Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) is a medical device company that is developing tissue-based bioprosthetics for patients with debilitating cardiovascular diseases, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. The Company seeks to address unmet medical needs by offering new treatment options or by improving current standards-of-care (‘SOC). The Company’s “nature-mimetic” (imitating) lead products are the VenoValve for surgical implantation in chronic venous insufficiency (‘CVI), and the CoreoGraft for use in coronary artery bypass graft (‘CABG) surgeries.

VenoValve

VenoValve is a porcine tissue-based valve designed to be surgically implanted into the patient via a 5 to 6 inch incision in the upper thigh. The VenoValve System can reduce or eliminate the symptoms of deep venous, severe CVI, including venous leg ulcers by reducing reflux, and lowering venous hypertension. There are presently no FDA approved medical devices to address valvular insufficiency, or effective treatments for deep venous CVI that affects approximately 2.4 million people in the U.S.

The Company conducted a small first-in-human study in Colombia with 11 patients for the VenoValve prior to the U.S. pivotal trial, in consultation with the FDA. Final results from this study, released in December 2020, showed that reflux improved an average of 54%, Venous Clinical Severity Scores (‘VCSSs) improved an average of 56%, and visual analog scale (‘VAS) scores used to measure pain, improved an average of 76%, when compared to pre-surgery levels. Considered significant by clinicians, the improvement in VCSS scores indicates that almost all of the VenoValve patients who had severe CVI pre-surgery, had mild CVI or the complete absence of disease at one year post surgery. Quality of life measured by a VEINES score showed statistically significant improvement.

Safety incidents were minor with no device related adverse events (‘AEs) were reported. Minor non-device related AEs included “one (1) fluid pocket (which was aspirated), intolerance from Coumadin anticoagulation therapy, three (3) minor wound infections (treated with antibiotics), and one occlusion due to patient non-compliance with anticoagulation therapy.” (10-Q)

An investigational device exemption (‘IDE) from the FDA is required to conduct a pivotal trial for a class III medical device. Subsequent to a pre-IDE meeting with the FDA in January 2021, and IDE filing in March 2021, the U.S. pivotal trial was approved within a month in April 2021. The FDA subsequently granted Breakthrough Device Designation status to VenoValve in August 2021. The U.S. pivotal trial named SAVVE (Surgical Anti-reflux Veno Valve Endoprosthesis) initiating in September 2021, is a prospective, non-blinded, single arm, multi-center interventional clinical trial of seventy-five CVI C4b-C6 patients enrolled at up to 20 U.S. sites, to assess the safety and effectiveness of VenoValve. Primary completion is estimated in May 2022 and study completion is estimated in September 2022.

CoreoGraft

CoreoGraft is a bovine tissue-based off the shelf conduit for use as a CABG, instead of painfully harvesting a saphenous vein graft (‘SVG) from the patient’s leg. The Company’s CoreoGraft eliminates size mismatch graft failures, as it closely matches the size of coronary arteries, and also eliminates inner thickening that leads to failure of SVGs, as it is not harvested. The CoreoGraft also provides an option when diseased patients do not have suitable vessels for use as grafts, or have undergone radiation therapies, or have an earlier SVG that failed and need a second CABG.

The Company in partnership with the Texas Heart Institute, and American Preclinical Services, conducted a six-month animal feasibility study of CoreoGraft with nine sheep. The CoreoGrafts were attached from the ascending aorta to the left anterior descending artery, and both on-pump and off-pump surgeries were performed. Evaluation via angiograms and flow monitors during the study, and a full pathology examination of the CoreoGrafts and the surrounding tissue post necropsy “demonstrated that the CoreoGrafts remained patent (OPEN) and fully functional at 30, 90, and 180 day intervals after implantation. In addition, pathology examinations of the grafts and surrounding tissue at the conclusion of the study showed no signs of thrombosis, infection, aneurysmal degeneration, changes in the lumen, or other problems that are known to plague and lead to failure of SVGs. In addition to exceptional patency, pathology examinations indicated full endothelialization for grafts implanted for 180 days both throughout the CoreoGrafts and into the left anterior descending arteries.“ (10-Q)

During May 2020 to December 2020, first-in-human CoreoGraft surgeries were performed in four patients in the Republic of Paraguay following approval from their Superintendent of Health of the National Health Council. The study was put on hold pending review by an ethics committee, due to deaths of two CoreoGraft surgical patients. As the deaths were due to non-device related adverse events, the ethics committee approved resumption of the study, however, the trial remains on hold due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in South America, including in Paraguay.

Financials

The Company has a market capitalization of $68.88 million on a stock price of $8.09 at close on 9/3/2021, near low in the 52-week range of $4.99 to $17.68. Total shares outstanding are approximately 8.51 million with the public holding 66.06% shares, while private corporations, institutions, hedge funds, PE/VC firms, and insiders hold 11.87%, 9.87%, 6.71%, 5.12%, and 0.37% shares respectively. The Company recently entered into an at-the-market (‘ATM) offering agreement with Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., to sell up to $25 million worth shares of the Company’s common stock from time to time during the next two years. The Company had raised gross proceeds of approximately $41.4 million from a public offering priced $7 per share, in February 2021.

As of 6/30/2021, the Company had a cash balance of $41.04 million and a debt of less than $1 million. The Company estimates that the cash balance together with the ATM provides a comfortable cash run of at least until the end of 2023.

Risks

As of 6/30/2021, the Company has an accumulated deficit of approximately $70.5 million.

The Company is an “emerging growth company” and a “non-accelerated filer” and “smaller reporting company.”

The Company has a pending civil litigation with a former employee seeking “damages for lost wages, emotional and mental distress, consequential damages, punitive damages and attorney’s fees and costs.” The probable amount not being ascertainable, the Company has not accounted for any loss as of 6/30/2021.

Bottom line

The Company’s senior management team has been affiliated with more than 50 products that received FDA approval or CE marking. The Company is manufacturing its products for clinical trials in a leased facility that has previously been FDA certified for commercial manufacturing of products. One Wall Street Analyst is very bullish on the Company with a price target of $26. Looking at the near-term catalyst of VenoValve pivotal trial primary completion in 2Q-2022, the Company seems an attractive investment at this time.