Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) HRA Pharma Acquisition Conference Call September 8, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bradley Joseph - VP, Global IR

Murray Kessler - President and CEO

Raymond Silcock - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Elliot Wilbur - Raymond James

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Perrigo Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note today's event is being recorded. I’d now like to turn the conference over to Brad Joseph, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Bradley Joseph

Thanks, Rocco. Good morning everyone, and welcome to Perrigo’s conference call to announces binding offer to acquire HRA Pharma, a leading global consumer self-care company. I hope you all had a chance to review the press release we issued this morning. A copy of the release and presentation for today's discussion are available within the investor section of the perrigo.com website.

Leading today's call is President and CEO Murray Kessler. CFO Ray Silcock will join Murray for the Q&A portion. I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, participants will make certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the important information regarding these forward-looking statements in our press release, issued earlier this morning for more detail about the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations.

And with that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Murray.

Murray Kessler

Thank Brad. Good morning, everyone. We have some exciting news to share about an acquisition in progress that Brad just referred to. But before we get through the details of that, I wanted to take a minute to ground those of you who are less familiar with our story or remind some of you who are more familiar with it the journey that we've been on over the last two years.

It was May 2019, we unveiled our transformation plan to go from being a healthcare company to a consumer self-care company. We set forth a vision that said, our goal is and vision was to make lives better by bringing quality affordable self-care products that consumers trust everywhere they're sold. And that our goal was to achieve a repeatable 3/5/7 growth by capitalizing on self-care trends, through our focus on our core OTC businesses, two exit RX and non-strategic businesses, reduce volatility and simplify our business model and I reminded that was about a third of our company.

To expand into adjacent self-care segments and technologies via bolt-on M&A, to invest in new product pipeline, talent systems, capabilities and capacity and to trim costs by reducing overhead.

So here we are little over two years later. And I like to believe that we have completely overhauled the company to set us up for a very bright future. You can read through this, but to hit a couple highlights you see, a dozen transactions, selling that Generic Rx, selling our Latin American operations, selling our Rosemont Rx business, selling Animal Health, closing our R&D facilities in India and then buying and building out the adjacency and oral care with renewed Doctor Fresh and Steripod, buying Prevacid, buying an Eastern European Skin-Care, buying the Dexsil brand in the EU and investing in CBD. But none of those compared to what I'm about to share with you on the acquisition that we're announcing this morning.

We also spent a lot of time and effort rebuilding our new product pipelines, investing in people, investing in IT and infrastructure, delivering $100 million in cost saving, improving service levels, building out our e-com. And that resulted in over the past couple of years before some of the recent interruption from COVID in a very strong and accelerated net sales CAGR.

We also have been working hard at reducing uncertainty, and we have significantly reduced the Irish NOA and I think more progress to be made on it in the near future. On the Athena case, we strengthened our cyber security, we've strengthened ESG, D&I divested our most volatile businesses and just last week, we won $400 million in cash from the original Omega Pharma purchase.

So again, uncertainty clearly being reduced. And then ultimately all of that has generated a more focused CPG company and a company that was committed to growing in line with top tier CPG companies that we are optimistic about as we get through the sort of the worst of the logistics and supply chain issues with COVID that is poised to have accelerated base business growth or against our original 3/5/7 commitment, but that also had a significant work a couple billion dollars it had available to be able to invest for growth, which was always part of that original May '19 plan.

So, I talked a lot about in the beginning of positioning Perrigo for base growth and divesting Rx of the Perrigo 2.0. And the next two moves, I think of all of us the Perrigo 3.0. The first is today's which is acquiring HRA, and it's leading high growth brands and I'll go through that in detail, but that's a step change, I can't emphasize enough how significant of a move this is for Perrigo and building scale in Europe augmenting our CSCI and CSCA businesses with high growth leading brands with significant and achievable synergies, high margins, clean brands, it's just an awesome opportunity for us.

And then, the final piece of that is to get rid of that big piece of uncertainty, which we hope to be back to you within the next few months. But we've already made significant progress. And that puts us in a position where we will be the company that has come through transformation, and is poised to deliver significant and superior results over the next few years and beyond.

