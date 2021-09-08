Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference September 8, 2021 12:50 PM ET

Kelly Steckelberg - Chief Financial Officer

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Alex Zukin

Kelly Steckelberg, from Zoom, a company, which most of you are familiar with, and probably all of you have heard of. So Kelly, I usually start these with what do you guys do type of question, but I think for most the audience on the planet is familiar with Zoom. So maybe the better question is how do we think about the flagship? Before I go there, first of all, thank you. Thank you for joining.

Kelly Steckelberg

Oh, thank you for having us, Alex. We always appreciate being here and the opportunity and for your ongoing support.

Alex Zukin

And but and again, to remind the audience, please feel free to ask questions, I will ask them Kelly, you're using Zoom's chat function, so they will know who's asking which question, so be judicious and mindful of that. But please, we do encourage participation. This is designed to be an interactive event. One of the questions, Kelly, that I get asked all the time is about how to think of the pandemic, with respect to Zoom, is it a giant pull forward of all this demand that you would have had over the next decade that you had all at once? Is it a step up into a new base that you're now going to be able to sell into to set the stage about what the right way for investors to think about that?

Kelly Steckelberg

Sure. So if you think about, first of all, pre-pandemic, the world obviously was a very different place. And what's happened over the last 18 months is a significant increase in brand awareness for Zoom, combined with a rapid acceleration of adoption of video communications globally. And that really, those two things would never have happened as quickly if not for the unfortunate events of the last 18 months. And so how that has impacted our business is in a couple of ways. So, obviously, significant growth. And when we think about that growth, we split it into two different segments of our business, we kind of use these terms a little bit interchangeably, but kind of the direct customers with greater than 10 employees, and then the online customers with fewer than 10 employees. And we saw tremendous growth in both of those; we saw this huge growth in the customers fewer than 10. So pre- pandemic, this was about 20% of our business, it was an area we had a website, it was built to support our online business, but it was really meant as more of a funnel into sales.

Because if you wanted to buy more than 10 licenses, you needed to talk to a sales rep. And that segment of the business grew over the last 18 months in Q2; it was 36% of our business. It peaked at 38% of our business in Q3 of last year so significant growth there. And then the upmarket as well, we saw just incredible demand in Q1 and Q2 and continuing through last year, for large and mid sized organizations trying to keep their employees safe, as well as productive as they were adapting to this new world. And we've seen continued demand there, as we've come now around into Q1 and Q2 of this year, we've seen high rates of retention there. And so really strong adoption and commitment from these customers.

Now, in terms of what is -- what does that mean going forward? If we just look, one of the metrics that we look at, and that we share currently from a penetration perspective is we look at the global 2K. And what was that of a Global 2K are spending more than 15% site spending more than $100,000 with us, and it's only 15% of the Global 2K. So that tells you 85% of the Global 2K is not yet sending kind of what you would expect for a reasonable deployment of an organization of that size. So well, yes, there was an acceleration of business in that may have come from customers that were already in the pipeline or already in the valuation process. It is also this massive increase in the awareness and the opportunity on a global basis. That is what we're excited about the future. And we can also be, if you want now or later, I can talk about kind of how we're transitioning from being a meeting company to a platform and what -- that creates additional opportunity as well.

Alex Zukin

So, I definitely want to do that. I want to stick with first the enterprise business, Kelly and I'm going to dovetail on these questions. But simplistically, right. If I think about what a large company -- what your largest kind of company and customer was spending on Zoom pre-pandemic. And what that now looks like for some of your very largest customers, I will not say post pandemic, but post COVID. What does that look like? And where can that go?

Kelly Steckelberg

So, we've seen increase in the amount that our customers are spending across a couple of different sectors. First of all, what we saw early last year was just an acceleration of buying an adoption of Zoom Meeting like this. So again, customers that may have been deployed in the department, all of a sudden realize, wow, we need to adopt this on a global scale and roll it out, we had some of our largest customers, for example, deploy hundreds of 1000s or 100,000 or 100,000 Zoom Meetings licenses in a matter of a week that was just unheard of before that rapid, rapid adoption acceleration.

Now, what we thought, as we kind of got through -- that was really the focus of Q1 and Q2 of last year. That's the kind of through in Q3 and people were in a little bit more stabilized state, we saw organizations shifting to okay, now, what's our strategy around work from anywhere if organizations are really embracing this long term, and that's where we started to see Zoom Phones start to gain momentum again last year, and kind of, if wanted you to kind of take a little break as this Zoom rooms as everyone was really focused on meetings. And then we really started to see Zoom Phone, accelerating into Q3 and Q4 of last year, and obviously, that has continued into early this year.

