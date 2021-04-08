TheDman/E+ via Getty Images

The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated

Samuel Clemens, alias, Mark Twain

I should state at the outset that I consider Micron (NASDAQ:MU) one of the most compelling opportunities on the market today. My thesis, that "Micron merits a rerating to reflect the shedding of its cyclical stripes to a secular growth story in the transformed landscape of digital memory," I have laid out in detail here on SA, "Micron's Transformation Demands A Valuation Rerating" dated 6th April '21.

Although it's early innings, reality has largely unfolded as forecast vis a vis excellent results and rising earnings estimates throughout '21. Hence my confusion on why the market ignored the positive news - Micron is actually down 17% in the last six months, substantially underperforming an S&P 500 index that rose 20%.

Graph 1 Source: Seeking Alpha

To my bewilderment, despite an improving outlook, Micron now represents one of the cheapest stocks on the market (on a FPE basis). So it was actually with relief that I found the influential sell-side (Morgan Stanley, Aug. 12) report, "Winter is Coming," for it crystallized the market's fears in a tangible form. Now I finally had a concrete narrative to question my conviction in the share's prospects. Here goes.

I have extracted excerpts from the original MS article (behind paywall) and quoted them below (my italics) to assess the hypothesis.

As seen from the history of the MS analyst Joseph Moore (TipRanks), the change is abrupt: His previous recommendation was "Buy target $105" on 28th June, whereas this report downgraded Micron to $75. The share slid by 8% on Aug. 12, the date of the influential call, and has languished since.

Summary of "Winter is coming" for Micron

The 70-page report (public access of report mostly here on Reddit), authored by 12 analysts, including three quants and five regional analysts responsible for Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) whose price targets also were slashed) can be summarized into two main forks: A fundamental view on declining DRAM prices (hence a downtrend for MU earnings forecasts) in Fiscal '22, a quantitative perspective on the merits of holding Micron at this stage of the investment cycle.

1. A bearish forecast of DRAM pricing from 3Q '21

Our belief is that the next cyclical downturn begins from 1Q22 and DRAM will stay fundamentally oversupplied in 2022, exacerbated by inventory builds. We are trimming estimates to reflect worsening DRAM conditions assuming an earlier peak (3Q21) and high single digit quarterly declines in 1H22. While demand has stayed strong on a relative basis, it has worsened in recent weeks which has led to a downtick in pricing expectations.

2. A quant perspective on the stage of the cycle

Tactically buying on the dip no longer makes sense from a quant perspective. What this means in practice is that the investment case for memory will migrate from "what is the earnings potential?" toward "why should I own DRAM at this late stage, and what price is fair?" Investors have not been rewarded in past cycles for buying stocks that are cheap on peak earnings, once meaningful second derivative weakness has begun. The inflection in the second derivative (in DRAM pricing or revenue estimates) is often the catalyst for share prices to reverse performance.

For the mathematically disinclined, an explanation of the quant view may be useful. In simple terms: It's not the upward change in DRAM pricing (and hence Micron earnings estimates) that determines the trajectory of Micron's share price, but the rate of that change, or the second derivative in DRAM pricing. So even if DRAM (YOY) pricing is rising, if it rises by a smaller percentage in 4Q '21 than it did in 3Q '21, the declining rate of ascent (or a negative second derivative) will determine Micron's share trajectory.

The bearish narrative has solid merit

First, it's important to note the report cannot be disparaged lightly - each issue summarized above can be justified by recent data and historical correlations. It's only after understanding it thoroughly do I better comprehend why Micron has one the lowest PE ratios (on '22 earnings) in the S&P 500.

For instance, the quant view was perfectly validated during the last DRAM cycle in 2018/19. In the 2018 cycle, DRAM YoY change in pricing peaked in September 2018 and then, although the YOY change stayed positive, the percentage of that rise began to decline (i.e. negative second derivative). Micron's share price peaked on 30th May '18, ($62) about a quarter ahead of the peak in DRAM YOY pricing. So although Micron's earnings estimates were still rising and continued to rise until August, by then Micron had already fallen to $47 or down a massive 25% from its peak as seen in the graph below. Hence an early exit was handsomely rewarded, as recommended by MS today.

Graph 2 Source: Author's work on YCharts

It's this sober quantitative fact that a share can fall despite a rising trend in earnings estimates that the MS report correctly highlights as the precursor of Micron's future underperformance. Hence the quant view is to sell Micron now, as even if earnings estimates rise from here, the market will be more focused on the topping out in DRAM pricing than the earnings potential. Crucially, current conditions comply well with the MS narrative.