So let's turn to HRA. The acquisition of HRA is strategically compelling, I got to tell you, we went through a process over the last year or so, well in advance of even selling Rx where we had gone through and screened dozens and dozens of opportunities and ultimately came to the one that by far was the most strategically compelling. It's aligned with our vision and our capabilities that falls squarely within our five pillars and that we've gone to the street with on our acquisition focus.

The HRA brands are all number one, there's kind of three major brands and we'll go through that, they're all category leaders globally. They will put us in a position to deliver top line growth in excess of CPG averages. The HRA itself is a double digit grower, but it will help drive Perrigo up to higher levels. The brands themselves are not played out not even close. They're leading brands but importantly, they have huge potential to expand through numerous types of adjacencies into adjacent categories into adjacent geographies. And I'll go through a little bit more of that in a couple minutes.

There's upside potential that we won't be talking about today. It's not built into any of our financial projections. But there are two significant Rx OTC switch projects, which are part of this to bring the first to market regular contraception products to the U.S. and select European markets.

And there is an experienced internal switch team that has a heck of a track record at HRA that has been proving their ability to get that done. Because the overlap with Perrigo is so significant, there's actionable synergies that, again, I will talk about, but these are synergies that aren't made. These are synergies that we're going to get and it's primarily through third party distributors and external sales forces again, where there's opportunities but of course we'll do all of that in a disciplined and careful way.

And then most importantly, I think when you look at the size of what this does in transforming Perrigo, this is not just another acquisition, this is a scale acquisition that meaningfully offsets literally about 75% of the earnings from the Rx diverse strategy [ph]. But it's a trade for what was volatile and declining earnings to growing extremely high quality earnings and as critical scale to our European business and in numerous markets raises the size and also again deploys the Rx creative proceeds effectively.

Like I said, HRA is a star asset. By 2023 with the growth plans in place we estimate about 400 million euros in net sales and four segments. The biggest is the Compeed brand and BlisterCare which is about a little under half of the business Women's Health with a ellaOne and NorLevo brand is about 25% the business Mederma is a scar care business primarily in the U.S. about 15% of the business and there is a unlike our previous Rx business, there's a small rare disease business, that's about 15% of the sales but growing. The business is 60% Europe, 20% U.S. and 20% in the rest of the world.

Again, if I go through them, Compeed fantastic brand, market leader with a 70% market share in the EU, today is primarily BlisterCare treating, blisters, bunions, callus, corns, cold sores, number one foot care, treatment is #2 and cold sores in Europe and with the potential and is already on the path towards expanding through new adjacencies either geographically into the U.S. where it's starting to make some inroads or through adjacent categories like cuts, and burns and spots and broader wound care.

Women's Health ellaOne, it is has a point of difference, it's the most effective morning after pill available without a prescription. And it is has more than a 50% market share in the EU, again, growing, HRA is the undisputed category leader in emergency contraception, and Europe has the potential for further switches around the world and progress is being made on those. And then there also the opportunity for switches and everyday contraception.

In fact, just within the last few weeks, they received them HRA approval in the UK for a product called Hana which will be the first over the counter every day contraception pill and in it's in process in the switch process with a product called Frieda in the United States right now.

Again, not in our model yet, but huge upside. Third one is Mederma. We know a lot about the Scar Care business. This is the category leader in U.S. Scar Care. And again, the opportunity to expand into others and the smaller Rare Disease business is for the most part focused on Cushing Syndrome and Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma.

The team that has been leading HRA, I have gotten to know David Wright, the CEO, extremely well over the past months that we've been working on this transaction. And by the way, this was an honor process. This was a relationship and a negotiation between David and I and their respective private equity partners on their side. But I got to know the management team extremely well, which was an important part of this transaction for me, these are pros, they know what they're doing, they'll be they've all agreed to stay on with Perrigo and I think that is important for you to know that, I don't believe there’ll be any disruption on this.

I did the same thing with Ranir, when we purchased it, it worked beautifully. And I'm looking forward to these folks joining us and keeping that continuity and growth engine going.

