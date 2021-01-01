monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a fast-growing data analytics and artificial intelligence company. Between its wide moat Gotham platform and the accelerating growth in its Foundry and A.I. products, the sky is the limit for PLTR. That said, as Warren once said:

Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.

In this article, we share the case for why PLTR could be overvalued here.

#1. Excessive Stock-Based Compensation and Insider Selling

The biggest sign that PLTR is overvalued is that the behavior of insiders implies that they do not think the stock is a screaming bargain at current prices. According to OpenInsider.com, since PLTR went public, not a single insider has purchased stock on the open market while insiders have sold over $1 billion worth of equity after the stock's direct listing in September 2020. In particular, co-founder and current Director, Peter Thiel has sold over three quarters of a billion dollars worth of stock and CEO Alex Karp has sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of stock as well.

Furthermore, the company continues to issue shares aggressively as part of employee compensation. As we detailed in our recent piece Palantir Q2 Earnings: 5 Key Takeaways:

The biggest disappointment from the Q2 numbers was the evidence that they continue to significantly hurt shareholder returns via stock-based compensation. While the aforementioned profitability numbers look very promising, every single one of them is adjusted to remove stock-based compensation

Even worse, while they were doling out $263 million in stock-based compensation and associated taxes, they were simultaneously pouring capital into gold bars and paying off what little debt they had on their balance sheet. If shares are a compelling value here, why wasn't management using that extra cash to buy back the shares they were issuing for shareholder compensation instead of buying gold bars and paying off low-cost debt?

While we understand the virtues of investing aggressively to attract and retain top quality talent and even of ensuring employees are aligned with shareholders, the failure to deploy excess cash to absorb some of that additional float and instead pouring that cash into low return safe-haven securities like gold bars and low-cost debt when the company is in strong financial shape already is concerning. To us, actions speak louder than words and - as a result - management clearly does not believe that shares are a compelling value here.

#2. Massive Appreciation Since Direct Listing

Another reason to be concerned about the valuation of PLTR is that the stock is up tremendously in its first year of trading in the stock market:

IPOs - and direct listings in this case - tend to generate generous valuations for the equity in question, especially one with as trendy of a business model, as sleek a branding image, as popular a founding team (i.e., Peter Thiel, Stephen Cohen, Joe Lonsdale, Alex Karp, etc.), and in as frothy a tech stock environment as PLTR is.

While the company has certainly continued to make strong progress over the past year, it has not increased its intrinsic value by even close to 167.5% over that span. That means that either the stock was sold in droves by insiders at an incredible discount to its intrinsic value or it is significantly overvalued today. CEO Alex Karp sold $111.6 million worth of stock for $9.70 and COO Shyam Sankar sold $14.2 million worth of stock for $10.12. Two men who presumably know the company and its future prospects better than anyone else sold the stock for less than half of its current stock price; not exactly a bullish indicator.

Then there is Peter Thiel, who sold a whopping $235.8 million worth of stock for $10.25 followed shortly thereafter with a sale of $42.6 million worth of stock for $9.75. It is not like he desperately needs the cash to pay rent, so he - despite having as much insider information as just about anyone and knowing the technology investment landscape as well as anyone - clearly thought he could earn superior risk-adjusted returns elsewhere less than a year ago when the stock traded at ~40% of its current price.

A few months later - in February 2021 - Peter Thiel couldn't help but back up the truck and dump out another $504.8 million worth of stock into the market given the irresistibly juicy stock price of $25.23, about 1% below the current stock price as I write this. He clearly believes that PLTR is poised to crush the market (not).

#3. Sky-High Multiples Assume Massive Future Foundry Growth

Last, but not least, PLTR's current sky-high multiples demand continued strong growth momentum for at least another decade, if not more. PLTR trades at 29.73x forward revenues and 144.25x forward normalized earnings. This year, PLTR is expected to generate slightly over $1.5 billion in revenue, while its enterprise value is just over $50 billion currently.

Just to grow into a reasonable 8x sales multiple (which at a juicy 25% net profit margin would yield a P/E ratio of 32, which would be reasonable for a mature SaaS business given that Roper Technologies (ROP) with a 22% 5-year average net profit margin currently trades at 31.4x earnings) while also returning decent 10% annualized returns per year, PLTR would need to continue growing its top line by a 20.6% CAGR over the next two decades. If we shorten the timeline to fifteen years to achieve the same benchmarks, the revenue CAGR would need to be a whopping 28.3%.

Investor Takeaway

Between insiders and company management not exactly treating the stock like it is poised for massive outperformance, the stock going on a massive run since the direct listing (and since insiders sold massive amounts of stock at prices that are less than half of today's price), and very bullish assumptions incorporated into today's stock price, there is a compelling case that can be made that PLTR is currently overvalued.

However, there is also a compelling bull case to be made here. First, insiders are likely selling so aggressively because they were locked into the stock for nearly two decades and therefore want to cash out at least some of their capital for other pursuits. Insiders remain significant shareholders in the company, so it is not like they are totally jumping ship.

Second, while the stock has appreciated significantly since the direct listing, the company has made impressive improvements to its technological capabilities, interest rates have remained incredibly low, and the stock has crushed management guidance thus far.

As a result, the intrinsic value of the company has without a doubt increased substantially over that period of time. Furthermore, many other great companies like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), etc. have appreciated massively since they went public and many would argue that they still present decent if not attractive value today. PLTR may well be in the same boat.

Third, PLTR buying gold and paying off debt may simply be a diversification move that is intended to boost the overall risk-reward and resiliency of the business. While PLTR stock could provide a better risk-adjusted return when being matched up head-to-head with cheap debt or even gold bars, PLTR by definition is PLTR stock, so management may have simply wanted to diversify further.

Last, but not least, while the growth assumptions are truly optimistic for any company, PLTR is a clear global leader in perhaps the most explosive industry of our time. It is growing revenue at a near 50% clip at the moment and its Foundry growth is just starting to accelerate. If Foundry growth can take off, PLTR could quite easily exceed the aforementioned growth requirements. The company has a massive total addressable market that will also likely continue to expand in the years to come. Additionally, PLTR's capabilities will also expand over time as it continues to innovate, thereby giving it access to new markets as well.

Overall, we are bullish on PLTR but recognize that there is a high degree of uncertainty in its true intrinsic value at present and also do not believe that the current price is extremely cheap as our fair value estimate is about $27 per share.