And then now what’s happening are also organizations thinking about the future. And as they are preparing to eventually welcome their employees back to the office. What does that mean from a root strategy where we saw momentum built in Q1 to Q2 with growth rates, sorry, tax rates doubling during that time? So what you're going to see over time is growth being driven in especially in this up market, through continued expansion in our existing install base, rather than growth being driven necessarily, just by new additional logos as customers just keeps expanding through this portfolio, which is great. That's exactly the strategy that we envision, and it's really amazing to see it come to life over the last few quarters especially.

Alex Zukin

So, I'm going to have you actually explain like why people buy phone and Rooms for the uninitiated. But before I do that, simplistically, if I'm spending $1, if you look at your customers who are spending $1 on Meetings, right? And then they bought phones, or they -- and then and now they're thinking about buying Rooms, right is that now they're going to spend an extra $0.20 on phone, and then another $0.20 on Rooms or they spending $1 on Meetings, now they're going to spend another $1 on phones, and they are going to spend $1 on Rooms, so like just, and I am not asking for exact numbers. But eventually --

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes, that's really good point. So just as a quick reminder, the list price for Zoom Meetings is $14.99. And the list price for Zoom Phone is either $10 or $15, depending on whether you're having meet at or included call. So there is the opportunity with Zoom phones to have a $1 to $1 increase, they're almost doubling the revenue. And typically, what we see is customers are buying at least a one to one ratio of Zoom Phone licenses for the meeting.

In some cases, they're even buying more. So, we talked about on the call with Seagate, that they bought -- they had 14,000, they bought 14,000, Zoom Meeting licenses, and they bought 17,000 Zoom phone licenses. So I think about this, as we're moving into this life cycle of Zoom phones and beyond kind of early adopters preferred probably typically tech companies or for knowledge workers, where they were buying pretty typically one to one, and we're moving into different verticals like Seagate we saw this the same with Tapestry, which is a retail location, they're buying Zoom Phone licenses, more than they're buying Zoom Meeting that they're putting them in environments like manufacturing centers, or for Tapestry it was their retail location. So in that case, if the mobile player can be even more than one by having on Zoom Phone necessary event.

Now the Zoom Rooms, so Zoom Rooms, the list price for Zoom Room is $50 per Room per month, however, that is obviously not a one to one type ratio, it's a much less so it's a higher rate of revenue per Room, but at a much lower multipliers. And that so it absolutely is an important revenue driver. But even more than that, it's really critical from a retention perspective, when you have a really tightly integrated Room strategy combined with your meetings, it's irreplaceable, right. Like, it's so easy when you walk and back and we have a new feature that just came out where you can easily like, throw your meeting right from your mobile device up to a screen in a Zoom Room, and or move from like your laptop onto your phone. And that is a really, as I think a lot of us that have been working from home, you probably don't think about this. But as you start to move around again, that's amazing, right? Because it really gives you that flexibility, if you're on the go to transition in and out of locations in really seamless fashion. And we got more I mean; I could talk all day about innovation and things we're doing to around Zoom Rooms as well to make it a really great experience especially think about going back to work. But that's generally how you think about the multiplier effect.

Alex Zukin

But so just a bevel on it so the multiplier from Rooms to meetings is less than one -- is less than 1%. Okay, so it is like $0.20, $0.50 again, compare it to one of phone would be --

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes, if analysis is exactly, Alex, but it's probably in the range. I mean it's really it's going to vary by company, depending on the ratio of Rooms that they have. But it's probably somewhere between $0.20 and $0.50, $0.20 on the $1.

Alex Zukin

And have you guys thought through like, have you guys looked at how many Rooms like basically a Tam analysis on Rooms, how many Rooms -- I have noticed there's a new feature, which is if I raise my hand, apparently, Zoom thinks I'm actually should be raising my hand in the meeting, which is pretty cool. But if I think about the Tam's on Rooms, right, what does it look like today? And what can it be like? What it -- how should we think about the Rooms Tam's? I'm going to ask you, by the way to also talk about events and apps in that same kind of $20, $50 construct?

