only will you have nice payouts coming in, but the value of your assets will also appreciate even if the money printer continues to run.

Closing Note

Today, the bond market and stock market are simply too frothy to justify a 60/40 portfolio. Instead, real assets like REITs offer much more value and yields that actually beat the inflation rate.

That’s why I continue to allocate to my real asset portfolio.