The other thing I think, this sort of really has a significant impact on our European business. People have asked about it or yet half in or half out to Europe, later the Compeed and ellaOne it becomes our number one and number three brands in our total portfolio. More products that are actually legitimate OTC products that aren't just science based nutritionals, et cetera, gives us way more credibility with customers significant opportunities for revenue synergies on both sides, our sales versus multiple sides much, much larger than theirs, which again can become an accelerator. And this is just pointing out I also say but shows that it puts Perrigo as a major player in Europe, not to mention, dramatically improves the margins in Europe.

And important part of this transaction and that helps make the returns on it so strong, is that with the overlap, there is operating synergies of greater than $30 million by 2023. That there is a clear path to and we have a high degree of certainty on. Frankly, I think they could be bigger, but these are the ones that I'm willing to say today for sure.

And this again does not exclude -- it does not include revenue synergies and I think it's important to understand these are more fixed costs infrastructure and backroom the kinds of sharing it's less of a people story with energies it's much more of an infrastructure and leveraging the facilities and systems and processes and procedures and everything else we have in place at Perrigo because today's HRA is mostly outsourced and paying a premium to be outsourced.

So transactional substantially improve our financial growth profile, like I said, projected to add approximately EUR400 million in net sales in fiscal ' 23, growing at an expected mid teen percentage level, it expands CS, because it's both U.S. and Europe, two-thirds. Europe, let's call it a little less than a third that'll affect the U.S. and overall Perrigo, but it'll expand their margins, their sales, the operating margins and for perspective these operating margins that we'll be bringing in with HRA approach 30%, which means to be backed into the sort of the numbers are approaching 70% gross margins, which will have a nice accretive impact.

We expect operating cash flow conversion of 100% in line with Perrigo. And this is immediately accretive. But within the first 2023 year when we have that full year, we expect it to add around approximately $1 to adjusted EPS. So like I said, this is a scale, not as a quality acquisition, it's a scale acquisition preparing.

The details of the transaction 1.8 billion is the purchase price that's $2.1 billion in today's conversion rate and in US dollars that values HRA at an enterprise value to expect at 2022 adjusted EBITDA of 18 times. And if you add the synergies to an expected by 2023, it drops it to less than 14 times. And we anticipate that it will be funded in cash.

As of the second quarter where you had $336 million in cash on the balance sheet, we received $1.5 billion from the Rx divestiture. We will be receiving $400 million for the Omega lawsuit of which passes in escrow right now. And the court date or the binding arbitration gave them 30 days to come up with that cash plus our additional operating cash flow all year long. And we also have a billion dollar current credit facility.

Now, having said that, I'm not ruling out the fact that we might refinance opportunistically some of the debt but I’ll leave that in raise hands, because we have some debt coming due next year. But we don't need to do it for this deal the cash just sitting there. I think, we anticipate through there is normal processes. And when you do a deal in France and we think this is a great deal and a win-win, but we need to get word council approval in France and so we'll go through that process and likewise, we'll have some regulatory approvals around the world. I'd say in short should get done in the first half of 2022 maybe we'll beat it a little bit, but we're saying the end of the first half of 2022.

Okay, so, if I go back to May 2019 again. What I'm most excited about the size that, the high quality of this particular acquisition is also that we are fulfilling our May 2019 Investor Day promise. So, when I look back on it, we were at, if I take a slide on the top half of the slide on the screen, we were at 360 to 395 in the 2019 guidance, and we said we would do three things, we would have business growth, that we would have M&A and cost savings, that would get us to back to the 365 and that was after we had sold off the Rx division which represented about a third of the EPS at that time.

So on the bottom, walking through where we are, we are exactly on that commitment. It took a little longer than I might have liked, we were originally trying to get Rx sold right out of the chute. But in order to get a good price or to good value, it took us about a year longer than I thought but we got a better multiple, we made cash along the way.

And when you do that some other divestitures that we made like the divestiture of our Rx business in the UK, that was sort of our starting point, then we added back some acquisitions, some base business growth that hit a little bit by cough and cold that got us to where at the end of the second quarter, we provided guidance to the low end of our original range of 250 to 270.

