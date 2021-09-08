Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference Call September 8, 2021 11:20 AM ET

My name is Karen Short, and I'm the staples and hardline retail analyst at Barclays. Today, we are very pleased to once again welcome Walmart to the Barclays Staples Conference. Not needing any introduction, but with more than $560 billion in global sales, to state the obvious, Walmart is one of the largest global retailers. This point cannot be emphasized enough given how much momentum they currently have on growth that they have ahead of them. But equally important, the list of actually successful global brands is very short. And clearly, Walmart would be included and would be at the top of this list.

So with us from Walmart, we're pleased to welcome John Furner, Executive Vice President and CEO of Walmart U.S. We do also have listening in Dan Binder, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Interim Financial Planning & Analysis; and Kary Brunner, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Unfortunately, no live Q&A. Hopefully, this time next year, we'll all be in person doing this. So I will just be conducting the fireside. And there is also a Safe Harbor statement on Walmart's website, which you can refer to.

So with that, I think we'll open it up to questions. So John, who would have known in February of 2020 that you'd be taking over the reins of Walmart U.S. in such a turbulent time. But obviously, as things start to settle down, you can reflect back a little bit on the last year-and-a-half. So I guess I wanted to start off asking, what do you think the greatest opportunities are for the Walmart U.S. business? And where do you think you're ahead of the competition today and what are the biggest areas of opportunity?

All right. Good question. Karen. Good morning. Thanks for having me. Well, let me go back to, I guess, November of '19, when I moved over from leaving the Sam's Club team to Walmart U.S., probably been quite a long list of things that I wouldn't have anticipated happening at that time that have happened in the last two years.

And I think the biggest lesson from all of it is the need to be able to be flexible and ready for changing consumers, which I think we all knew that going into the pandemic. It was clear that over time, of course, we all know if we’re looking at history in the future things always going to change. But the rate of change clearly accelerated in March of 2020 and beyond at a rate we haven't seen before.

And the best way to describe it is that feels like we just skipped a few years of transition as customers became more digital and became more omni in nature in terms of the way they shop and that helped us and really accelerate, bringing the two teams together. We had an e-commerce team that was based in San Bruno, California. We had a retail team for stores that was largely based in Arkansas and those two have come together.

And the way we think about the customer is understanding where the customer is going, understanding customer intent, managing that with artificial intelligence to help them and Walmart match each other's intent to catalog, so that we can be more anticipatory. And going forward, I think the customer changes will continue to accelerate. There's nothing I would see today or the last couple of years that would suggest we’re going back to where we were or landing in the spot that's temporary because of how fast the shifts have been.

So I think we're all looking forward to what the new normal maybe and what we're doing actively and aggressively in the business, which I think is, to answer your question is where we're well positioned is the businesses scale with momentum, which we’re excited about the momentum. The fact we're in 5,000 communities with the local presence, we've got a capital plan, we talked to our investors about back in February to expand our capacity, to be able to serve customers more flexibly with automation and fulfillment centers and our store network.

And then finally, we are aggressively reshaping our team. Now we've got a core retail business that is strong and has momentum. And then we have other areas that we're expanding and are exciting to see the progress, example is Walmart Connect, that roughly doubled in the last quarter, has the ability to connect buyers, sellers, suppliers and customers, all together is a really great position for us to be in and that will enable us to serve customers in the way they want to be served over the next few years.

And when you think about all these other exciting opportunities, say, Walmart Connect, Marketplace, development services, how do you -- I don't know, if you can put in kind of rank order where you see the greatest opportunity and where - how do you see the growth rate going forward? Because I think you've been asked today like, does the growth rate kind of have to start to plateau, or are some of those going to meaningfully accelerate going forward and actually you see meaningful contributors to your P&L?

Good question. I think you’ve asked that and it's hard to say, if you -- which you’d prioritize because they're interdependent. Having a strong marketplace means more sellers on the platform and more customers, more customers and sellers mean more opportunities for advertisers to use the platform they're building. So they really all work together. And being able to scale all those simultaneously is really important. So I think being able to push all these initiatives in parallel is important.

As far as scale, certainly, a percentage growth on a big number obviously results in big dollar share and some of our businesses are large and at scale, but others are relatively small and being built. And then within the business units, there are areas like healthcare, where you may hear us talk about building healthcare business, but we already have a large healthcare business all across the country with our pharmacies and our professionals that are serving communities each and every day.

