Unlike most other industries, in science it helps to work with your friends - that's a quote from Dr. Jonathan Rothbard, CSO of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), who joins the podcast with ATNF co-founder Prof Sir Marc Feldmann, who co-founded the company with Professor Raphael Mechoulam (known for his discovery of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive part of the cannabis plant and the endocannabinoid system). Formed by the merger of three separate companies, it went public via a SPAC in November.

Team of founders in the pain and inflammation space. We discuss ATNF's ongoing pipeline and programs, including one to identify a synthetic CBD that is non-psychoactive and formulated to improve efficacy and bioavailability. Clinical stage fibrosis, anti-TNF program; host of applications. Joining forces with academia for research and development. Opportunities in the US, Israel, and Europe. Looking at the plant from a scientific and chemical perspective.