So if that's the starting point, with it the normal growth from the base business that we've been talking about, and the addition of approximately $1by 2023, which includes these synergies, that puts us right back at that original commitment. So I think it's worth a moment to sort of step back and say, that this company has completely reconfigured itself, and sold off a third of its earnings replaced it with higher quality earnings.

And we sit today with a business that is -- and you can see from the numbers that I'm putting on here, some very strong double digit growth in both top and bottom line over the next couple of years, getting back to where it was before with a high quality, focused consumer portfolio that is benefited now with stronger brands, higher scale and, again, higher margins and just a beautiful and bright outlet.

When you compare this acquisition to investing in alternative uses of our capital, we looked at acquisitions, and, like I said, dozens of them to get this one we looked at share repurchases, we looked at special dividends and I'm saying special dividends because regular dividends are always a priority for Perrigo and over the three year horizon on every analytic whether it was IRR, ROI, accretion, everything. Correlation to value the HRA acquisition one on all metrics.

Now, having said that, this was a big acquisition for us a big use of cash. And I will tell you that our focus now will be to close this transaction work with the regulatory authorities or work councils, get the deal done, integrate it and put a lot of energy against integrating it well. And there'll be a lot less M&A, I mean, I won't say there won't be anything is something opportunistically, but it will not be our capital allocation priority in the near times. Going forward, incremental capital allocation will be directed towards reducing uncertainty. First and foremost, reducing leverage, and then opportunistically some share repurchases, if that makes sense.

So, here we are, two years four months later, I truly believe that Perrigo is a transformed company. That is not to say that Perrigo isn't a company that needs to, now that its consumer company needs to get better and better and better every year and continuously improve, but the major overhaul is behind us.

We are now a focused global consumer self-care company positioned to deliver top tier revenue growth and double digit EPS growth over the next few years that has meaningful scale in both the United States and Europe, that is equally divided company both with national brands and store of value brands with significant value creation potential through profitable growth and multiple expansion with a team that is working hard. And I believe will accomplish restoring certainty through the reduction over the overhang. And I think we have a completely uncomplicated clean story going forward for our investor base. And we're excited about making it all happen.

And with that, we'll open the line up to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Today’s first question comes from Chris Schott JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Chris Schott

Hey, guys, congrats on the deal.

Murray Kessler

Good morning.

Chris Schott

Just my first question was just a little bit more color on the growth in the portfolio you're acquiring and you talked about mid-teens growth. And we're trying to get a sense of how that compares to historically, how we think about its all about organic growth for this business. And when we think about that growth, is it kind of one of these assets driving most of that growth? Or is the whole portfolio? I'm just trying to get my hands around basically, the drivers here? And is there any anything about risks to the growth profile? Or like, how should be thinking about that? And a couple follow-ups after that?

Murray Kessler

Well, I'll give you a much more detailed answer in the future as we get closer to the transaction closer, but I will say that the HRA team are pro, and each has each of these segments has strong growth plans that are consistent with their historical growth, with the exception of that they to like us, like many companies had an interruption from COVID.

People aren't, we're now traveling and hiking as much in 2020, so that it was affected on their business as well on that particular brand. So you have a probably a stronger growth rate initially on compete, because you get a rebound on that, which is not something that we're hoping to see has already clearly begun in the run rate so far there. In any acquisition the management team puts together their projections, we risk adjust those and we've done that, but there are strong growth plans with Mederma just went through a major restage in the US and is positioning itself just beyond just the scar care, and fever blisters, and all kinds of different medicated skincare.

And it is has the ability to do that in that the Women's Health business, there is they daily contraception, there is -- Europe, I would say, isn't that, the primary the existing businesses and the primary driver of the growth, there's tons of growth from more new markets, I think they've already switched 35 countries with LO1, which has a significant competitive advantage versus plan B and, and then there's the upside that we don't have in our models yet on the daily oral compound contraception, which just got approved in the UK and is in the process and the United States.

So, Compeed, Compeed is the same thing, they are broadening their strategy to not just blisters, but in burns and into cold sores and wounds. And I mean, this is a beautiful, you get a chance to see Compeed it, it's a superior product and then there's a reason that it sells so well. And taking that technology and taking it into other areas has been working for them and that's a big driver of future growth, as is geography right now.