And yet I maintain my bullish view. Why?

The crux of the quant argument is predicated on the same proposition as the fundamental view: DRAM pricing will peak in 3Q '21 and register high single digit declines in each quarter of 1H '22.

So it's down to DRAM pricing

And so it should be for Micron, for DRAM represents 73% of the latest revenue mix (NAND 24%) and 75%-plus of operating profit via a higher profit margin.

The most effective way to present my high-conviction buy on Micron (target $213) vs. the MS bearish stance (target $75) will be by dividing the central tenet:

DRAM pricing will peak in 3Q21 and register high single digit quarterly declines in 1H22.

... into segments and appraising each in isolation. This is necessary due to the myriad of forces at play - in different dimensions - that culminate in the single final arbiter: DRAM pricing.

DRAM pricing is definitely showing current weakness

There's no doubt that DRAM for PCs is currently lower now than in May this year. After a robust ascent in 1H '21, numerous technology websites urged buyers to wait. "DRAM prices have stopped climbing, now expected to lower in the coming months."

This bearish outlook, mirroring MS, was repeated by a leading authority. TrendForce summarised (Aug. 10):

The overall demand for notebook computers has started waning as the general public resumes its day to day activities, such as a return to offices and schools, in light of the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Not only has PC OEMs' high DRAM inventory put downward pressure on possible price hikes for PC DRAM, but the gradual lifting of COVID-related restrictions in Europe and the US will also likely lower the overall demand for notebook computers, thereby pulling down the overall demand for PC DRAM.

Earnings estimates have incorporated weakness and extrapolated out

It's imperative to note that analysts have incorporated the current softness. This is seen by the earnings revision trend here on Seeking Alpha.

Graph 3 Source: Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates for Fiscal '22 (August) peaked in July ($11.51) and have dropped slightly at the end of August. More importantly, the current consensus for Fiscal '23 ($10.71) is lower than Fiscal '22 ($11.22), indicating the market has priced the peak in DRAM ASP's (Average Selling Prices) in Fiscal '22. This shows the market (adjudged by consensus earnings estimates) accords with the MS view. It's now less of a mystery that Micron has been sinking recently!

DRAM Spot and Contract Pricing

First some context:

90% of DRAM sold is on contract. DRAM buyers are almost invariably large companies such as Apple (AAPL) (smartphones/laptops), or Nvidia (NVDA) and Amazon (AMZN) (Graphic Processor Chips or GPUs for gaming consoles or data centers) and the pricing (ASPs or Average Selling Prices) fixed on these contracts is not in the public domain, at least not in real time.

Although only 10% of DRAM is transacted on the spot market, it serves as an excellent indicator of the contract price. Each quarter when Micron (or indeed Samsung or SK Hynix) reports earnings, the relationship, that spot serves as a real-time indicator of contract, is affirmed.

As a case in point, the drift down in estimates discussed above for Micron's consensus earnings for F'22 and F'23 reflects analysts that reduced DRAM ASP's in their models as they incorporated current softness.

Hence the stock market is highly sensitive to DRAM spot prices. This is clearly seen in Micron's share price in the last six months (see Graph 1), which virtually mirrored the PC DRAM spot which peaked in May.

From the MS report (page 9 of 70) this is precisely what is feared. The current softness in DRAM PC spot pricing sets the stage for a peak in all DRAM contract pricing that they expect to peak in 3Q '21.

DRAM PC spot prices have begun to decelerate sharply in the last week by 7%, now only 3.8% above contract and a good leading indicator for contract prices by about two to three months.

Now it's time for the rebuttal.

This time it's different: COVID-19

The impact of COVID-related shutdowns and their impact on supply chains has been well publicized in the automotive industry. It was due to a chronic microcontroller shortage that induced both General Motors and Ford to suspend entire assembly lines due to the absence of a few chips. These tiny microchip transistors perform functions such as wiper-speed or air-conditioning power levels - but without them, the vehicle could not be assembled and sold!

It's hence no surprise that on the spot market prices for these microcontrollers rocketed. In June an SA commentator working in the auto industry reported:

And, to lend credence to your microcontroller hypothesis, we recently were told that we would not be able to get a $3 micro for one of our existing products. I don't know if it was a direct result of the Renesas fire or not. But when we looked at the spot market we were quoted $81 for that part (that's not a typo).