So in some ways, we're building on top of the big base, other places we're building from something that's much smaller and in our core retail business then we're growing on top of a large retail business. And the way we think about that is relativity based on where the market is. So having trends and things like food and consumables where we see unit shares, unit share growing faster than the dollar share is a good thing. So we're taking this longer-term view of share and the scale business is really important for us.

Yes. So thinking of share, obviously, the dollar and the comp doesn't the tell story. I think you just said it's about the actual tonnage and the units, but you've obviously picked up a lot of your momentum this year that you may have trailed behind a little bit last year from a share perspective. So now as we look today, who do you think you're gaining share back from? And how do you see that playing out going forward into the next several quarters?

John Furner

We closed some of our services like optical and tire. So we really narrowed down the offer to the core grocery consumable business, which definitely slowed us down. And then customers, at that time, were shopping at channels that they probably hadn't before and many were just moving to whatever is closest to their home.

So as things have begun to somewhat normalize to where we were, I think, we still have a lot to work through with the Delta variant, and the pandemic and we're going to continue to prioritize safety and customer service over all other things, all this is going on. The formats that were closer to home have been where we've seen some of the sales decreases in the second quarter and the first quarter.

So it looks like the momentum in Walmart is picking up, as you said, through the first couple of quarters and we're happy about where things were in the first two quarters. And also closing the second quarter with inventory levels up 20% over a year ago puts us in good position going into some really important seasons. We have great plans for the back-to-school season, which is underway now. We've got the holidays coming and we were positioned well coming out of that quarter to be able to serve customers going into back half of the year.

Okay. And actually -- so on that note then the price gaps, at least from what we've seen, have never been wider. This is a grocery comment. But I guess the question is, how do you communicate the value that is there with Walmart price points relative to some of the competition, I guess, again, this is more of a grocery question, when seemingly value still hasn't become that much more important to the consumer given how much stimulus and dollars there are just floating around?

John Furner

And that comment is important because as we expand the offer into adjacent services like healthcare, financial services or we focus on things like Walmart Connect, Walmart Plus, we won't ever lose focus on the core retail business. The core retail business is successful because of the relative values that we can offer versus our competition. And the value comes from leverage of things like the supply chain and fixed costs and healthcare and all the things we've talked to you about over the years, those won't change.

And throughout all of last year, we maintained pricing levels at what they were. Certainly, we saw a number of promotions stop around the market, but we maintained price positions where they are. And in terms of costing and inflation and all the things that could happen to us, we'll stay disciplined. And our merchants have such a broad range of categories and management portfolios that merchants can mix their own portfolio within their department. We can mix our categories within our departments. And then building density in the local markets for delivery and offering delivery as a service like we announced a couple of weeks ago with go local and we can do things for the other small businesses and communities and really make the most out of being local and close to 5,000 communities around the country.

Great. That's helpful. And then maybe just thinking about inflation a little bit. Obviously, that comes up with every single conversation. Maybe how do you see inflation today? And I guess I would ask at cost and relative to retail inflation versus cost inflation? And I don't know if you could maybe parse that out from a consumable perspective versus a nonconsumable.

John Furner

So the core retail margins, we want to maintain price caps, ensure that customers have the value and they can trust that they'll have a value in a basket of goods when they either shop from Walmart digitally or they buy a basket of groceries inside the store. So as the supply chain pressures continue, then, of course, we're dynamic. We've been chartering vessels. We've been securing containers. We have our own private fleet here inside the country that we can leverage in shortages.

So back to something I said at the beginning, since March of 2020, we have been really focused on building flexibility and being able -- ensuring that we can use our supply chain assets, including our stores and fulfillment centers dynamically to serve customer demand. If we can understand intent and make demand then what you can really depend on is the Walmart team has -- they have a lot of capabilities in terms of being able to optimize costs, which they've been doing for a long time and they're great at those things.

Ultimately, supply chain costs are what they are and they tend to flow. But growing volume on our base, the advantage that it gives back to the customer is our ability to leverage fixed cost, create room in the P&L that can be reinvest in customer proposition.

Okay. And then I guess, how are you thinking about, I guess, broadly, inventory and then the promotional environment as we are into the back-to-school and then the holiday season. And I guess I ask it partly from the supply-demand perspective, where there probably still will be some shortages on the supply side. So maybe it kind of leads me to think that the promotional environment will be much more muted even for a more extended period of time into the even '22 possibly. Any thoughts on that?

