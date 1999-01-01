Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) (NYSE:LEN.B) is one of the two largest home builders in the U.S. Riding a home buying wave driven by millennials and those now allowed to work from home, the shares are up nearly 40% year-to-date.

While there is evidence the housing market could remain hot, there are also legitimate concerns: what has been referred to as a tsunami of deferred debt could weigh on housing supply following the expiration of a national foreclosure moratorium. Moreover, a sharp spike in the average price of housing is sending some new home buyers to the sidelines while supply constraints are also a headwind.

Meanwhile, a variety of initiatives are transforming the company into a leaner, more profitable business.

The State Of The Housing Market

Now, as I've already noted from a macro perspective, the housing market remains very strong as these are the best of times. Demand has continued to strengthen while the supply of new and existing homes has remained constrained. New home construction cannot ramp quickly enough to fill the void of the production deficit that has persisted over the past decade. Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman Q2 2021 Earnings Call

First, let me address the numbers surrounding the nation’s housing deficit. Lennar’s management notes that housing shortage estimates range from roughly one million homes to well over five million. For example, the National Association of Realtors teamed with Rosen Consulting Group for a study that estimates the U.S. is short at least 5.5 million homes.

Morningstar analysts claim those results don’t account for demographic changes. They estimate the housing shortfall at 3.8 million units. This is the same figure provided by FreddieMac.

According to an FHFA House Price Index Report, last July the supply of existing homes for sale fell to 1.9 months. That marked the lowest level since FHFA began releasing its analyses in 1999.

In July, the average time for a home to remain on the market was 38 days versus 60 days on market in July of 2020.

The next chart provides a picture of the surge in overall home sales following the pandemic.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In July, housing inventory in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas fell by 28.1% year-over-year.

A report by Zillow estimates 2021 will witness 6.9 million existing home sales. That marks the most sales in a calendar year since 2005, as well as the largest one year increase since the early 80s.

The number of new homes for sale was estimated at 367,000 for July. At the current sales rate, that represents a 6.2 month supply, a decline from 6.3 months in June.

Source: Seeking Alpha

RE/MAX's National Housing Report indicates the total home inventory increased by 4% in July, the lowest level for that month since RE/MAX began the report thirteen years ago.

However, the pace of home sales dropped by 8.4% from June. July new home sales hit 708,000. While that beat analysts’ estimates, it represents a 27% drop from the 972,000 sold in July of 2020.

According to Redfin, homebuyer demand fell 1% year-over-year in the week ending June 20th. That marks the first time in 2021 that Redfin’s index fell below 2020 levels. It is also down 18% from the 2021 high mark reached last March.

MONTHS OF UNSOLD SINGLE FAMILY HOME INVENTORY

Most pundits attribute the slowdown to price increases that have many prospective buyers unable or unwilling to make a purchase.

Builders are contending with shortages of building materials, buildable lots and skilled labor as well as a challenging regulatory environment. This is putting upward pressure on home prices and sidelining many prospective home buyers even as demand remains strong in a low-inventory environment. NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.

However, to date, the ill effect, if any, on Lennar’s results has been negligible. Peruse the commentary provided in the latest earnings call:

Turning to the cost impacts from the combination of supply chain disruptions. The spike in lumber and trade shortages, our construction costs in the second quarter were up 3.9% sequentially and 4.5% year-over-year. However, even as construction costs increased, they decreased as a percent of revenues from 41.8% and 44.5% sequentially and year-over-year, respectively, down to 41.3% in our second quarter. Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President

Even so, there are those that see potential for an abrupt change in the housing market as a different source of supply hits: home foreclosures.

Described as, “a tsunami of deferred debt,” the Washington Post recently reported 1.8M homeowners are delinquent on their mortgages just as a national foreclosure moratorium expired. Around 20% of those will not be able to extend their forbearance beyond September.

Although Congress approved $10 billion in federal assistance for affected homeowners, there are questions as to whether the money will reach those in need in time to stave off legal proceedings. If not, some believe the sheer number of homes in foreclosure will result in a market surplus.