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. So, Alex, if I can use this as an opportunity to plug Zoomtopia next week, because this is exactly part of what we're going to talk about next week. So, we have Analysts Day on Monday, we hope we see you all there. And we talked about these two years ago, specifically in terms of Rooms, and we're going to update that and really talk about what we think the opportunity is there. Especially, we just imagine what we're looking forward to when we eventually can move back to the office that if a conference room isn't video enabled, I can't imagine that it's going to be used, I think it's going to be a storeroom, because gone are the days right where everybody's going to be sitting in the room around the table.

And even if they are, if you mean, if you have five people in the room and one person that's not that experience has to be enhanced, it has to be more like this today, we've all come to I think, enjoy and depend on seeing everybody is safe, you being able to easily hear them seeing their name on the screen. Like all of that is I think something that we take for granted. And I had this experience recently where there were people in the room, and he was terrible like we couldn't see him. We couldn't hear them. You don't know exactly what he's talking. And so that's a lot of the innovation that we're working on. And then specifically to the TAM, we'll talk about that.

Alex Zukin

Got it. I guess, is there a way that ratio, that $0.20, that $0.30, is that a baseline that given the innovation coming in that regard can actually go you think can go higher? Or is that the right baseline where people should really orient?

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes, I think for now, I think that's kind of the right concept to think about it. I think we have a lot of unknown yet unfortunately, in terms of how people are going to work in the future. What does that mean for commercial, real estate and conference rooms? And so I think it's a more complicated factor than just what is do mean to that? I think it has a broader implication or question about what does the future of work look like? What I will say is we are innovating quickly to ensure that we're they're supported, how exactly that place forward, I think has yet to be seen.

Alex Zukin

And then if I think about the last question I'll ask on enterprise, and then I'll I want to give you some harder ones on SMB. But if I think about the attach rate today, so again, dimensionality on overall meeting seats, and how many are now attached with a phone seat, and that ultimately, that ratio of those to a room being I don't know, 5 to 1, 10 to 1, give us that proportion of where we are today, and then where that should go over the course the next few years.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. And you're really asking all my questions for next week, I'll write the script. So we are in terms of the penetration rate right for Zoom Phone to Zoom Meeting. Again, we are going to get the exact number next week we're going to talk about this, but it's very, very low, right, it's in single digits today. So while we've seen a lot of momentum in Zoom Phone, remember that Zoom Meetings has a huge, huge, huge, huge head start, which is great, because that means there's a huge opportunity sitting out there with all of these install base and our customers that have the opportunity for us to sell Zoom Phones into them. What should that be over time? Again, if I think that the potential for Zoom Phone revenue should be 25% to 35%, at some point, again, remember this, that's years in the future, just given the head start that Zoom Meetings currently has, and you can tell that because we haven't --when we hit the 10% threshold, right, you're going to see it broken out in our filings. So we obviously haven't achieved that yet. But we see this momentum, which is amazing. And we can talk about some of those milestones that we hit. And we've disclosed, but there's a huge potential there. And then again, Room also is a huge potential, but I think of that as less of a revenue driver and much more of retention factor.

Alex Zukin

Got it. And then just again, to put a bow on events, and that would the next one after events, right, is that apps, is that to --

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. So events, absolutely. We're super excited to debut this next week with all of you at Zoomtopia. And really think that this has a significant future, as we all again, want and look forward to being able to attendance events in person. But I think it's going to be really important that event providers and hosts in the future have a virtual alternative. So we've seen the extension of the reach, and how that has dramatically improved credit. There are many stories out there about how it's improved meet flow that come out of these big conferences. And so having the opportunity to do both is going to be really important. And that's what Zoom events are going to help support, as you know, as we look forward to the future. And then Zoom App, the Zoom App, we have an idea of a monetization strategy, we have not even implemented that yet, we've really been focused on Zoom App in terms of continuing this progress from meetings to platform. And this is a really important part of it, because it really changes your experience your in meeting experience, allowing you to extend it into real time collaboration with great app, like Asana or ServiceNow. Salesforce and bringing that experience right into this meeting. And the way that Eric talks about is it really becomes the operating system for your work day. And again, think about that, and how retentive that makes this product, when this is where you're actually doing your work beyond just meeting with your colleagues or meeting with your customers and doing sales, it really starts to bring your work into this. It changes. It changes the way you view the platform. And that's really the long term vision moving out.