COVID-19 lockdowns led to a surge in PC sales

It may seem obvious in hindsight, but the lockdowns imposed by COVID-19 led to a surge in global PC sales. Homebound consumers spent on PCs as a source of entertainment and/or to work from home. In 2020, PC sales rose by 5% YOY, whereas the previous five years suffered an average decline of 3.4% pa. The surge climaxed in 1Q '21, with a YOY jump of 32%.

It should come as little surprise that a partial reversion to pre-COVID normalcy would temper that growth. As it did, to 4.6% in 2Q '21. And as the world eases lockdowns further, PC DRAM spot may stagnate or wane further in the near term.

Fractured supply chains induced abnormal divergences in spot and contract

Drawing from the microcontroller analogy in the auto industry, it should now be evident that the spike in spot PC DRAM in 1H '21 is a reflection of an acute shortage at a point in time.

The PC OEMs were perfectly willing to pay a premium for DRAM to fulfil the PC order - otherwise, the sale would be lost to a competitor's brand. In other words, the clearing price (i.e. spot) of PC DRAM, fixed in supply, spiked as high as it needed to, to fulfil demand in the 1Q 21.

In fact, given the acute shortage, DRAM buyers bought extra, in the fear that prices would be higher next quarter. This hoarding or pre-buying that is induced by a supply/demand shock is inevitably followed by a price slump. In this case, global demand weakened also since March '21, as employees began to go back to work (or had already used up the government subsidy to purchase the new PC) and PC OEMs discovered they had extra DRAM. Naturally, PC DRAM spot pricing fell back as sharply as the spike.

PC DRAM SPOT PRICES OVER 1 YEAR

Graph 4 Source: Author's work on camelcamelcamel.com

In essence, the 1H '21 bump in PC DRAM is purely a reflection of a demand spurt induced by COVID-19. Conversely, the microchip bump in the auto industry is a reflection of a supply shock - a major microcontroller company, Renesas halted production due to a fire. In a similar vein, an auto company was willing to pay $82 for a microchip that cost $3 simply to complete assembly of the $35,000 vehicle and secure the sale.

MS error: Confusing the wavelet for the wave

Morgan Stanley has made the egregious mistake of conflating the downhill of the wavelet as a precursor to the downcycle of DRAM. In essence, MS failed to acknowledge the unique circumstances imposed by COVID-19 in coming to their erroneous conclusion.

Granted, PC DRAM spot may well continue to fall - near or even beyond PC DRAM contract prices - in the near term, but the DRAM market will realign to the fundamental forces of supply and demand. DRAM pricing, (for PCs and mobile and servers will resume their trend upwards, grounded by the secular demand growth drivers that exceed an inelastic and orderly expansion in supply.

The graph below shows a long-term graph of PC DRAM spot prices. In a wider context, I have little doubt that MS has confused the wavelet created by COVID-19 for the longer-term wave in DRAM.

PC DRAM SPOT PRICES OVER 5 YEARS

Graph 5 Source: Author's work on camelcamelcamel.com

MS error: PC DRAM is but a subset of DRAM

The MS report places great emphasis on the softness in spot and contract pricing of PC DRAM. Reason: This subset of DRAM (PC DRAM) is far more accessible than pricing for DRAM for mobile and servers, for the customer here is not primarily a large corporate but a retail consumer. Graphs 4 and 5 above are real-time market prices of a DRAM kit for a PC, that an individual can purchase to upgrade his/her PC.

On the other hand, Mobile and Server DRAM pricing is far more opaque (both spot and especially contract), simply because it's a private transaction between Micron and large corporates buyers of DRAM for smartphones or data servers.

The graph below shows PC DRAM is actually the smallest subset of overall DRAM consumed. It would hence appear presumptuous of Morgan Stanley to conclude the current softness in PC DRAM - induced by unique circumstances imposed by COVID-19 - is a leading indicator for the entire DRAM cycle.

DRAM USE BY APPLICATION

Graph 6 Source: Statista

Micron's Outlook for DRAM

One must note that Micron is not in the business of forecasting DRAM/NAND ASPs in the future, but provide guidance only for one quarter out as contracts already signed provide that certainty. Micron issues a long-term outlook based on estimated growth rates of DRAM/NAND supply (for the company itself and that of the Industry), along with their assessment of demand based on detailed interactions with their corporate customers. Below is the outlook from Micron's latest Q3 F'21 results.