Recent Developments Of Note

Lennar set a two-year goal to lower the number of homesites the company owns. Management views the level of funds once devoted to land ownership as having been a poor use of financial resources. The company established a two-year plan with the goal of having 40% of homesites controlled by land options. As time passed, management upped the figure to 50% of land controlled by options versus land owned by the end of fiscal 2021.

The success of the plan is measured in some respects by the years supply of owned homesites. In Q4 2019, the goal was to have a 3 years supply by the end of 2021. By achieving these goals, Lennar would reduce its on-balance sheet land position by approximately $3 billion.

The following commentary from the last earnings report sums up the company’s progress.

At quarter end, we owned 189,000 homesites and controlled 192,000 homesites. This resulted in our year supply owned decreasing to 3.3 years from 3.9 years in the prior year and our homesites controlled increasing to 50% from 32% in the prior year, thus achieving our controlled percentage goal midyear instead of end of year. All of this progress resulted in achieving a 20% return on inventory, excluding consolidated inventory not owned, and is consistent with our intense focus on increasing all of our returns.

Last March, Lennar announced it would spin off the firm’s non-core business units. The affected businesses would be valued at between $3 billion and $5 billion in asset base, with no debt. Included are the company’s commercial mortgage business

The company is also partnering with Centerbridge Partners and Allianz Real Estate to create a company centered on rentals of new single-family homes and townhomes. The partnership will acquire over $4 billion new units, primarily from Lennar.

Lennar Stock Price

Lennar currently trades for $104.04 per share. The average 12-month price target of 19 analysts is $108.06. The price target of the 6 analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $128.00.

LEN has a P/E of 9.79x, and a forward P/E of 7.79x. The 5 year PEG ratio is .27x.

Lennar’s Dividend And Debt

The current yield is 0.95%. The payout ratio is 7.66%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 44.77%.

While Lennar’s dividend metrics reflect a robust dividend growth rate, investors should be aware that the company works in a highly cyclical industry. In an economic downturn, it is likely the growth rate will stall or that the dividend could be cut.

LEN.B metrics are the same for valuation and in respect to the dividend, with the exception that LEN.B has a yield approximately 0.20% higher than that of LEN.

A series of upgrades by the major credit rating agencies now have Lennar’s debt-rated investment grade by Moody’s (Baa3), S&P (BBB-) and Fitch (BBB). Lennar’s homebuilding debt hit a record low of 23.1% of capital at the end of 2Q, down more than 8 percentage points year-over-year.

The company recently retired $300 million of debt that was due in December 2021. Management plans to retire $600 million in debt due in January 2020 this October. This will result in no senior note maturities until October of 2022.

Is Lennar A Good Long-Term Investment?

As noted in this article, there is a real housing shortage in the U.S. Millennials, once noted for sitting on the sidelines, are now fueling a residential housing boom. A report by the National Association of Realtors state millennials, comprising 38% of homebuyers, make up the largest demographic of the home-buying population. For the next four years, 4.8 million millennials will turn 30 annually.

Low mortgage rates and a work-from-home trend are also fueling demand.

2007 marked the last year single-family housing starts broke 1 million, yet there are estimates that builders must construct at least 1.1 million single-family homes a year to meet long-term demand.

The Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts single-family housing starts to be around 1.134 million in 2021. Projections for 2022 are 1.165 million single-family starts, with 1.210 million estimated for 2023.

Morningstar has an even stronger forecast with 1.55 million units in 2021 followed by an average of 1.6 million housing starts over the next six years.

So look, let me start with a notion, proposition that the market has been extremely, extremely hot. So, when you go from extremely, extremely hot to extremely hot, that's a step down that is really quite acceptable. Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Source: Norada real estate

At this juncture, the biggest negative regarding an investment in Lennar is that the housing market is highly cyclical and very sensitive to economic downturns.

With all of this in mind, I rate LEN as a BUY.

I will add that the cyclical nature of this stock may mean it is not an appropriate investment for a DGI or buy-and-hold investor.