I mean, as they've just started coming into the US. And that'll be some work to do, it's a big market. But again, lots of running around. I don't have the numbers in front of me right now on the percentages, but all three brands will contribute and we believe that based on the history, realistic rough rate.

Chris Schott

Great. And just as a follow up to that, it seems like you mentioned that a strong team you're bringing on board here is I guess, as you think about running this portfolio is largely kind of running it as the prior management team had been thinking about in terms of strategy, or is key to the growth, kind of leveraging Perrigo’s footprint and driving further sales that direction was running a sense of again, is this a business that could have generated mid-teens growth on its own? Or are you stepping up the kind of forward growth rate because of the benefits of the broader scale you're bringing to the entity?

Murray Kessler

I have not factored. This is based on their track record and their plans that are the drivers of growth right now. I believe there is upside to that, we have not built revenue synergies into this but the fact that we have a -- they have no sales force really scale in the United States we do. We have double the size of the sales force in Europe.

Can only bring higher sales to them and the credibility that we get from the size of their brands, it represents opportunities for us and I'm not talking cost synergies, I'm talking about revenue synergies, there are products that are in our portfolio. I mean, we have a blind like ACO and all that are Medicaid skin products and how you leverage the two technologies across it. I think this is our best shot that we've ever had making the sense of having a European branded business and a U.S. private labeled business to bring things across the ocean each ways is another significant opportunity for us.

So, I feel good about their growth rates Chris, but they're in line with their historic numbers. Now, this isn't like we put in some wild numbers in order to make this deal work. This is what they were doing and performing at.

Chris Schott

Perfect. And then just final quick one for me is trying to make sure I'm getting the leverage post this deal, right? I mean, there's something in the four times range of EBITDA by '23, a reasonable way to think about things I'm just trying to factor in the Omega cash flow, et cetera, or your payment, Just tell me a bit on leverage for the company? Thanks.

Murray Kessler

Without taking into account the potential Irish NOA payments, which would change the numbers slightly, we'd expect our leverage in '22 to be right around four, and then coming down into the 3, 3.5, 3 range, and even down to better than three by 2024. Now, obviously, the payment of the Irish NOA would potentially change that slightly.

Chris Schott

Perfect. Thanks so much and congrats again on the deal.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question today comes from Elliot Wilbur of Raymond. James. Please go ahead.

Elliot Wilbur

Thanks, good morning maybe just a few financial questions real quickly for Ray up front. Specifically on synergy realization targets $30 million. Assuming that is largely the permanent level of synergies you anticipate achieving from this transaction? And are there any cash costs associated with achieving that level? Then I want to try and get a little bit better sense of what the operating leverage is on the double digit expected growth from the business? What's the relative level of operating income growth when you if in fact, you are able to achieve double digit top line growth?

Raymond Silcock

So I'll try and answer that a little bit. But then Murray can talk about the synergies. The operating margin on this business standalone is in the mid to high 20s 27% 28%. And their gross margin is in the high 60, or 70%. So now it gives you an idea of what we do have operating leverage. The synergies come from the fact that we have, especially in Europe, and almost perfect overlap in geography with our existing CSCI business in Europe. And this company HRA is really low saline asset, low asset base, they outsource both manufacturing and selling and distribution.

We have no plans to bring them back manufacturing in-house. But we do plan to bring the sales and distribution into our existing sales force and distribution capabilities. And that's where the big synergies are and because it's basically it is bringing is getting rid of distributors and bring into an in person sales force. We think these synergies are really, and in-house sales force I mean to say we think these synergies are really achievable. Having said that, we'll do it carefully, and it'll take us over, we won't do that initially, because we don't want to disrupt the business.

Murray Kessler

Your operating leverage, like you can do the math as well as I can do the math, what I'm telling you it’s in 2023, you're at $1 EPS. So if you're at and whether it's exactly 3/5/7 or not, that's what I put today, but we'll build our plans, like we always do, maybe it'll be a little higher, because this year wasn't good, maybe it'll be a little less. But if you just assumed 3/5/7 right now. And then you layer in $1 of EPS. You're adding 50% EPS in two years.

