Hakase_/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Even assuming there is no growth, based on sustainable earnings, the stock is now undervalued, with a great margin of safety, and could deliver upside in the order of 30% in the next 12 to 18 months.

Insights & Business Model

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) had a virtual meeting, and Chairman Randall White was excited and very bullish. We have followed the conference and would like to report some of the important highlighted concepts.

This small little company provides a great return with relatively low risk. The downside is minimal, the company has been around for decades, and it is likely to stay profitable.

One of the things we like about this company is how simple the model is. The company buys books at an average cost of $2.5 and sells them for $5 to their consultants, and their consultants resell them for $10 to the final customers. Last year they sold 205 million and paid over 80 million in commissions.

In this business model, consultants have high turnover, but indeed is the nature of the business. As you may think, some consultants are high earners, and some others don’t make anything. However, the business is set up in a way that 95% of their books get prepaid.

One great thing about this business is how well and cautiously it is managed. Randall W. White (Previous CEO) had performed a very conservative run of the company, which produces steady income and has a small and reasonable debt.

One of the first things that came up by reading the 10k is that they purchased a beautiful factory on TUSLA of 400,000 SF and could lease it back to the same company. The purchase was around 23 million, and they managed to lease it back for $120,000 with a payment of principal and monthly interest of just $80,000. So they basically are in for free and able to produce an extra cash flow of roughly $500,000 in profit.

Their debt is only 10 million dollars, and the rate of such debt is really low at just around 3% to 4%. We are talking about a company with Earnings of around 16 to 17 million a year, so it is a small debt at a favorable rate.

One noticeable insight from the call is that Randall is very passionate about this company. However, the market can actually see his position in a disadvantageous way, especially now that his son is taking on the CEO role. The market is looking suspiciously at the ability of the son to run the company as his father did.

Apparently, his son has a Computer Science background and might not well embrace the traditional sales format of this kind of business. Nevertheless, we believe this is basically noise.

Financial Insights

We would like to focus on the numbers as we identify a few important facts that need to be highlighted.

Even if the company is not able to produce the same kind of revenue of 205 million last year, it would be in the north of 2019 level (113 million). Some consultants are purchasing a lot more books recently, versus 2019 level as in the conference Randal has highlighted one of the last sales of 3 million just recently delivered.

Although COVID-19 was a favorable event for the company, they still had a 205 million revenue without the 30 million that usually is part of the children’s book school segment, which would most likely resurface this year. The purchase of the new equipment is an early sign that the management is expecting positive growth as they have to cope with growth and be able to deliver books as requests increase. The company is focused on avoiding bottlenecks by improving logistics.

There is another insight that the market is probably ignoring. Due to the dramatic increase in the sales volume (almost 40%), margins that are historically on 6% are moving towards 8% to 8.5%.

Valuation Case

The extra income the company could create in the next 5 years would be partially distributed through increased dividends.

It seems that management is focused on maintaining a good relationship with consultants by ensuring there is always available inventory. So working capital is probably not optimized as they tend to have a lot of inventory and better use of cash seems not to be a priority right now.

Even if this can be seen negatively, it is the nature and the type of business that you are happy to be run this way. Not debt and not aggressive management behavior so you can feel secure in owning a nice little business that constantly delivers satisfactory returns.

In the previous article, we performed an Earning Power Value (EPV) valuation. However, we could easily attempt to analyze a discounted cash flow model (DCF). So, assuming we will have 0.40 for now, an increase of 20% with a terminal value of 1% and a hurdle rate of 9% would have a price of 12.50. This would bring our analysis in line with our previous article.

Source: Moat Investing

Source: Moat Investing

Looking at the low pay ratio, we believe it is possible to sustain dividends at that growth rate. We will open a position if the price drops below $8.50 to have a better margin of safety. However, we believe this could be a good stock to have in the portfolio because of its reasonable upside if a more conservative opportunity cost is required.

Risks

Shipping costs are amongst the most significant risks, and we don’t know how elastic is the demand for this type of goods and how the market will react to an increased price and therefore prevent the company from being profitable.

This is clearly an old-style company and business model. We understand that this business could be disrupted if the digital native children would eventually start to refer and move towards the screen format. However, in our valuation model at 5 years, we are assuming no terminal growth in order to be extra conservative.