John Furner

Throughout the first two quarters, we've had a significant presence of our Walmart rollback program in stores and online and we'll continue to maintain those kinds of promotional activities. As I said earlier, one of the things I used to do when I was a buyer in our merchant facility today is if you get cost inflation coming through, you can actually mitigate it by taking prices down on higher margin items with rollbacks to mix within categories.

So I think important for us is that the relative value gaps are in a position. You mentioned food, which we're proud of, but we work hard on those every day. We want to maintain relative value gaps, so that in any situation where the customer is budget-sensitive or time-sensitive, they can trust that they'll get a value and when transacting with Walmart.

Okay. And then this came up in the prior meeting and I think I've been asked it many times, but remind us kind of how you are now thinking about e-com profitability broadly? Because obviously, at your Analyst Day in February of 2020, you had indicated that the losses on a dollar and I think on margin basis had peaked and then we obviously saw this massive acceleration in e-com, which would have helped your profitability. But can you kind of frame how you're thinking about that specifically within the P&L?

John Furner

And then the reason that it leads you to not having the clarity of reporting of the two channels is the lines become really blurred after that point. So I'll give you an example, this morning, I ordered an express order at 8:36 on the Walmart app. And at 9:20, he were on and heard the dogs barking as the order arrived, which included the items from the store. The part of the order that I placed is also going to come from fulfillment centers, which part of it tomorrow and there's another piece that looks like it will be the next day.

So the signal, even though it was an e-com order on the app, it was fulfilled partially by the store and fulfillment centers. And so there's not a lot of value to spending just a lot of time trying to break out that internally. So we're looking at the total profitability. But the important thing is over the next few years is the balance of profitability that's coming from core margins at retail and then the other items that are in the P&L like Walmart Connect or data monetization, Marketplace. So we have a number of opportunities that can really mix well together. Ultimately, what it's all trying to do is make sure we understand customer intent and can we match our catalog with intent.

Okay. And then actually, on that note, there have been some changes, I guess, on the app and there's been some consolidation that's happened. But can you talk a little bit about what's still to come -- what already been accomplished and then what's still to come from an app perspective and a consolidation perspective?

John Furner

So we're making a lot of progress there. But that actually is what enables like the transaction I had this morning where I needed a few things from the store and a few things other places, and you search, you put it on one basket and then transact one time and then the supply chain team in the background will optimize the best way to get it to the customer and meet the customer promise. So more to come there but I'm really excited about the replatforming. And I say that because of the customer experience. The customer deserves to be able to enter anything that they need from Walmart and we should figure out how to fill it in the background. We always say to ourselves internally, we never want to show our customer our org chart. And what the Blue app and the Orange app did is it pretty clearly showed the org chart, which what you're dealing with. So we want to take that visibility away from the customer and be there for anything that they need from us.

Karen Short

John Furner

Karen Short

John Furner

Karen Short

John Furner

Karen Short

John Furner

Karen Short

John Furner

It also lowers the cost of delivery when you can -- what we would call batch orders together. So you'd have more than one order in a vehicle. At times, that can be more than one Walmart order. But if you have perishables in the card and that will limit the number of Walmart orders can go to a single vehicle. So they will be able to go to other retailers, other stores. Some of these can be small local businesses that can be changed. But ultimately, what we're trying to do is make sure the customer has access to the things they want and provided a benefit to not only the supercenters for other retailers and markets. And it's especially important care in some of the smaller midsized markets that we're in where some of the large platforms just don't operate or they don't operate at scale. So we think it's a unique position for us. And having other retailers where we have complementary assortments is ultimately great for the customer.

Karen Short

John Furner

Karen Short

John Furner

I'm also really excited about the opportunity for omni health care. Customers will be able to access, seeing a physician with one of our recent acquisitions. And then pass the point of seeing the physicians, we've got the ability to fill from the stores. We got the ability in a number of states for pharmacists to practice at a much higher range of their license, which has been really inspiring since vaccinations begin. We have pharmacists and techs all over the country administering vaccines, immunizations, some diagnostics in states where it's allowed. So I think the future of health care, like many things, and it could be health care or getting your tires change, or getting a cake ordered, the app and the physical environment being local, all connected together, will be a really important way that we'll be able to serve customers' needs.

Karen Short

John Furner

Karen Short

Okay. Well, I think we're out of time now. Thank you everyone. Thanks for listening. And thank you Walmart for participating. We really appreciate it.