So, you can do your compound annual growth rate on that, but those are clearly dramatically higher than the 3/5/7 and that's why I've made the point that you're adding a lot of scale here.

Elliot Wilbur

Okay. And, Murray respect your commentary earlier about getting more detail in terms of top line growth drivers going forward, but I mean, anything you can share at this point, at least in terms of what's been driving those numbers, historically, is it geographic expansion, just additional penetration within core targeted markets are there is it new products, obviously very strong numbers there.

Just trying to give us a sense of the sustainability of double digit growth, what the key drivers have been. And I know that the HRA recently did a, or executed a partnership for the Chinese market, maybe just a little bit of insight into how important that segment is, currently, and what potentially that the longer term growth opportunity there may be.

Murray Kessler

Sure, again, we'll go into more details of it. But when I look at what's written their business over the past, and they have been one of the fastest growing consumer company, companies in the world, they've done it systematically from geographic expansion has played a big role for Compeed, so has channel expansion, so has price and channel management, so has been rebuilding the brand's positioning.

It's been growing at six times faster rate under their ownership than the prior ownership, they believe, and I believe based on the data that they've shown me, there's a potential to double the size of the blister category. They believe that by expanding to being a wound care leader, that puts them into significant segments, and I'm sorry, I don't have at my fingertips the size of those, but they're big categories that we're talking about.

Same thing with Mederma, going into additional areas, but Compeed is clearly a big driver as is Women’s Health. You mentioned that, for example, there are numerous which is an Asian markets underway, and partnerships that are being done. And again, you mentioned my key one battle that has been a driver for ellaOne and ellaOne has a competitive advantage. The leading brand in the U.S. I think is sort of has an advocacy rate with three days of emergency contraception, and ellaOne has five days, which it gives it competitive advantage.

I'm not going to promise an OTC switch in the U.S. because that difficult and challenging one and actually more optimistic about the daily contraception and that one seems to be proceeding really well. But if it was to break through and Perrigo as good as HRA, as we bring a lot of clout in the FDA as well. And that could be an even a significant and bigger opportunity.

But I would say, the driving will come from continuing to geographic expansion and switching in Women's Health business. So those are kind of the big drivers. And again, we can go through it as we get into more detail, but a lot of new product activity, a lot of e-commerce. Again Mederma is now I think, almost 30% 40% of its business is e-commerce, they've done a beautiful job building that out and those are synergies that have worked together on both companies.

I have given you enough color here as it gets closer to us. When we know when we're closing, and we get through all the council's and regulatory authorities, et cetera, we'll probably do some short introduction and let you meet the management team and hear about their plans themselves. But I get it, these are big numbers, but they've been delivering them year after year and their confidence and their ability to continue to do so.

Elliot Wilbur

Thanks. Last question, Rx business? Can you just talk a little bit about the operating margin or EBITDA margin structure there? How important is that segment to the profitability of the overall business? And given that these are Rx assets? Just maybe a little bit of commentary on the sustainability of the revenue streams associated with the various products there?

Murray Kessler

Well, they have been growing, there is significant opportunity without much investment for again, geographic expansion, they are confident in their ability, and its good margin business. We'll see what role it plays in our portfolio. I obviously bought the business for the three global leading consumer brands. I don't we've assessed that we did a good job in assessing it, it's a standalone business, they've set it up as a standalone business within their own portfolio.

So and I don't think there's any we have to worry about any volatility within it and we'll see how it plays out and we'll give you a point of view on that later. But the good point now is right now is a good quality business that is not like subject pricing, erosion and things like that. It's solid.

Elliot Wilbur

Alright, thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question and answer session, I‘d like to turn the conference back over to the management team for any final remark.

Murray Kessler

Well, we just want to thank everybody for their interest in Perrigo. We know we've gone through a lot of change over the past couple of years, but I'm really excited about the future the portfolio. Again, I think we have a more financially compelling simpler story than we've had the whole time I I've been here we've got just a little bit more to go to get all the certainty done. And of course, we'll continue to keep getting better but I really believe the next couple of years there going to see some big growth out of Perrigo the stage is set. So thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. We thank you all for attending today's presentation, you may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.