Source: Micron Presentation Seeking Alpha

Micron's latest view on the DRAM cycle

Subsequent to the MS Report, (Aug. 24) Micron's Chief Business Officer (CBO), Sumit Sadana, offered critical information on the current state of business at a BMO Technology Summit. I urge readers to listen to this entire webcast, to put the MS warning more into context. But I extract three key points here:

Question on current weakness in the PC segment.

CBO Answer (my italics):

The consumer demand as well as the channel demand related to the consumer business is weaker. And some of that is seasonal with the summer slowdown including in places like Europe. But there is some weakness there. On the consumer side of the PCs, which is low-end part of the PC market, Chromebooks and low-end consumer laptops, there is weakness and there has been a lot of growth in the past several quarters, so that is understandable.

Note CBO Sadana fully acknowledged the current PC softness, but he qualified the statement:

On the corporate side of the PC business, which importantly has higher average capacities of both DRAM and NAND, there is robust strength. And as we look forward to the Windows 11 upgrade cycle as well as lot of companies looking to upgrade on the corporate side as people return to work. Over the next 18 months, it should still be a good environment on the corporate PC side.

On a question regarding current state of business, CBO Sadana reaffirms the most important DRAM vertical for Micron is for servers:

As we look ahead over the next 12 to 18 months, the trajectory for cloud investments and capex from all of the large CSPs (Cloud Service Providers) continues to look good in terms of escalating capex and also the amount that they have to invest in new server platforms, servers with the advanced technologies and CPU platforms that have very high levels of DRAM connectivity in multiple channels.

When asked about Micron's maiden dividend, CBO Sadana explained the rationale in his concluding remarks:

Industry demand is now being driven by a multitude of end markets. Interestingly, automotive and industrial are the fastest-growing end markets that we have over the next decade, and cloud and data center market overall is very strong growing as well. And these are pretty important secular trends. We haven't even started seeing the killer apps that ultimately will come off in 5G. So, if you look at all of the demand environment, very, very strong and robust. So, when we look at those three pillars strategically, operationally, and financially, we have never been in a stronger position.

Conclusion

My investment thesis for Micron is here on SA. For those who prefer to listen, in this 30-minute video on VITV, I summarize: Two decades of the evolution of the DRAM industry, the current oligopoly along with their moats; the diverse secular growth drivers exhibited in our data-centric world (Micron Technologies - Part 1 | VITV Podcast #138).

In August, this view was enhanced by the news of further consolidation in NAND, given talks of a merger between Western Digital and Kioxia, two giant NAND suppliers. As discussed by Micron, more discipline in NAND would greatly enhance pricing and stability, hence permit a return on capital on NAND capex to equate to levels exhibited in DRAM.

I hope this article provides convincing evidence to conclude that Morgan Stanley's bearish report will prove to be grossly premature. The unique circumstances imposed by COVID-19 led to a wavelet in PC DRAM (see Graph 5 above for the wavelet in a longer perspective), nothing more than a ripple in the multi-year secular wave in digital memory that represents forces far greater than the PC cycle.

Valuation

Regarding valuation, in my article, The Absurdity Of Micron's Valuation Versus Nvidia, I have detailed the convergence in operating metrics (revenue growth and margins) between Micron and Nvidia, driven by the greater penetration of DRAM in GPUs used in the ubiquitous growth of Machine Learning algorithms in data centers.

Note Micron is currently valued on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5X vs. Nvidia at 64.1X. I believe Micron merits an EV/EBITDA multiple of at least 19X to reflect its transformation, reducing the gap to Nvidia's 64.1X as seen in the graph below. This leads to a price target of $213 as Micron re-rates to F '22 Street consensus EPS of $11.22. Reports of Micron's Winter are greatly exaggerated.

Graph 7 Source: Author's work YCharts

Investment risk

It's important to note that I do not claim Micron will be immune to cycles - hence my EV/EBITDA target multiple of 19X is still a fraction of Nvidia's 64X. The memory industry will always incur the ebb and flow of supply and demand.

For example, after the bulk of 5G phones in the developed world have been bought, the new wave of phones in the developing world might not equate to the same memory in spite of higher unit volumes, and there might be a "gap" before the next wave, say mass adoption of Full Self Driving in cars and navigation software. Yet the wave function of memory pricing will point upwards in our data-centric world.

A risk to my recommendation is that the "gap" in successive memory waves described above will become too wide and will lead to a valuation derating. But forecasting that risk for that (currently) unforeseeable future is not possible.