Alex Zukin

Now for a hard question. I distinctly remember us having a fireside where we talked about SMB churn. And in that fireside, you guys are talked about look with what we've seen so far in the courts around the SMB is that these under 10 employees, they spiked early, and then they get a loss. And we now feel like we've got a better visibility on that, given that we've now been through the pandemic for a period of time. What happened? Where do we go from that to where we got in the last quarter? Because it does feel like a change in that visibility.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes, it's there. So if I can just step back a minute and set the stage in terms of when we came into this fiscal year, we were setting our plan and setting our guidance back in November, December timeframe. And remember, the world was very different than in the US, we had a different president. I think that the outlook in terms of how quickly vaccines to be distributed were really unknown at that moment in time. When we set our guidance for the year we did talk about that we were modeling churn in these customers with fewer than 10 segments at multiples of the levels that we had seen pre-pandemic. And that was absolutely what we expected. And that is exactly what is coming to fruition and the fortunate or unfortunate, however, you want to look at it right.

The fortunate thing I guess is for the world is that vaccines have gotten distributed much more quickly than I think anyone would have anticipated sitting back in November and December and the way that the world looked then. And this summer, people were able to move around the world much more freely than probably anyone anticipated and people were thrilled to be able to go on holiday and actually get on a plane and go somewhere with their families and feel safe about that.

The unfortunate side of that for us is that full that churn. So when we were planning for that churn of little bit we really expected the way that we planned and built our guidance was that would come in late Q3 and Q4. And we just, again, we're trying to predict a pandemic, which is a very, almost impossible feat. We thought that was a conservative position to take at that time. As it turned out that that churn just accelerated earlier than we expected into the back half of Q2. And that's what happened now.

Because we're in a whole new world with our customer base, we, it's difficult for us to predict and understand exactly, if that Q2 churn that we saw is it seasonality, is it summer, is it people are on vacation, customers are out, small business owners are closed, taking a break, whatever, and that we're going to see a renewal of that in September and October. I'm really excited that we're kind of past Labor Day now to see what happens here. Or is it a permanent change in that customer segment as people are moving around the world as they reopen their businesses, like once examples I use is my personal -- my favorite yoga instructor. He's in the Bay Area, I am no longer there. And for the last year, I've been taking classes with him. He's not teaching on Zoom anymore. He's doing workshops in person. And so that's, but it's hard for us to dissect exactly how much of that is seasonal versus true transitions. So that's what happened. It just came more quickly than we anticipated when we were sitting doing these six months ago, more than eight, nine months ago.

Alex Zukin

And what have you reflected in the guidance in terms of SMB activity, to the extent that you're trying to predict the unpredictable? What are the assumptions that you're going with? And, again, like as you're looking at these data sets, both in various geographies that have all had varying degrees of reopening like in the Asian economies or in versus areas with high vaccination rates or low vaccination rates? Is there anything you get into it from the data that helps either inform you or how investors should think about the progress of that SMB cohort from here?

Kelly Steckelberg

So, what we've done in terms of modeling, and the guidance for the rest of the year is, we took this level of churn that we saw that we thought we knew what we've seen through July. And then of course, we watched what was happening in August, as we remarkably, just had our call last week, we watched what was happening. And we think, again, it's hard to know exactly how much of that is seasonality versus to COVID related activities. And so, we felt it was appropriate to give guidance using -- assuming that's all kind of built into the future of the run rate, meaning we didn't model upside potential for seasonality. And there might be some. Again we'll hopefully start to see that now that the summer holidays are past us. But we thought it was appropriate to model that in the guidance for the rest.

Alex Zukin

I'm going to ask the opposite question, why can't it get worse than what you saw in the summer? And again, what are the things that give you confidence that you've reflected a very conservative scenario, rather than a realistic scenario in kind of the guidance?

Kelly Steckelberg

Like this one? I didn't say it was very conservative.

Alex Zukin

Sorry, a conservative.

Kelly Steckelberg

I mean we joined at the [Indiscernible], yes; I just don't want to get hopes up, right. So the way that, so I'm sure a lot of you have looked at subscriber cohorts. And what typically happens is there's the highest rate of churn, you just -- you reflect in fact me right happened soon after people subscribe within that kind of that three to four month period, and then it sort of declined over time and you get this long tail. So the further and further we get away from for the really significant pandemic buying period, we expect to see stabilization in this segment of this, now stabilization in terms of dollars, not necessarily as a percentage of contribution to revenue, because what I expect to happen, and it's hard to know exactly what analysis is. I mean, your question is fair, is that we're going to see this kind of stabilize in terms of dollars.

So, it's not really growing, but it's not really explaining. And what I expect it to become over time is a significant contributor to revenue and profitability, right because you're highly profitable customers, but not to grow, that they're just sort of there. In fact, they will be a drag on growth is what will happen because the growth will be happening in the up market. And really that will be weighted down by this significant segment of our business. Now, over time, it's going to decline as a percentage of it. But it’s going to take some time. There's -- it's a big contributor to revenue today. And that's what you saw in the Q2 results is exactly that right, swing thing growth in the up market that was really tampered by what was happening in the mass market.

Alex Zukin

Last question on this topic, I would love to just again dimensionality, the profitability of the sub 10 cohort versus the north of 10 cohort, both on a gross margin, but also on an operation or a free cash flow basis, like are these more profitable customers, because you didn't have to really do much to get them and they're just there, you don't really have to engage with them much, or are they less profitable, because I don't know, they come off, they come on, they complain.

Kelly Steckelberg

No. I mean, they are, so in terms of the customer support it's like engaging with them, we certainly are there to support them. Depending on the size, they have different channels in which they can come to us, but all paying customers have access to customer success and our customer support team. The way that they differentiate in terms of profitability is more around the sales cycle. There are a lot of exceptions, if they come through online, and they really don't engage with either a direct sales rep, or an online account executive or a BDR. Like if they don't engage with anybody, then typically, we are not paying a commission on that.

And so that's where there's a differentiation in terms of profitability. We don't necessarily try to steer. We want our customers to buy in whatever fashion suits them. So we don't try to not have them talk to the sales rep. Again, we want them to do whatever makes sense to them. But that is where they can be more profitable than our direct customers in terms of not paying commission.

Now, they also depending on the size of the deal might have keywords and accounts that they are getting when you come through the online sales, so there are discounts that are available to you, depending on the size of the deal, the length of the agreement you're willing to commit to and your ability to pay up front. But those are more standardized when you're buying online that when you're coming into a direct sales rep, and there's opportunity for money issues.

AlexZukin

Okay, I got two late questions. So I'm going to ask them real quick. If you can, I'll try to ask them both. But if you're able to answer them quickly. Please help us unpack between churn versus downsells in the 40%.

KellySteckelberg

Yes. So generally, these customers are not, so the most volatility that we saw in the 40%, I assume the 40% is what they're talking about the customers have fewer than 10. So in that approach, fewer than 10, there is even a different gradation, if you will, in terms of stability between customers that are buying using personal email domain. So Google, Yahoo, versus customers that are buying with business domain, it's a really small business versus like individual, or like, my example of a yoga instructor, probably the greatest volatility we saw you can imagine is personal email domains that are monthly, right, they come in, they go, and they come in, they go. So in terms of turnovers downsells, so like, I consider that a churn. But if they might come back in a few months, they just might be taking a break for the summer; we don't see a lot of downsells, if you will, in that customer segments, where they're just like shedding a few licenses, it's more like they are turning the product off, at least for a period of time. And again, this is where we're waiting and anxious to see what happens as we get past the summer months. And how many of those customers if any come back?

AlexZukin

Got it. The next question is there are 28 million people in organizations under 10 employees in the US alone, it would seem like you've penetrated less than 20% of that. So why would that cohort not grow at all in the future?

KellySteckelberg

Yes, so it might, it absolutely might I just for now, the approach that we're taking is that we expect most of the growth come from the up market greater than 10. And that any way we're modeling I hope is not the case. But the way we're modeling day is like kind of any growth that would happen there. I definitely agree there's an opportunity to continue to grow there could potentially be offset by this accelerated churn.

Alex Zukin

Perfect. Well, Kelly, first of all, thanks you so much. This is always a pleasure to have; we have a scripted but also unscripted dialogue. I think it's very informative. I think it's impactful. And it's most of all, it's enjoyable. So I thank you very much for --

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes, that went so quickly, great to see you.

Alex Zukin

That's the big thing I was saying good news and the bad news in 30 minute firesides. You always want more and you always want more. That's good news.

Kelly Steckelberg

All right, anytime, Alex. Thanks so much.

Alex Zukin

Thank you, guys.

Kelly Steckelberg

Bye.